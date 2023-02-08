Boys Hockey: Detroit Lakes uses fast start to defeat Park Rapids

DETROIT LAKES – Seven different players scored goals and nine different players had assists in leading Detroit Lakes to an 8-3 Mid-State Conference and Section 8A win over the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys hockey team on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Joey Hillukka opened the scoring on an assist from Jeron Pinoniemi just 30 seconds into the game before the Lakers responded by scoring six unanswered goals. Aiden Kennedy’s goal at the 1:09 mark, Ben Hines’ goal at the 2:06 mark, back-to-back goals by Chase Kukowski at the 4:56 and 9:53 marks, and Jacob Thomas’ goal at the 13:30 mark gave Detroit Lakes a 5-1 lead after the first period. The Lakers held an 18-7 advantage in shots in the opening period.

Cole Deraney’s goal 7:12 into the second period made it 6-1 before Joey Hillukka scored at the 13:14 mark as the Panthers, who were outshot 12-3, trailed 6-2 entering the final period.

Easton Kennedy scored 4:49 into the third period and Cooper Moore followed with a goal at the 6:16 mark as the Lakers led 8-2. Braden Stewart assisted on a goal by Lars Peterson with 29 seconds to play to cap off the scoring as the Panthers were outshot 11-2 in the final period.

Torkelson made 33 saves as the Panthers fell to 5-4 in the conference, 5-5-1 in section games and 12-8-1 overall. Detroit Lakes (which finished with a 41-12 advantage in shots) improved to 9-0 to lock up the conference title. The Lakers are 6-2-1 in the section and 16-5-1 overall.

Park Rapids 1 1 1…3

Detroit Lakes 5 1 2…8

FIRST PERIOD: 1, Park Rapids, Joey Hillukka (J. Pinoniemi), :30. 1, Detroit Lakes, A. Kennedy (Suckert, Fields), 1:09. 2, Detroit Lakes, Hines (E. Kennedy), 2:06. 3, Detroit Lakes, Kukowski (Larson, Bellefeuille), 4:56. 4, Detroit Lakes, Kukowski (Suckert, Thomas), 9:53. 5, Detroit Lakes, Thomas (Fields, E. Kennedy), 13:30. Penalties: Park Rapids 1, Detroit Lakes 0.

SECOND PERIOD: 6, Detroit Lakes, Deraney (A. Kennedy), 7:12. 2, Park Rapids, Joey Hillukka, 13:14. Penalties: Park Rapids 1, Detroit Lakes 0.