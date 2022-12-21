Boys Hockey: Cole Woods' hat trick lifts Wadena-Deer Creek past Park Rapids

WADENA – Cole Woods recorded a hat trick in leading Wadena-Deer Creek to a 5-2 Mid-State Conference win over the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys hockey team on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Woods gave the Wolverines a 1-0 lead in the first period before Kale Ravnaas’ goal 1:57 into the second period tied the game. Parker Vinge and Conner Hanson had assists on the game-tying goal. Connor Davis scored at the 9:38 mark as W-DC carried a 2-1 lead into the final period.

Goals by Woods and Aron Sutherland pushed W-DC’s advantage to 4-1 before Joey Hillukka assisted on a goal by Josh Hillukka with 6:50 to play to make it 4-2. Woods completed his hat trick and sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 25 seconds remaining.

Goalie Sawyer Torkelson made 22 saves as Park Rapids fell to 0-2 in conference play and 2-3 overall. The Panthers didn’t score on three power-play chances.

The Wolverines, who held a 27-25 edge in shots on goal, improved to 3-0 against Mid-State teams and 6-2 overall.

Park Rapids 0 1 1…2

Wadena-Deer Creek 1 1 3…5

FIRST PERIOD: 1, W-DC, Woods (Lunde), 10:04. Penalties: Park Rapids 0, W-DC 2.

SECOND PERIOD: 1, Park Rapids, Ravnaas (Vinge, Hanson), 1:57. 2, W-DC, Davis (Oothoudt), 9:38. Penalties: Park Rapids 3, W-DC 2.

THIRD PERIOD: 3, W-DC, Woods (Davis, Pettit), 1:45. 4, W-DC, Sutherland (Davis, Woods), 9:07. 2, Park Rapids, Josh Hillukka (Joey Hillukka), 10:10. 5, W-DC, Woods (Oothoudt), 16:35. Penalties: None.