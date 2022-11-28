Boys Hockey: Park Rapids shut out in season opener
Waconia holds a 36-7 advantage in shots on goal in a 7-0 win.
PARK RAPIDS – It was a tough season opener for a shorthanded Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys hockey team.
The Panthers were held to only seven shots on goal in a 7-0 loss to Waconia at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Goals by Charlie Junge and Brett Siddons gave Waconia a 2-0 lead after the first period as the Wildcats held a 14-1 advantage in shots on net.
Waconia outshot the Panthers 12-2 in extending its lead to 4-0 behind goals by Junge and Ayden Siddons in the second period.
A goal by Blake Eberhart was followed by a pair of goals by Mitch Nelson as the Wildcats capped off the win. Waconia finished with a 36-7 advantage in shots on goal.
Goalie Sawyer Torkelson made 29 saves for the Panthers, who went 0 for 5 on the power play.