Sports | Prep
News reporting
Boys Hockey: Park Rapids shut out in season opener

Waconia holds a 36-7 advantage in shots on goal in a 7-0 win.

JeronPinoniemi.JPG
Jeron Pinoniemi (24) battles to control the puck during the Panthers' season opener against Waconia at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
November 28, 2022 09:28 AM
PARK RAPIDS – It was a tough season opener for a shorthanded Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys hockey team.

The Panthers were held to only seven shots on goal in a 7-0 loss to Waconia at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Goals by Charlie Junge and Brett Siddons gave Waconia a 2-0 lead after the first period as the Wildcats held a 14-1 advantage in shots on net.

JoshHillukka.JPG
Josh Hillukka reaches for the puck during the Panthers' game against Waconia on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Waconia outshot the Panthers 12-2 in extending its lead to 4-0 behind goals by Junge and Ayden Siddons in the second period.

A goal by Blake Eberhart was followed by a pair of goals by Mitch Nelson as the Wildcats capped off the win. Waconia finished with a 36-7 advantage in shots on goal.

Goalie Sawyer Torkelson made 29 saves for the Panthers, who went 0 for 5 on the power play.

ConnerHanson.JPG
Conner Hanson (12) keeps Waconia's Mitch Nelson away from the puck during the Panthers' season opener on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Waconia 2 2 3…7

Park Rapids 0 0 0…0

FIRST PERIOD: 1, Waconia, Junge (Puchner), 10:30. 2, Waconia, B. Siddons (Puchner, Junge), 15:25. Penalties: Waconia 1, Park Rapids 0.

SECOND PERIOD: 3, Waconia, Junge (Puchner), 11:08. 4, Waconia, A. Siddons (Nessa, Koschinska), 15:12. Penalties: Waconia 3, Park Rapids 2.

THIRD PERIOD: 5, Waconia, Eberhart (Nessa), 1:20. 6, Waconia, Nelson (Brink, Vacek), 8:51. 7, Waconia, Nelson (Vacek, Brinik), 13:56. Penalties: Waconia 2, Park Rapids 0.

GOALIE SAVES: Waconia (Butler) 1-2-4–7. Park Rapids (Torkelson) 12-10-7–29.

