Boys Hockey: Cole Woods' hat trick lifts Wadena-Deer Creek past Park Rapids
The Panthers fall to 2-3 on the season with a 5-2 Mid-State Conference loss.
WADENA – Cole Woods recorded a hat trick in leading Wadena-Deer Creek to a 5-2 Mid-State Conference win over the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys hockey team on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Woods gave the Wolverines a 1-0 lead in the first period before Kale Ravnaas’ goal 1:57 into the second period tied the game. Parker Vinge and Conner Hanson had assists on the game-tying goal. Connor Davis scored at the 9:38 mark as W-DC carried a 2-1 lead into the final period.
Goals by Woods and Aron Sutherland pushed W-DC’s advantage to 4-1 before Joey Hillukka assisted on a goal by Josh Hillukka with 6:50 to play to make it 4-2. Woods completed his hat trick and sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 25 seconds remaining.
Goalie Sawyer Torkelson made 22 saves as Park Rapids fell to 0-2 in conference play and 2-3 overall. The Panthers didn’t score on three power-play chances.
The Wolverines, who held a 27-25 edge in shots on goal, improved to 3-0 against Mid-State teams and 6-2 overall.
ADVERTISEMENT