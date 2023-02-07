99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Hockey: Bagley/Fosston dominates third period, rallies for win over Park Rapids

The Flyers score 5 unanswered goals in a 6-4 victory.

Hockey logo.jpg
High school hockey
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
February 07, 2023 08:45 AM
BAGLEY – Five unanswered goals in the third period propelled Bagley/Fosston to a 6-4 Section 8A win over the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys hockey team at the Bagley Youth Hockey Arena on Monday, Feb. 6.

Jeron Pinoniemi’s hat trick gave the Panthers a 3-1 lead entering the final period. Joey Hillukka set up Pinoniemi for a power-play goal at the 9:48 mark before Pinoniemi scored again at the 14:29 mark as Park Rapids led 2-0 after the first period despite being outshot 11-8.

After Quinten Friborg scored 3:29 into the second period, Josh Hillukka assisted on Pinoniemi’s third goal of the game at the 14:19 mark as the Panthers finished that period with a 16-8 advantage in shots.

The Flyers dominated the final period, using a 22-10 advantage in shots to rally for the win. Markus Olson tied the game at 3-3 by scoring 2:12 into the period and 25 seconds later. Friborg’s goal at the 7:00 mark and Breckin Levin’s goal at the 8:39 mark made it 5-3 before Friborg scored into an empty net with 1:59 to play. The Panthers’ Finn Henry scored his first varsity goal to conclude the scoring with 1:17 remaining. Park Rapids had a 5-on-3 advantage in that period, but couldn’t capitalize. The Panthers went 1 for 6 on power-play opportunities.

Goalie Sawyer Torkelson made 35 saves as the Panthers fell to 5-4-1 in section games and 12-7-1 overall.

Bagley/Fosston, which lost to the Panthers 6-5 in overtime earlier this season, improved to 6-3 against section teams and 14-8 overall. The Flyers finished with a 41-34 edge in shots.

Park Rapids 2 1 1…4

Bagley/Fosston 0 1 5…6

FIRST PERIOD: 1, Park Rapids, J. Pinoniemi (Joey Hillukka), 9:48. 2, Park Rapids, J. Pinoniemi, 14:29. Penalties: Park Rapids 1, Bagley 2.

SECOND PERIOD: 1, Bagley, Friborg (Olson), 3:29. 3, Park Rapids, J. Pinoniemi (Josh Hillukka), 14:19. Penalties: Park Rapids 1, Bagley 3.

THIRD PERIOD: 2, Bagley, Olson (Levin, Friborg), 2:12. 3, Bagley, Olson (Friborg, Levin), 2:37. 4, Bagley, Friborg (Schermerhorn, Olson), 7:00. 5, Bagley, Levin, 8:39. 6, Bagley, Friborg, 15:01. 4, Park Rapids, Henry, 15:43. Penalties: Park Rapids 2, Bagley 3.

GOALIE SAVES: Park Rapids (Torkelson) 11-7-17–35. Bagley (Fontaine) 6-15-9–30.

Related Topics: BOYS HOCKEYPARK RAPIDS PANTHERSTHE RINK LIVE
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
