Boys Hockey: Late goal helps Crookston tie Park Rapids 2-2

PARK RAPIDS – With under a minute to play, it looked like the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys hockey team would split the season series with Crookston.

But Jack Doda’s goal with 26 seconds to play in regulation forced overtime as the two Section 8A rivals had to settle for a 2-2 tie at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena on Monday, Jan. 30.

The Panthers, who dropped a 3-2 decision at Crookston earlier this season, took a 1-0 lead in the first period when Cooper Brovold scored on a backhand at the 9:01 mark. Finn Henry assisted on that goal as Park Rapids held a 9-4 edge in shots on goal in the opening period.

Thor Harbott’s power-play goal at the 8:22 mark tied the game at 1-1 as the Panthers ended the second period with a 15-12 edge in shots. Park Rapids had a pair of opportunities to score, but Crookston goalie Jaren Bailey stopped Jeron Pinoniemi on a penalty shot and the Pirates followed by skating off another penalty.

The game stayed tied until Joey Hillukka scored off a rebound with 3:12 to play. Pinoniemi and Reed Sharp received assists on that goal.

Crookston pulled Bailey with 1:39 to play and Doda scored the tying goal during a scrum in front of the net as Park Rapids ended that period with a 9-6 advantage in shots.

Both teams had scoring chances in overtime, including a power-play opportunity for Park Rapids 30 seconds in. Neither team was able to convert as the Panthers outshot Crookston 6-3 in the extra session to finish with a 39-25 advantage in shots.

Goalie Sawyer Torkelson finished with 23 saves for the Panthers, who failed to score on three power-play opportunities. Park Rapids, which saw its seven-game winning streak end, is now 4-2-1 in section games and 11-5-1 overall.

Bailey made 37 saves for the Pirates, who are now 1-10-1 in section play and 2-15-1 overall.

Crookston 0 1 1 0…2

Park Rapids 1 0 1 0…2

FIRST PERIOD: 1, Park Rapids, Brovold (Henry), 9:01. Penalties: None.

SECOND PERIOD: 1, Crookston, Harbott (Kelly, Doda), 8:22. Penalties: Crookston 2, Park Rapids 1.

THIRD PERIOD: 2, Park Rapids, Joey Hillukka (J. Pinoniemi, Sharp), 13:48. 2, Crookston, Doda (Hamre), 16:34. Penalties: Crookston 1, Park Rapids 2.

OVERTIME: No scoring. Penalties: Crookston 1, Park Rapids 0.