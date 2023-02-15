Boys Hockey: Park Rapids hosts Crookston to begin Section 8A play

The Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys hockey team received the No. 8 seed for the Section 8A tournament and will host No. 9 Crookston in a play-in game on Tuesday (Feb. 21) at 6 p.m. at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena.

The Panthers (13-10-1) went 0-1-1 against Crookston (5-18-1) during the regular season, losing 3-2 and settling for a 2-2 tie. The winner of that game travels to No. 1 Warroad (24-0) for a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.

The other Section 8A play-in game features No. 7 Bagley/Fosston (16-9) hosting No. 10 Lake of the Woods (5-18) with the winner traveling to No. 2 East Grand Forks (14-10). The other quarterfinals on Feb. 23 will pit No. 3 Detroit Lakes (16-6-1) against No. 6 Kittson County Central (14-9-1) and No. 4 Thief River Falls (9-14-1) hosting No. 5 Red Lake Falls (16-8).

Thief River Falls will host the semifinals on Feb. 25 and the championship game on March 2.