Boys Hockey: Joey Hillukka scores game-winner to give Park Rapids a 3-2 win

PARK RAPIDS – Joey Hillukka’s goal 3:50 into the final period proved to be the game-winner, giving the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys hockey team a 3-2 Section 8A win over Kittson County Central at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Goals by Jeron Pinoniemi with 1:15 to play in the first period and 4:36 into the second period gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead. Joey Hillukka assisted on Pinoniemi’s first goal while Josh Hillukka set up Pinoniemi’s second goal.

Kittson County Central tied the game on goals by Hayden Olsonawski at the 12:25 mark and Tyler Hennen at the 14:56 mark of the second period.

After Joey Hillukka’s goal, the Panthers skated off two Kittson County Central power-play opportunities to preserve the win.

Goalie Sawyer Torkelson finished with 27 saves as the Panthers improved to 2-2 against section opponents and 4-4 overall. The Bearcats, who held a 29-27 edge in shots on goal, fell to 3-3 in section games and 5-6 overall.

Kittson Central Central 0 2 0…2

Park Rapids 1 1 1…3

FIRST PERIOD: 1, Park Rapids, J. Pinoniemi (Joey Hillukka), 15:45. Penalties: None.

SECOND PERIOD: 2, Park Rapids, J. Pinoniemi (Josh Hillukka), 4:36. 1, KCC, Olsonawski (Hennen), 12:25. 2, KCC, Hennen, 14:56. Penalties: None.

THIRD PERIOD: 3, Park Rapids, Joey Hillukka, 3:50. Penalties: KCC 0, Park Rapids 2.