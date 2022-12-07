Boys Hockey: Park Rapids gets shut out by Detroit Lakes
The Lakers allow only 15 shots on goal in a 4-0 victory.
PARK RAPIDS – Detroit Lakes limited the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys hockey team to 15 shots on goal in a 4-0 Mid-State Conference and Section 8A victory at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Cole Larson gave the Lakers a 1-0 lead at the 3:05 mark of the first period as Detroit Lakes held a 14-5 advantage in shots.
Aiden Kennedy’s goal at the 2:04 mark of the second period made it 2-0 as the Lakers outshot Park Rapids 11-1.
Grady Kirchner’s goal at the 5:32 mark and Jace Fields’ power-play goal at the 8:10 mark concluded the scoring as the Lakers held an 11-9 edge in shots in the third period.
Goalie Sawyer Torkelson made 32 saves for the Panthers, who were outshot 36-15 in the game. Park Rapids failed to score on four power-play chances while the Lakers went 1 for 6 on the power play. It was the second time the Panthers have been shut out this season.
The win lifted Detroit Lakes to 2-1 against section opponents and 3-1 overall while the Panthers fell to 1-2 in the conference opener for both teams.