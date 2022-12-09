Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys Hockey: Joey Hillukka's hat trick lifts Park Rapids by Lake of the Woods

The Panthers prevail 5-2 in a game between Section 8A teams.

ReidPinoniemiLOW.JPG
Reid Pinoniemi (right) collides with Lake of the Woods' Jordan Kvernen during the Panthers' 5-2 win at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
December 09, 2022 09:13 AM
PARK RAPIDS – Joey Hillukka made an immediate impact in his first game of the season by recording a hat trick in leading the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys hockey team to a 5-2 win over Lake of the Woods at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The Panthers finished with a 37-34 edge in shots on goal in posting the win in this game between Section 8A teams.

Josh Hillukka and Talen May assisted on Joey Hillukka’s first goal as the Panthers claimed a 1-0 lead at the 2:41 mark of the first period. Park Rapids held a 10-7 edge in shots in the opening period.

JoeyHillukkaLoW.JPG
Joey Hillukka, who recorded a hat trick, controls the puck during the Panthers' 5-2 win over Lake of the Woods on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

Parker Vinge’s power-play goal 1:50 into the second period gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead. Conner Hanson assisted on that goal as Park Rapids took advantage of the only penalty of the game. Alexander Beckel’s goal at the 6:05 mark made it 2-1 as Park Rapids had a 14-11 edge in shots in that period.

Joey Hillukka gave the Panthers a 3-1 lead with a goal 6:14 into the third period. Josh Hillukka set up that goal. After Randy Wood scored at the 7:36 mark to cut the gap to 3-2, Kale Ravnaas gave the Panthers a 4-2 lead at the 11:26 mark. Shad Torola and Wyatt Hegg assisted on that goal. Joey Hillukka completed his hat trick with an empty-net goal with 1:52 to play. Hanson set up that goal as the Panthers were outshot 16-13 in the final period.

Goalie Sawyer Torkelson made 32 saves as the Panthers improved to 1-1 in section games and 2-2 overall. LOW fell to 0-2 in section play and 1-3 overall.

“We’ll take it (the win) for sure. This was a win we had to have in sectional play,” said Panthers’ head coach Bill Moore, whose team scored only two goals in the first three games. “We played pretty well. We’re young and we still make mistakes, but we had more offense from all of the lines. Now that we have all our lines set, we can learn from our mistakes and start to move forward.”

Lake of the Woods 0 1 1…2

Park Rapids 1 1 3…5

FIRST PERIOD: 1, Park Rapids, Joey Hillukka (Josh Hillukka, May), 2:41. Penalties: None.

SECOND PERIOD: 2, Park Rapids, Vinge (Hanson), 1:50. 1, LOW, Beckel (Brown), 6:05. Penalties: LOW 1, Park Rapids 0.

THIRD PERIOD: 3, Park Rapids, Joey Hillukka (Josh Hillukka), 6:14. 2, LOW, Wood (Peters, Eck), 7:36. 4, Park Rapids, Ravnaas (S. Torola, Hegg), 11:26. 5, Park Rapids, Joey Hillukka (Hanson), 15:08. Penalties: None.

GOALIE SAVES: LOW (Lucek) 9-13-10–32. Park Rapids (Torkelson) 7-10-15–32.

