Boys hockey: Panthers take step forward, post 14-12-1 overall record

The Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys hockey team took another step forward this season.

After going 11-15-1 in Bill Moore’s first season as the head coach last winter, the Panthers improved on that mark by going 14-12-1 this season. That record could have been better, but Park Rapids ended the regular season by going 2-6-1 in the final nine games.

“The kids had a second year under their belt with me and they played well,” said Moore. “I don’t think the way we ended the season was a true indication of how good we were. I was proud of the kids for competing hard. They worked hard and we had no attitude problems. The culture has started to change. The guys gained confidence and expected to win more games.”

The Panthers started the season strong by going 11-5 in the first 16 games.

Waconia used a 36-7 advantage in shots on goal to shut out the Panthers 7-0 in the season opener. Park Rapids outshot South St. Paul 34-28 in a 2-1 win, but was outshot 36-15 in a 4-0 loss to Detroit Lakes. The Panthers continued to alternate wins and losses by outshooting Lake of the Woods 37-34 in a 5-2 win, being outshot 27-25 in a 5-2 loss to Wadena-Deer Creek, outshooting Breckenridge/Wahpeton 32-10 in a 6-0 victory, outshooting Crookston 29-27 in a 3-2 loss, being outshot 29-27 in a 3-2 win over Kittson County Central, and falling to Prairie Centre 6-1 as both teams had 31 shots on net.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joey Hillukka capped off his senior season by earning Mid-State Conference honors and receiving the team's Hobey Baker and Matt Spangler awards. Hillukka led the Panthers with 23 goals and 23 assists during the 2022-23 season. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

A seven-game winning streak followed as the Panthers outshot Red Lake Falls 28-16 in a 5-3 win, were outshot 41-32 in a 3-2 overtime victory over W-DC, outshot Breckenridge/Wahpeton 40-14 in an 8-4 win, were outshot 30-23 in a 6-5 overtime victory over Bagley/Fosston, outshot Prairie Centre 22-16 in a 3-1 win, outshot Northern Lakes 36-33 in a 4-0 shutout and outshot Ely 50-28 in a 5-0 victory.

Despite a 39-25 advantage in shots, Park Rapids had to settle for a 2-2 tie with Crookston. The Panthers also outshot Red Lake Falls 50-39 in a 7-4 loss and Lake of the Woods 39-20 in a 10-4 win. A four-game losing streak followed as the Panthers were outshot 41-34 in a 6-4 loss to Bagley/Fosston, 41-12 in an 8-3 loss to Detroit Lakes, 41-30 in a 3-1 loss to Morris/Benson and 41-18 in a 7-2 setback to Kittson County Central.

A 43-24 edge in shots led to a 4-1 win over Greenway before Willmar used a 43-31 edge in shots for a 6-5 victory to close out the regular season.

Detroit Lakes captured the Mid-State title with a 9-1 record while Morris/Benson (7-3), Northern Lakes (6-3) and W-DC (6-5) followed. Trailing the Panthers’ 5-5 record were Prairie Centre at 3-10 and Breckenridge/Wahpeton at 0-9.

For the Section 8A tournament, the Panthers received the No. 8 seed and opened with a 2-1 overtime win over No. 9 Bagley/Fosston in a play-in game. Park Rapids held a 36-17 advantage in shots in that win. No. 1 Warroad used a 35-5 advantage in shots to spark an 8-0 win over the Panthers in a section quarterfinal game. Warroad defeated East Grand Forks 5-1 in the section title game.

Jeron Pinoniemi (24) received Mid-State Conference honorable mention honors after scoring 20 goals and recording 13 assists for the Panthers during the 2022-23 season. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

“At the beginning of the year, I thought we could win 15 games. We had 14 wins and a tie, so that was close to what I expected. All the cancellations early in the season were a difference maker. We beat some teams like Northern Lakes and Greenway that no one expected us to beat, but I thought we could have won 3 or 4 more games. We were playing four games a week with makeups late in the season and we had no legs left. We couldn’t practice to correct the errors we were making and we couldn’t work hard in practice because we had to rest,” said Moore. “To win 14 games and be seeded eighth shows how good the section was this year. We did a nice job winning at home, but we have to find a way to play better and win more games on the road.”

Leading the Panthers this season were seniors Joey Hillukka, Wyatt Tischer, Coby Hagen, Lars Peterson, Reid Pinoniemi and Paul Peterson; juniors Sawyer Torkelson, Jeron Pinoniemi, Josh Hillukka, Parker Vinge, Conner Hanson, Braden Stewart, Reed Sharp, Shad Torola, Wyatt Hegg and Quinn Hoscheid; sophomores Kale Ravnaas, Talen May and Cooper Brovold; and eighth grader Finn Henry.

Torkelson earned Section 8A honors and was joined by Joey Hillukka as Mid-State Conference players. Jeron Pinoniemi was an all-conference honorable mention selection. Team awards went to Joey Hillukka and Jeron Pinoniemi (Offensive Players of the Year), Hagen (Defensive Player of the Year), Joey Hillukka (Hobey Baker Award and Matt Spangler Award) and Hanson (Panther Hockey Excellence Award).

ADVERTISEMENT

Torkelson played all but one period in the nets, posting a 14-12-1 record with 93 goals allowed and 791 saves for a 88.2 save percentage and three shutouts in 27 games.

Joey Hillukka (23 goals, 23 assists for 46 points in 26 games), Jeron Pinoniemi (20 goals, 13 assists for 33 points in 27 games), Josh Hillukka (7 goals, 15 assists for 22 points in 27 games), Vinge (9 goals, 11 assists for 20 points in 26 games), Ravnaas (16 goals, 3 assists for 19 points in 26 games), Hanson (3 goals, 13 assists for 16 points in 23 games) and Stewart (4 goals, 8 assists for 12 points in 26 games) were the Panthers’ leading scorers.

Also contributing offensively were Sharp (1 goal, 8 assists in 26 games), May (7 assists in 24 games), Torola (3 goals, 2 assists in 20 games), Tischer (1 goal, 3 assists in 25 games), Henry (1 goal, 3 assists in 18 games), Brovold (1 goal, 2 assists in 27 games), Hagen (1 goal, 1 assist in 20 games), Hegg (2 assists in 19 games), Lars Peterson (1 goal in 22 games) and Reid Pinoniemi (1 goal in 26 games). Paul Peterson played in 26 games and Hoscheid played in 22 games. Eighth grade goalie Cooper Tischer saw action in one game, allowing three goals and making seven saves in one period.

Coby Hagen (13) was named the Defensive Player of the Year after leading the defensive unit for the Panthers during the 2022-23 season. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Also seeing some varsity time were juniors Kaycee Tischer and Evan Wesa; sophomores Trevor Lobeck and Brock Leiren; freshman Lou Wesa; and eighth graders Rylie Wesa, Owen Hoverson, Chad Pinoniemi, Jack Christensen and Ethan Torola.

The Panthers will have several key spots to replace next season, but Moore is counting on his team to continue to improve and move up in the conference and section standings next winter.

“We should be good again next year. I’d like to see us rank in the top 2 in the conference and the top 5 in the section,” said Moore. “Our goaltending and our defense are going to be strong for us. The downside is we’ll have to find somebody to step up and score goals for us. I’m really excited about our goaltending and defense. That should give us a chance to win every night. I’m excited about next year.”

ADVERTISEMENT