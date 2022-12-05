Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Boys Hockey: Jeron Pinoniemi's late goal lifts Panthers to win

The Panthers prevail 2-1 despite going 1 for 10 on the power play against South St. Paul.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
December 05, 2022 09:29 AM
ST. PAUL – Jeron Pinoniemi’s goal with 1:23 to play lifted the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys hockey team to a 2-1 victory over South St. Paul at the Doug Woog Arena on Friday, Dec. 2.

After two scoreless periods, Coby Hagen’s power-play goal 2:07 into the third period gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead. Parker Vinge assisted on that goal.

Roddick Simons’ goal at the 5:20 mark tied the game before Pinoniemi scored the game-winner.

Goalie Sawyer Torkelson made 27 saves as the Panthers improved to 1-1. Park Rapids, which held a 34-28 edge in shots on goal, prevailed despite going 1 for 10 on the power play.

South St. Paul failed to score on six power-play chances in this game that featured 18 penalties. The Packers fell to 1-2-1 on the season.

Park Rapids 0 0 2…2

South St. Paul 0 0 1…1

FIRST PERIOD: No scoring. Penalties: Park Rapids 5, South St. Paul 2.

SECOND PERIOD: No scoring. Penalties: Park Rapids 2, South St. Paul 4.

THIRD PERIOD: 1, Park Rapids, Hagen (Vinge), 2:07. 1, South St. Paul, Simons (Hoeger), 5:20. 2, Park Rapids, J. Pinoniemi, 15:37. Penalties: Park Rapids 0, South St. Paul 5.

GOALIE SAVES: Park Rapids (Torkelson) 10-9-8–27. South St. Paul (Cheney) 11-11-10–32.

