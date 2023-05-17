Boys Golf: Park Rapids places 5th at Mid-State Conference tournament

PARK RAPIDS – Nolan Eckmann carded a 4-over-par 76 in leading the Park Rapids boys golf team to fifth place at the Mid-State Conference tournament at Headwaters Golf Club on Monday, May 15.

Eckmann used a birdie on No. 4 for a 38 on the front side and had birdies on No. 13 and No. 15 for another 38 on the back side as the Panthers carded a team score of 350. Hunter Harrison’s 85, Conner Hanson’s 94 and Blake Morris’ 95 rounded out Park Rapids’ team score while Noah Phillippi had a 99 and Quincy Squires added a 100.

Hunter Harrison watches his chip roll toward the cup on the No. 15 green during the Mid-State Conference boys golf tournament at Headwaters Golf Club on Monday, May 15, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Carter White of Staples-Motley earned medalist honors with a 1-under-par 71. Pequot Lakes won the conference title with a 296 to edge out Detroit Lakes’ 297 in this six-team tournament.

Team scores: Pequot Lakes 296, Detroit Lakes 297, Staples-Motley 306, Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin 344, Park Rapids 350, Wadena-Deer Creek 365.

Medalist: Carter White, SM, 34-37–71. 2, Hunter Oelschlager, PL, 40-32–72. 3 (tie), Logan Schons, DL, 34-39–73; Lawson Justesen, DL, 35-38–73; Carter Whitworth, DL, 37-36–73; and Anthony Armstrong, PL, 36-37–73. 7, Logan Fogarty, PL, 37-37–74. 8, Isaiah Schultz, SM, 34-41–75. 9, Nolan Eckmann, PR, 38-38–76. 10, Ethan Thomas, PL, 36-41–77. 22 (tie), Hunter Harrison, PR, 44-41–85. 26, Conner Hanson, PR, 48-46–94. 27 (tie), Blake Morris, PR, 46-49–95. 30 (tie), Noah Phillippi, PR, 47-52–99. 32, Quincy Squires, PR, 49-51–100.

Blake Morris chips toward the No. 18 green during the Mid-State Conference boys golf tournament on Monday, May 15, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

W-H-A tops field

WALKER – Walker-Hackensack-Akeley won the final Northern Pines Conference meets at LongBow Golf Club on Tuesday, May 16.

The Wolves followed a four-golfer round of 149 on the front side with a 163 on the back side to top the 10-team field.

Park Rapids finished second with a 169 on the front and took fourth with a 171 on the back. Harrison had rounds of 41 and 40 and Eckmann carded rounds of 40 and 41 to lead the Panthers. Phillippi and Squires had 44s on the front while Hanson had a 41 and Phillippi and Jack Moses had 49s on the back. Hanson had a 49 and Moses had a 65 on the front while Squires carded a 52 on the back.

United North Central tied for third on the front with a 170 and took third on the back with a 167 behind rounds of 40 and 38 by Carter Hillukka, 43 and 41 by Paul Peterson, 43 and 44 by Josh Hillukka, and a pair of 44s by Jeron Pinoniemi. Ryan Tolkkinen added a 48 and a 50.

Nevis tied for fifth on the front with a 186 and took sixth on the back with a 176 behind rounds of 45 and 41 by Lealan Norby, 48 and 42 by Spencer Lindow, 46 and 45 by Eli Lewis, and 47 and 48 by Finn Henry. Hunter Simon had a 54 and a 56 while Timothy Johnson carded rounds of 51 and 61.

Parker Brock was the medalist on the front side with a 1-under-par 35 while Carter Hillukka and Cass Lake-Bena’s Dominic Fairbanks shared medalist honors on the back with 38s.

Team scores (front 9): Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 149, Park Rapids 169, United North Central 170, Cass Lake-Bena 170, Nevis 186, Deer River 186, Bigfork 212. Incomplete teams: Blackduck, Kelliher-Northome, Red Lake.

Medalist: Parker Brock, WHA, 35. 2, Lake Elling, WHA, 36. 3, Maverick Reed, WHA, 38. Other scores: Nolan Eckmann, PR, 40; Carter Hillukka, UNC, 40; Hunter Harrison, PR, 41; Paul Peterson, UNC, 41; Josh Hillukka, UNC, 44; Jeron Pinoniemi, UNC, 44; Quincy Squires, PR, 44; Noah Phillippi, PR, 44; Lealan Norby, N, 45; Eli Lewis, N, 46; Finn Henry, N, 47; Spencer Lindow, N, 48; Conner Hanson, PR, 49; Ryan Tolkkinen, UNC, 50; Timothy Johnson, N, 51; Hunter Simon, N, 54; Jack Moses, PR, 65.

Team scores (back 9): Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 163, Cass Lake-Bena 166, United North Central 167, Park Rapids 171, Deer River 175, Nevis 176, Bigfork 215. Incomplete teams: Blackduck, Kelliher-Northome, Red Lake.

Co-medalist: Carter Hillukka, UNC, and Dominic Fairbanks, CLB, 38. 3 (tie), Parker Brock, WHA, and Gaven Brown, CLB, 39. Other scores: Hunter Harrison, PR, 40; Nolan Eckmann, PR, 41; Conner Hanson, PR, 41; Paul Peterson, UNC, 41; Lealan Norby, N, 41; Spencer Lindow, N, 42; Josh Hillukka, UNC, 44; Jeron Pinoniemi, UNC, 44; Eli Lewis, N, 45; Finn Henry, N, 48; Noah Phillippi, PR, 49; Jack Moses, PR, 49; Ryan Tolkkinen, UNC, 50; Quincy Squires, PR, 52; Hunter Simon, N, 56; Timothy Johnson, N, 61.