Boys Hockey: Jeron Pinoniemi's late goal lifts Panthers to win
The Panthers prevail 2-1 despite going 1 for 10 on the power play against South St. Paul.
ST. PAUL – Jeron Pinoniemi’s goal with 1:23 to play lifted the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys hockey team to a 2-1 victory over South St. Paul at the Doug Woog Arena on Friday, Dec. 2.
After two scoreless periods, Coby Hagen’s power-play goal 2:07 into the third period gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead. Parker Vinge assisted on that goal.
Roddick Simons’ goal at the 5:20 mark tied the game before Pinoniemi scored the game-winner.
Goalie Sawyer Torkelson made 27 saves as the Panthers improved to 1-1. Park Rapids, which held a 34-28 edge in shots on goal, prevailed despite going 1 for 10 on the power play.
South St. Paul failed to score on six power-play chances in this game that featured 18 penalties. The Packers fell to 1-2-1 on the season.
ADVERTISEMENT