99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Hockey: Park Rapids' bid to avoid section play-in game in serious jeopardy

Losses to Morris/Benson and Kittson County Central drop the Panthers' record to 12-10-1.

QuinnHoscheidMB.JPG
Quinn Hoscheid fires a shot toward the net during the Panthers' game against Morris/Benson on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
February 12, 2023 09:29 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

After the first 16 games of the season, the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys hockey team was in position to accomplish a main goal by earning a top 6 seed and avoiding a play-in game for the upcoming Section 8A tournament.

The Panthers opened the season with an 11-5 record. Going 1-5-1 over the next seven games has put that goal in serious jeopardy.

The Panthers followed a 3-1 Mid-State Conference loss to Morris/Benson at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena on Friday, Feb. 10, with a 7-2 Section 8A loss to Kittson County Central at Hallock on Saturday, Feb. 11. Those two losses dropped Park Rapids to 5-5 in the conference, 5-6-1 in the section and 12-10-1 overall.

According to the QRF rankings, the Panthers are currently in the No. 8 spot in the Section 8A standings. The top 6 seeds avoid a play-in game.

Storm prevails

PARK RAPIDS – Morris/Benson relied on a 41-30 advantage in shots on goal to defeat the Panthers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goals by Ryan Tolifson at the 6:52 mark of the first period and Kaleb Breuer with 47 seconds to play in the second period gave the Storm a 2-0 lead.

CobyHagenBW.JPG
Coby Hagen keeps the puck in the Morris/Benson zone during a Mid-State Conference game at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Jeron Pinoniemi set up a goal by Parker Vinge at the 12:06 mark of the third period to make it 2-1 before Charlie Goff’s goal with 1:25 to play sealed the win.

Goalie Sawyer Torkelson made 38 saves for the Panthers. The win lifted the Storm’s record to 6-3 in the conference and 13-9 overall.

Morris/Benson 1 1 1…3

Park Rapids 0 0 1…1

FIRST PERIOD: 1, Morris/Benson, Tolifson (Pederson, Lehman), 6:52. Penalties: None.

SECOND PERIOD: 2 Morris/Benson, Breuer (Buss, Lehman), 16:13. Penalties: Morris/Benson 0, Park Rapids 1.

THIRD PERIOD: 1, Park Rapids, Vinge (J. Pinoniemi), 12:06. 3, Morris/Benson, Goff (Tolifson, Lehman), 15:35. Penalties: Morris/Benson 2, Park Rapids 0.

GOALIE SAVES: Morris/Benson (Schmidt) 12-8-9–29. Park Rapids (Torkelson) 15-14-9–38.

KCC avenges loss

HALLOCK – Two shorthanded goals during a four-goal third period helped Kittson County Central cap off the win and avenge a 3-2 loss to the Panthers earlier in the season.

KCC took a 2-0 lead after the first period on goals by Tyler Hennen at the 3:42 mark and Eli Muir at the 10:01 mark.

After Hayden Olson scored 5:09 into the second period to make it 3-0, Kale Ravnaas tallied back-to-back goals at the 10:30 and 16:44 marks for the Panthers. Talon May and Finn Henry assisted on Ravnaas’ first goal.

The Bearcats sealed the win by scoring four goals on 12 shots in the final period. Elijah Swanson’s goal 4:46 into the period made it 4-2 before a pair of shorthanded goals by Hayden Olsonawski 19 seconds apart iced the victory. Hennen’s goal with 6:49 to play concluded the scoring.

Torkelson finished with 34 saves as KCC held a 41-18 advantage in shots. The win lifted the Bearcats’ record to 7-4 in the section and 13-9-1 overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Park Rapids 0 2 0…2

Kittson County Central 2 1 4…7

FIRST PERIOD: 1, KCC, Hennen (Olsonawski, Hanson), 3:42. 2, KCC, Muir (Hennen, Olsonawski), 10:01. Penalties: None.

SECOND PERIOD: 3, KCC, Olson (Johnson, Hennen), 5:09. 1, Park Rapids, Ravnaas (May, Henry), 10:30. 2, Park Rapids, Ravnaas, 16:44. Penalties: Park Rapids 1, KCC 0.

THIRD PERIOD: 4, KCC, Swanson (Muir, Hennen), 4:46. 5, KCC, Olsonawski (Hennen), 7:17. 6, KCC, Olsonawski (Hennen), 7:36. 7, KCC, Hennen (Gunnarson, Johnson), 10:21. Penalties: Park Rapids 2, KCC 2.

GOALIE SAVES: Park Rapids (Torkelson) 11-15-8–34. KCC (Turner) 6-2-8-16.

RELATED STORIES
Primary Logo.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Detroit Lakes uses fast start to defeat Park Rapids
The Lakers score 5 times in the first period in an 8-3 victory.
February 08, 2023 09:45 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Boys Hockey: Bagley/Fosston dominates third period, rallies for win over Park Rapids
February 07, 2023 08:45 AM
Prep
Boys Hockey: Kale Ravnaas' hat trick powers Panthers' victory over LOW
February 03, 2023 08:52 AM
Prep
Boys Hockey: Red Lake Falls relies on special teams to defeat Park Rapids
February 01, 2023 08:45 AM

Related Topics: BOYS HOCKEYPARK RAPIDS PANTHERSMID-STATE CONFERENCETHE RINK LIVE
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
ChristianThorsonFree.JPG
Prep
Boys Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids dominates to win Mid-State title
The Panthers finish first in 9 events to repeat as champions.
February 12, 2023 10:41 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: Seedings for Section 8A, 8AA tournaments set
United North Central opens at Sebeka while Park Rapids travels to Perham.
February 12, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
LukeHartungPL.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Balanced attack keys Pequot Lakes' win over Park Rapids
Four players score in double figures to lead the Patriots in a 74-53 Mid-State Conference victory.
February 10, 2023 09:19 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
UNCLogo.gif
Prep
Wrestling: United North Central wins pair of dual meets
The Warriors defeat United Clay Becker and Detroit Lakes.
February 09, 2023 08:48 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson