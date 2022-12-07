Boys Hockey: Park Rapids gets shut out by Detroit Lakes

PARK RAPIDS – Detroit Lakes limited the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys hockey team to 15 shots on goal in a 4-0 Mid-State Conference and Section 8A victory at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Cole Larson gave the Lakers a 1-0 lead at the 3:05 mark of the first period as Detroit Lakes held a 14-5 advantage in shots.

Aiden Kennedy’s goal at the 2:04 mark of the second period made it 2-0 as the Lakers outshot Park Rapids 11-1.

Grady Kirchner’s goal at the 5:32 mark and Jace Fields’ power-play goal at the 8:10 mark concluded the scoring as the Lakers held an 11-9 edge in shots in the third period.

Goalie Sawyer Torkelson made 32 saves for the Panthers, who were outshot 36-15 in the game. Park Rapids failed to score on four power-play chances while the Lakers went 1 for 6 on the power play. It was the second time the Panthers have been shut out this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The win lifted Detroit Lakes to 2-1 against section opponents and 3-1 overall while the Panthers fell to 1-2 in the conference opener for both teams.

Detroit Lakes 1 1 2…4

Park Rapids 0 0 0…0

FIRST PERIOD: 1, Detroit Lakes, Larson (Bellefeuille, Suckert), 3:05. Penalties: None.

SECOND PERIOD: 2, Detroit Lakes, Kennedy (Thomas), 2:04. Penalties: Detroit Lakes 1, Park Rapids 3.

THIRD PERIOD: 3, Detroit Lakes, Kirchner (Kukowski), 5:32. 4, Detroit Lakes, Fields (Kennedy, Bellefeuille), 8:10. Penalties: Detroit Lakes 3, Park Rapids 3.