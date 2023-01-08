99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Hockey: Joey Hillukka scores game-winner to give Park Rapids a 3-2 win

Jeron Pinoniemi scores two goals as the Panthers defeat Kittson County Central in a Section 8A battle.

SawyerTorkelson.JPG
Sawyer Torkelson made 27 saves in the Panthers' 3-2 win over Kittson County Central on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
January 08, 2023 08:51 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PARK RAPIDS – Joey Hillukka’s goal 3:50 into the final period proved to be the game-winner, giving the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys hockey team a 3-2 Section 8A win over Kittson County Central at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Goals by Jeron Pinoniemi with 1:15 to play in the first period and 4:36 into the second period gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead. Joey Hillukka assisted on Pinoniemi’s first goal while Josh Hillukka set up Pinoniemi’s second goal.

Kittson County Central tied the game on goals by Hayden Olsonawski at the 12:25 mark and Tyler Hennen at the 14:56 mark of the second period.

After Joey Hillukka’s goal, the Panthers skated off two Kittson County Central power-play opportunities to preserve the win.

Goalie Sawyer Torkelson finished with 27 saves as the Panthers improved to 2-2 against section opponents and 4-4 overall. The Bearcats, who held a 29-27 edge in shots on goal, fell to 3-3 in section games and 5-6 overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kittson Central Central 0 2 0…2

Park Rapids 1 1 1…3

FIRST PERIOD: 1, Park Rapids, J. Pinoniemi (Joey Hillukka), 15:45. Penalties: None.

SECOND PERIOD: 2, Park Rapids, J. Pinoniemi (Josh Hillukka), 4:36. 1, KCC, Olsonawski (Hennen), 12:25. 2, KCC, Hennen, 14:56. Penalties: None.

THIRD PERIOD: 3, Park Rapids, Joey Hillukka, 3:50. Penalties: KCC 0, Park Rapids 2.

GOALIE SAVES: KCC (Turner) 6-12-6–24. Park Rapids (Torkelson) 12-9-6–27.

RELATED STORIES
PRPantherLogo.png
Prep
Boys Hockey: Two quick goals spark Crookston's 3-2 win over Park Rapids
The Panthers fall to 1-2 against Section 8A opponents and 3-4 overall with the loss.
January 06, 2023 09:37 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Boys Hockey: Park Rapids records first shutout of the season
January 04, 2023 10:15 AM
Prep
Boys Hockey: Cole Woods' hat trick lifts Wadena-Deer Creek past Park Rapids
December 21, 2022 08:46 AM
Prep
Sporting events postponed on Dec. 16
December 16, 2022 09:18 AM

Related Topics: BOYS HOCKEYPARK RAPIDS PANTHERSTHE RINK LIVE
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What to read next
HalleEischensFrz.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: Free throws lift Park Rapids past Frazee
The Panthers make 9 free throws down the stretch to seal a 55-49 victory.
January 08, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
EmilyLindowPRI.JPG
Prep
Gymnastics: Fergus Falls wins title at Park Rapids meet
Halle Landstrom and Morgan Koppelman post the top all-around scores for the Panthers.
January 08, 2023 09:15 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
BodieBerttunenVern.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Bodie Berttunen hits game-winner as Menahga prevails
The Braves see a 15-point lead disappear before edging Verndale 46-45 in a Park Region Conference game.
January 06, 2023 11:16 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
AndrewJohanningRos.JPG
Prep
Wrestling: Park Rapids pins losses on pair of opponents
The Panthers improve to 4-4 with wins over Roseau and United Clay Becker.
January 06, 2023 09:21 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson