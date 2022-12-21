Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Hockey: Cole Woods' hat trick lifts Wadena-Deer Creek past Park Rapids

The Panthers fall to 2-3 on the season with a 5-2 Mid-State Conference loss.

PRPantherLogo.png
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
December 21, 2022 08:46 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WADENA – Cole Woods recorded a hat trick in leading Wadena-Deer Creek to a 5-2 Mid-State Conference win over the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys hockey team on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Woods gave the Wolverines a 1-0 lead in the first period before Kale Ravnaas’ goal 1:57 into the second period tied the game. Parker Vinge and Conner Hanson had assists on the game-tying goal. Connor Davis scored at the 9:38 mark as W-DC carried a 2-1 lead into the final period.

Goals by Woods and Aron Sutherland pushed W-DC’s advantage to 4-1 before Joey Hillukka assisted on a goal by Josh Hillukka with 6:50 to play to make it 4-2. Woods completed his hat trick and sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 25 seconds remaining.

Goalie Sawyer Torkelson made 22 saves as Park Rapids fell to 0-2 in conference play and 2-3 overall. The Panthers didn’t score on three power-play chances.

The Wolverines, who held a 27-25 edge in shots on goal, improved to 3-0 against Mid-State teams and 6-2 overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Park Rapids 0 1 1…2

Wadena-Deer Creek 1 1 3…5

FIRST PERIOD: 1, W-DC, Woods (Lunde), 10:04. Penalties: Park Rapids 0, W-DC 2.

SECOND PERIOD: 1, Park Rapids, Ravnaas (Vinge, Hanson), 1:57. 2, W-DC, Davis (Oothoudt), 9:38. Penalties: Park Rapids 3, W-DC 2.

THIRD PERIOD: 3, W-DC, Woods (Davis, Pettit), 1:45. 4, W-DC, Sutherland (Davis, Woods), 9:07. 2, Park Rapids, Josh Hillukka (Joey Hillukka), 10:10. 5, W-DC, Woods (Oothoudt), 16:35. Penalties: None.

GOALIE SAVES: Park Rapids (Torkelson) 9-5-8–22. W-DC (Olson) 9-9-5–23.

RELATED STORIES
PRPantherLogo.png
Prep
Sporting events postponed on Dec. 16
Park Rapids boys hockey, gymnastics and wrestling contests called off.
December 16, 2022 09:18 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Local sporting events postponed Tuesday
December 13, 2022 10:31 AM
Prep
Boys Hockey: Joey Hillukka's hat trick lifts Park Rapids by Lake of the Woods
December 09, 2022 09:13 AM
Prep
Boys Hockey: Park Rapids gets shut out by Detroit Lakes
December 07, 2022 09:18 AM

Related Topics: BOYS HOCKEYPARK RAPIDS PANTHERSMID-STATE CONFERENCETHE RINK LIVE
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What to read next
OliviaDavisWDC.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: W-DC takes advantage of Park Rapids fouls for a 63-48 victory
The loss drops the Panthers to 1-2 against Section 8AA opponents and 3-3 overall.
December 23, 2022 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
092620.N.PRE.PRAHSStormy5789.jpg
Prep
Nordick proposes conference switch, girls hockey co-op
The Park Rapids Area Schools have an opportunity to join a different athletics conference, Activities Director Jeremy Nordick told the school board on Dec. 19.
December 23, 2022 09:12 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
EmmaVriezeWrap.JPG
Prep
Girls Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids enjoyed memorable season
The Panthers repeated as Section 8A True Team, Mid-State Conference and Section 8A champions while qualifying for state in 10 events.
December 22, 2022 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Basketball.logo.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Nevis, Menahga fall
Pequot Lakes defeats Tigers while a late run lifts Red Lake past the Braves.
December 22, 2022 10:23 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson