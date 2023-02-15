99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys Hockey: Park Rapids hosts Crookston to begin Section 8A play

The Panthers will look to avenge a 3-2 loss and a 2-2 tie against the Pirates in a play-in game on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Hockey logo.jpg
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
February 15, 2023 03:29 PM

The Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys hockey team received the No. 8 seed for the Section 8A tournament and will host No. 9 Crookston in a play-in game on Tuesday (Feb. 21) at 6 p.m. at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena.

The Panthers (13-10-1) went 0-1-1 against Crookston (5-18-1) during the regular season, losing 3-2 and settling for a 2-2 tie. The winner of that game travels to No. 1 Warroad (24-0) for a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.

The other Section 8A play-in game features No. 7 Bagley/Fosston (16-9) hosting No. 10 Lake of the Woods (5-18) with the winner traveling to No. 2 East Grand Forks (14-10). The other quarterfinals on Feb. 23 will pit No. 3 Detroit Lakes (16-6-1) against No. 6 Kittson County Central (14-9-1) and No. 4 Thief River Falls (9-14-1) hosting No. 5 Red Lake Falls (16-8).

Thief River Falls will host the semifinals on Feb. 25 and the championship game on March 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED STORIES
Hockey logo.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Power-play goals ice Park Rapids' 4-1 victory over Greenway
Jeron Pinoniemi scores twice as the Panthers improve to 13-10-1.
February 15, 2023 09:49 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Several high school sporting events postponed, changed
February 14, 2023 10:58 AM
Prep
Boys Hockey: Park Rapids' bid to avoid section play-in game in serious jeopardy
February 12, 2023 09:29 AM
Prep
Boys Hockey: Detroit Lakes uses fast start to defeat Park Rapids
February 08, 2023 09:45 AM

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
Primary Logo_No In Pursuit_crop.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Park Rapids ends losing streak with Mid-State Conference victories
February 15, 2023 02:29 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
MenahgaBravesLogo.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Menahga extends winning streak
February 15, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
BrookeKritzeckMickeyClark.JPG
Prep
Wrestling: Park Rapids duo seeks to make more history
February 15, 2023 09:29 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson