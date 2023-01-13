99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys Hockey: Joey Hillukka's hat trick helps Park Rapids to a 5-3 Section 8A win

The Panthers defeat Red Lake Falls to improve to 5-5 on the season.

JoeyHillukkaRLFUse.JPG
Joey Hillukka (16) and Red Lake Falls' Brock Seeger skate after the puck during the Panthers' 5-3 victory at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
January 13, 2023 09:53 AM
PARK RAPIDS – After giving up two early goals, Joey Hillukka responded by scoring a hat trick in helping the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley to a 5-3 Section 8A victory over Red Lake Falls at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Gavin Girdler scored 31 seconds into the game and Evan Girdler followed with a goal at the 8:30 mark as Red Lake Falls claimed a 2-0 lead. Hillukka responded with a pair of goals as the Panthers tied the game at 2-2 after the first period. Jeron Pinoniemi set up Hillukka’s first goal at the 9:39 mark while Josh Hillukka assisted on a power-play goal by Joey Hillukka with 1:48 to play in the opening period. Park Rapids held a 12-8 edge in shots in the first 17 minutes.

JoshHillukkaRLF.JPG
Josh Hillukka looks to put a shot on goal during the Panthers' game against Red Lake Falls on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Wyatt Hegg assisted on a goal by Parker Vinge 5:14 into the third period before Joey Hillukka set up a goal by Jeron Pinoniemi with 4:14 remaining to give the Panthers a 4-2 advantage. Park Rapids outshot RLF 11-5 in that period.

Joey Hillukka completed his hat trick with a power-play goal 3:41 into the final period. Reed Sharp assisted on that goal. Jackson Hoefer’s goal at the 10:53 mark concluded the scoring as the Eagles were outshot 5-3 in the final period.

The Panthers finished with a 28-16 advantage in shots in this game that was originally scheduled for Dec. 22, but was postponed because of the weather.

Goalie Sawyer Torkelson made 13 saves as the Panthers improved to 3-2 in section play and 5-5 overall. RLF fell to 4-3 against section opponents and 8-5 overall.

ConnerHansonRLF.JPG
Conner Hanson fires a pass during the Panthers' 5-3 win over Red Lake Falls on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Red Lake Falls 2 0 1…3

Park Rapids 2 2 1…5

FIRST PERIOD: 1, Red Lake Falls, G. Girdler (E. Girdler), :31. 2, Red Lake Falls, E. Girdler (G. Girdler), 8:30. 1, Park Rapids, Joey Hillukka (J. Pinoniemi), 9:39. 2, Park Rapids, Joey Hillukka (Josh Hillukka), 15:12. Penalties: Red Lake Falls 2, Park Rapids 1.

SECOND PERIOD: 3, Park Rapids, Vinge (Hegg), 5:14. 4, Park Rapids, J. Pinoniemi (Joey Hillukka), 12:46. Penalties: None.

THIRD PERIOD: 5, Park Rapids, Joey Hillukka (Sharp), 3:41. 3, Red Lake Falls, Hoefer (G. Girdler, E. Girdler), 10:53. Penalties: Red Lake Falls 3, Park Rapids 1.

GOALIE SAVES: Red Lake Falls (Struthers) 10-9-4–23. Park Rapids (Torkelson) 6-5-2–13.

