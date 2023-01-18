Boys Hockey: Park Rapids edges W-DC 3-2 to reclaim Cup

PARK RAPIDS – Josh Hillukka’s shorthanded goal in overtime kept the Highway 71 Cup in Park Rapids.

Wadena-Deer Creek held the traveling trophy after a 5-2 win over the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys hockey team earlier this season. The Panthers earned a series split and possession of the Cup with a 3-2 overtime victory in the rematch at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

“I feel like we stole one,” said Park Rapids head coach Bill Moore. “We weren’t at our best, but they never gave up and found a way to win.”

After W-DC’s Connor Davis opened the scoring at the 7:47 mark of the first period, Reed Sharp assisted on a goal by Kale Ravnaas with 2:33 to play in the first period to tie the game at 1-1. Park Rapids held an 11-7 edge in shots on goal in the opening period.

Talen May controls the puck during the Panthers' Mid-State Conference win over Wadena-Deer Creek on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Parker Vinge gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead on an assist by Conner Hanson at the 11:14 mark of the second period before Kaden Peterson’s goal with 41 seconds remaining tied the game at 2-2. W-DC controlled most of that period, finishing with a 21-9 advantage in shots on goal.

“We knew we played very, very poorly in the second period,” said Moore. “I told the guys that the game was still tied and we had to go out and win the next 17 minutes.”

After a scoreless third period, in which each team fired 11 shots on net, the Panthers overcame an early penalty to pull off the win. Goalie Sawyer Torkelson made two saves in the extra period before Joey Hillukka set up Josh Hillukka for the game-winner 2:19 into overtime.

Torkelson finished with 39 saves as the Panthers improved to 2-3 in the conference and 6-5 overall. W-DC, which outshot the Panthers 41-32, fell to 3-2 in Mid-State play and 8-4 overall. Detroit Lakes (4-0) and Northern Lakes (3-0) lead the conference standings.

Wyatt Tischer carries the puck up the ice during the Panthers' overtime victory over Wadena-Deer Creek on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

In addition to being a key conference win, this victory could help the Panthers’ seeding for the Section 8A tournament. W-DC has defeated three Section 8A teams – Red Lake Falls (7-4), Bagley/Fosston (7-5) and Lake of the Woods (6-5) – this season.

“The difference (between the first meeting and the rematch) was we were playing at home. Playing on the road is hard. We also had great goaltending,” said Moore. “This win was really big from the standpoint that several teams we play in the section have already lost to them. Our goal is to not play in the play-in round. We’ll see how that plays out.”

Wadena-Deer Creek 1 1 0 0…2

Park Rapids 1 1 0 1…3

FIRST PERIOD: 1, W-DC, Davis (Lunde), 7:47. 1, Park Rapids, Ravnaas (Sharp), 14:27. Penalties: W-DC 1, Park Rapids 0.

SECOND PERIOD: 2, Park Rapids, Vinge (Hanson), 11:14. 2, W-DC, Peterson (Woods, Sutherland), 16:19. Penalties: W-DC 0, Park Rapids 0.

THIRD PERIOD: No scoring. Penalties: W-DC 1, Park Rapids 0.

OVERTIME: 3, Park Rapids, Josh Hillukka (Joey Hillukka), 2:19. Penalties: W-DC 0, Park Rapids 1.