Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Hockey: Park Rapids gets shut out by Detroit Lakes

The Lakers allow only 15 shots on goal in a 4-0 victory.

BradenStewartDL.JPG
Park Rapids' Braden Stewart checks Detroit Lakes' Aiden Kennedy away from the puck during a game at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
December 07, 2022 09:18 AM
PARK RAPIDS – Detroit Lakes limited the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys hockey team to 15 shots on goal in a 4-0 Mid-State Conference and Section 8A victory at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Cole Larson gave the Lakers a 1-0 lead at the 3:05 mark of the first period as Detroit Lakes held a 14-5 advantage in shots.

Aiden Kennedy’s goal at the 2:04 mark of the second period made it 2-0 as the Lakers outshot Park Rapids 11-1.

Grady Kirchner’s goal at the 5:32 mark and Jace Fields’ power-play goal at the 8:10 mark concluded the scoring as the Lakers held an 11-9 edge in shots in the third period.

Goalie Sawyer Torkelson made 32 saves for the Panthers, who were outshot 36-15 in the game. Park Rapids failed to score on four power-play chances while the Lakers went 1 for 6 on the power play. It was the second time the Panthers have been shut out this season.

The win lifted Detroit Lakes to 2-1 against section opponents and 3-1 overall while the Panthers fell to 1-2 in the conference opener for both teams.

Detroit Lakes 1 1 2…4

Park Rapids 0 0 0…0

FIRST PERIOD: 1, Detroit Lakes, Larson (Bellefeuille, Suckert), 3:05. Penalties: None.

SECOND PERIOD: 2, Detroit Lakes, Kennedy (Thomas), 2:04. Penalties: Detroit Lakes 1, Park Rapids 3.

THIRD PERIOD: 3, Detroit Lakes, Kirchner (Kukowski), 5:32. 4, Detroit Lakes, Fields (Kennedy, Bellefeuille), 8:10. Penalties: Detroit Lakes 3, Park Rapids 3.

GOALIE SAVES: Detroit Lakes (Mack) 5-1-9–15. Park Rapids (Torkelson) 13-10-9–32.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
