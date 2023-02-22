Boys Hockey: Park Rapids prevails in overtime thriller

PARK RAPIDS – After playing two close games during the regular season, head coach Bill Moore expected another down-to-the-wire battle when Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and Crookston met in a Section 8A boys hockey play-in game at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Crookston defeated the Panthers 3-2 despite being outshot 29-27 and managed a 2-2 tie despite being outshot 39-25 in the two previous games this season. In the third meeting, Park Rapids outshot the Pirates 36-17, but it took Kale Ravnaas’ overtime goal to give the Panthers a 2-1 victory.

“I thought we were in control the whole game,” said Moore. “The two of us are really similar. We really struggled to score against them this season.”

That was the case again in the play-in game as the No. 8-seeded Panthers dominated play during a scoreless first period. Park Rapids held a 14-4 edge in shots on goal and skated off two penalties against the No. 9-seeded Pirates, who couldn’t take advantage of power-play chances 1:16 into the game and at the 4:51 mark.

The Panthers' Joey Hillukka battles Crookston's Jackson Demarais (22) for the puck during a Section 8A play-in game at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

After the Panthers failed to score on a power-play chance 1:23 into the second period, Crookston claimed a 1-0 lead at the 7:20 mark when Jack Doda scored on a shot from the right slot. It was Doda's 28th goal of the season. The Panthers tied it with 1:49 to play in the period by taking advantage of a Crookston turnover. Jeron Pinoniemi gained control of the puck in the Pirates’ zone and set up Joey Hillukka for the game-tying goal. The goal was Hillukka's team-leading 23rd of the season.

Neither team scored in the third period, but the Panthers had several chances to win it late in regulation when Crookston was called for a tripping penalty with 1:21 on the clock. Crookston goalie Jaren Bailey made multiple saves during the Panthers’ second power-play chance as this game went into overtime.

“I told them to keep doing the same thing,” said Moore before overtime started. “Keep shooting pucks at the net and eventually one will go in.”

Jeron Pinoniemi (24) tracks down a loose puck during the Panthers' Section 8A play-in game against Crookston on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

After the Panthers failed to score during the final 39 seconds of the power play, Crookston had a chance to win it, but goalie Sawyer Torkelson made a glove save on a shot by Carter Trudeau.

Ravnaas scored the game-winner at the 4:35 mark by firing a shot from the right slot on a 2-on-1 rush to send Park Rapids to the Section 8A quarterfinals. The goal was Ravnaas' 16th of the season.

“It was really important (to win this game). We didn’t want to have to play in a play-in game, but you can’t complain about it. Every team ahead of us had at least 14 wins except Thief River Falls, and if they played our schedule, they’d have more than 14 wins too,” said Moore, whose team ended the regular season with a 2-6-1 record in the final nine games. “We have the better team, but if you leave a team in the game long enough, you give them the opportunity to win. We’ve given up too many rebound goals down the stretch. We won this game with our defensive play in front of the net. Sawyer’s glove save was amazing. If he doesn’t make that save, we lose.”

Kale Ravnaas carried the puck across the blue line during the Panthers' overtime win over Crookston on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Ravnaas scored the game-winner in a 2-1 Section 8A play-in victory. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Torkelson finished with 16 saves as the Panthers improved to 14-11-1. Crookston ended the season with a 5-19-1 mark.

The win gives the Panthers a Section 8A quarterfinal rematch with Warroad, which is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23, with a 6 p.m. start at

The Gardens Arena. The Warriors are rated No. 1 in the section and the state with a 24-0-1 record. In last year’s quarterfinals, Warroad outshot the Panthers 73-8 in a 10-0 victory.

Moore is counting on his team to put forth a more competitive effort this time.

“Last year we were missing five guys and were embarrassed up there. I’m really anxious to see how competitive we can be with a full lineup,” said Moore. “I expect our guys to fight till the last buzzer and whatever happens, happens. We want to be respectable and show we can compete and get more respect to help us in the future in the section seedings. We have nothing to lose. It’s going to be a blast.”

Crookston 0 1 0 0…1

Park Rapids 0 1 0 1…2

FIRST PERIOD: No scoring. Penalties: Crookston 0, Park Rapids 2.

SECOND PERIOD: 1, Crookston, Doda (Street, Demarais), 7:20. 1, Park Rapids, Joey Hillukka (J. Pinoniemi), 15:11. Penalties: Crookston 1, Park Rapids 0.

THIRD PERIOD: No scoring. Penalties: Crookston 1, Park Rapids 0.

OVERTIME: 2, Park Rapids, Ravnaas, 4:35. Penalties: None.