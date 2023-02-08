99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Hockey: Detroit Lakes uses fast start to defeat Park Rapids

The Lakers score 5 times in the first period in an 8-3 victory.

Primary Logo.jpg
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
February 08, 2023 09:45 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES – Seven different players scored goals and nine different players had assists in leading Detroit Lakes to an 8-3 Mid-State Conference and Section 8A win over the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys hockey team on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Joey Hillukka opened the scoring on an assist from Jeron Pinoniemi just 30 seconds into the game before the Lakers responded by scoring six unanswered goals. Aiden Kennedy’s goal at the 1:09 mark, Ben Hines’ goal at the 2:06 mark, back-to-back goals by Chase Kukowski at the 4:56 and 9:53 marks, and Jacob Thomas’ goal at the 13:30 mark gave Detroit Lakes a 5-1 lead after the first period. The Lakers held an 18-7 advantage in shots in the opening period.

Cole Deraney’s goal 7:12 into the second period made it 6-1 before Joey Hillukka scored at the 13:14 mark as the Panthers, who were outshot 12-3, trailed 6-2 entering the final period.

Easton Kennedy scored 4:49 into the third period and Cooper Moore followed with a goal at the 6:16 mark as the Lakers led 8-2. Braden Stewart assisted on a goal by Lars Peterson with 29 seconds to play to cap off the scoring as the Panthers were outshot 11-2 in the final period.

Torkelson made 33 saves as the Panthers fell to 5-4 in the conference, 5-5-1 in section games and 12-8-1 overall. Detroit Lakes (which finished with a 41-12 advantage in shots) improved to 9-0 to lock up the conference title. The Lakers are 6-2-1 in the section and 16-5-1 overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Park Rapids 1 1 1…3

Detroit Lakes 5 1 2…8

FIRST PERIOD: 1, Park Rapids, Joey Hillukka (J. Pinoniemi), :30. 1, Detroit Lakes, A. Kennedy (Suckert, Fields), 1:09. 2, Detroit Lakes, Hines (E. Kennedy), 2:06. 3, Detroit Lakes, Kukowski (Larson, Bellefeuille), 4:56. 4, Detroit Lakes, Kukowski (Suckert, Thomas), 9:53. 5, Detroit Lakes, Thomas (Fields, E. Kennedy), 13:30. Penalties: Park Rapids 1, Detroit Lakes 0.

SECOND PERIOD: 6, Detroit Lakes, Deraney (A. Kennedy), 7:12. 2, Park Rapids, Joey Hillukka, 13:14. Penalties: Park Rapids 1, Detroit Lakes 0.

THIRD PERIOD: 7, Detroit Lakes, E. Kennedy (Wahl, Kirschner), 4:49. 8, Detroit Lakes, Moore (Thomas), 6:16. 3, Park Rapids, L. Peterson (Stewart), 16:31. Penalties: Park Rapids 1, Detroit Lakes 2.GOALIE SAVES: Park Rapids (Torkelson) 13-11-9–33. Detroit Lakes (Mack) 6-2-1–9.

RELATED STORIES
Hockey logo.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Bagley/Fosston dominates third period, rallies for win over Park Rapids
The Flyers score 5 unanswered goals in a 6-4 victory.
February 07, 2023 08:45 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Boys Hockey: Kale Ravnaas' hat trick powers Panthers' victory over LOW
February 03, 2023 08:52 AM
Prep
Boys Hockey: Red Lake Falls relies on special teams to defeat Park Rapids
February 01, 2023 08:45 AM
Prep
Boys Hockey: Late goal helps Crookston tie Park Rapids 2-2
January 31, 2023 09:31 AM

Related Topics: BOYS HOCKEYPARK RAPIDS PANTHERSMID-STATE CONFERENCETHE RINK LIVE
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
BlakeMorrisCrx.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Strong second half sparks Park Rapids past Crookston
A balanced scoring attack lifts the Panthers to an 80-66 victory.
February 08, 2023 09:10 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
FigureSkaters2.jpeg
Prep
Figure skaters compete in St. Cloud
11 members of the Park Rapids Figure Skating Club place in the 15th annual Granite City Compete event.
February 07, 2023 10:11 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Basketball Isolated
Prep
Boys Basketball: Nevis coasts to 74-50 victory over Laporte
The Tigers remain undefeated in Northland Conference play.
February 06, 2023 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
HalleLandstromVault.JPG
Prep
Gymnastics: Halle Landstrom breaks school record in vault with a 9.425
The Panthers tie the school record in vault with a 35.375 during a triangular meet at Perham.
February 06, 2023 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson