Boys Hockey: Josh Hillukka's goal gives Panthers an OT win over Bagley/Fosston

PARK RAPIDS – Josh Hillukka scored the game-winning goal to give the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys hockey team its second straight overtime win at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena.

Joey Hillukka and Conner Hanson set up the deciding power-play goal 2:01 into overtime as the Panthers topped Section 8A rival Bagley/Fosston 6-5 on Friday, Jan. 20. Park Rapids edged Wadena-Deer Creek 3-2 in overtime in the last appearance at home.

Despite being outshot 14-5, the Panthers were able to tie the game at 2-2 after the first period. Markus Olson opened the scoring for Bagley/Fosston with a power-play goal 5:26 into the game before Joey Hillukka tied it at the 10:36 mark. The Flyers regained a 2-1 lead on Breckin Levin’s shorthanded goal at the 14:05 mark before Braden Stewart tied it at 2-2 by scoring with :07 remaining in the period.

Alex Christenson scored 4:46 into the second period to give Bagley/Fosston a 3-2 lead before the Panthers responded by scoring the next three goals. Joey Hillukka’s power-play goal at the 7:48 mark tied the game at 3-3. Jeron Pinoniemi and Hanson assisted on that goal. Wyatt Tischer then set up Kale Ravnaas at the 8:53 mark while Joey Hillukka and Hanson assisted on a goal by Pinoniemi 12 seconds later as Park Rapids carried a 5-3 lead into the third period. The Panthers held a 14-6 edge in shots in that period.

The Flyers scored twice on eight shots in the third period to force overtime. Isaac Schermerhorn scored at the 11:14 before Quinton Friborg’s goal with 12 seconds remaining in regulation forced an extra period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bagley/Fosston was whistled for an elbowing penalty 15 seconds into overtime that set up Josh Hillukka’s game-winner.

Goalie Sawyer Torkelson finished with 25 saves as the Panthers improved to 4-2 against section opponents and 8-5 overall. Bagley/Fosston, which held a 30-23 edge in shots, fell to 5-2 in section games and 11-6 overall.

Bagley/Fosston 2 1 2 0…5

Park Rapids 2 3 0 1…6

FIRST PERIOD: 1, Bagley, Olson (Hansen, Friborg), 5:26. 1, Park Rapids, Joey Hillukka, 10:36. 2, Bagley, Levin (Olson), 14:05. 2, Park Rapids, Stewart, 16:53. Penalties: Bagley 2, Park Rapids 1.

SECOND PERIOD: 3, Bagley, Christenson (Nelson), 4:46. 3, Park Rapids, Joey Hillukka (J. Pinoniemi, Hanson), 7:48. 4, Park Rapids, Ravnaas (Tischer), 8:53. 5, Park Rapids, J. Pinoniemi (Joey Hillukka, Hanson), 9:05. Penalties: Bagley 1, Park Rapids 2.

THIRD PERIOD: 4, Bagley, Schermerhorn (Olson, Hansen), 11:14. 5, Bagley, Friborg (Olson, Hansen), 16:48. Penalties: Bagley, 1, Park Rapids 2.

OVERTIME: 6, Park Rapids, Josh Hillukka (Joey Hillukka, Hanson), 2:01. Penalties: Bagley 1, Park Rapids 0.

GOALIE SAVES: Bagley/Fosston (Fontaine) 3-11-3-0–17. Park Rapids (Torkelson) 12-5-6-2–25.

Panthers double up Blades

WAHPETON – Joey Hillukka scored four goals in leading the Panthers to an 8-4 win over Breckenridge/Wahpeton at the Stern Sports Arena on Thursday, Jan. 19.

The Panthers dominated play, finishing with a 40-14 advantage in shots in this Mid-State Conference game.

Reid Pinoniemi opened the scoring just 1:27 into the game on an assist from Parker Vinge before the Blades tied it 2:05 later on Jace Johanson’s power-play goal. Vinge and Ravnaas assisted on Joey Hillukka’s first goal at the 4:09 mark before Park Rapids claimed a 3-1 lead when Jeron Pinoniemi and Hanson set up a power-play goal by Josh Hillukka at the 7:38 mark. Breckenridge cut the gap to 4-2 when Josiah Breuer scored on the power play with :03 remaining in the opening period.

Joey Hillukka opened the second period with his second goal at the 5:57 mark on an assist by Hanson. Kai McDonald’s goal at the 7:38 mark made it 4-3 before Joey Hillukka completed his hat trick at the 9:45 mark. Vinge assisted on that goal as the Panthers used a 12-4 advantage in shots to claim a 5-3 lead.

The Panthers controlled the third period, using a 17-3 advantage in shots to seal the win.

Ravnaas scored on an assist by Braden Stewart 6:10 into the final period before Josh Hoffman scored 15 seconds later as the Brades trailed 6-4. Joey Hillukka scored with 4:05 to play with an assist from Ravnaas and Shad Torola capped off the win with a goal with 18 seconds remaining.

ADVERTISEMENT

Torkelson only had to make 10 saves as the Panthers improved to 3-3 in conference play. Park Rapids, which defeated the Blades 6-0 earlier this season, won despite going 1 for 7 on the power play.

Breckenridge fell to 0-5 in the conference and 0-15 overall. The four goals were the most scored this season for the Blades, who have been shutout nine times.

Park Rapids 3 2 3…8

Breckenridge/Wahpeton 2 1 1…4

FIRST PERIOD: 1, Park Rapids, R. Pinoniemi (Vinge), 1:27. 1, Breckenridge, Johanson (Rittenour, McDonald), 3:32. 2, Park Rapids, Joey Hillukka (Vinge, Ravnaas), 4:09. 3, Park Rapids, Josh Hillukka (J. Pinoniemi, Hanson), 7:38. 2, Breckenridge, Breuer (Rittenour, Johanson), 16:57. Penalties: Park Rapids 4, Breckenridge 3.

SECOND PERIOD: 4, Park Rapids, Joey Hillukka (Hanson), 5:57. 3, Breckenridge, McDonald (Rittenour, Breuer), 7:38. 5, Park Rapids, Joey Hillukka (Vinge), 9:45. Penalties: Park Rapids 0, Breckenridge 1.

THIRD PERIOD: 6, Park Rapids, Ravnaas (Stewart), 6:10. 4, Breckenridge, Hoffman (DeVries, Ritter), 6:25. 7, Park Rapids, Joey Hillukka (Ravnaas), 12:55. 8, Park Rapids, Torola, 16:42. Penalties: Park Rapids 2, Breckenridge 3.