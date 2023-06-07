Boys Golf: Nolan Eckmann qualifies for state tournament

BEMIDJI – Park Rapids Nolan Eckmann was determined to cap off his senior season by earning his first trip to the state Class AA boys golf tournament.

Eckmann, who put himself in contention for a state berth by carding a 6-over-par 78 on Day 1 of the Section 8AA tournament on Monday, June 5, fulfilled that goal by carding an 80 on Day 2 for a two-day total of 158 to finish sixth overall and claim the No. 3 individual qualifier spot at the Bemidji Town & Country Club on Tuesday, June 6.

With that finish, Eckmann became the first Park Rapids golfer to qualify for the boys state tournament since Matt Berghuis in 1993.

“It’s been a long time,” said Park Rapids head coach Jeff Anderson. “I thought his chances were 50-50. I knew Roseau would win it (the team title), but Hawley, Fergus Falls, Warroad, Barnesville and East Grand Forks all had good golfers. I was kind of surprised. I thought he’d have to shoot a 76 (on Day 2) to make it.”

A birdie and 10 pars led to Eckmann’s 78 on Day 1 to tie three other golfers for seventh place overall and sit in a tie for the No. 4 individual spot. The top 5 golfers not on the winning team earned the individual state berths.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Day 2, Eckmann had a birdie and eight pars for an 80, which was the sixth best round of the day. That moved him up a spot on the leaderboard and secured a state bid.

The Roseau duo of Max Wilson and Teagan LaPlante shared medalist honors at 147 with Hawley’s Jack Justesen (148), Fergus Falls’ Riley McGovern (155) and Roseau’s Bradyn Thingvold (157) following. Roseau carded rounds of 301 and 310 to capture the section title with a 611. Fergus Falls was 31 shots back at 642.

“Nolan was pretty confident and he played really well,” said Anderson. “His scores could have been lower. He easily left three or four shots out there both days.”

United North Central's Carter Hillukka contended for a state berth by finishing ninth overall at the Section 8AA tournament at Bemidji on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

United North Central’s Carter Hillukka just missed qualifying for state as rounds of 79 and 82 led to a 161 for ninth place, which was one shot away from advancing. Joey Hillukka tied for 19th place after following an 83 with an 87 for a 170.

Eckmann will make his state debut at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 13-14. Even though it’s his first time competing in the Class AA tournament, Anderson likes Eckmann’s chances to play well on that course.

“I think that course suits his game,” said Anderson. “Nolan can hit the ball a long way and the fairways are wide open. If he plays smart, I think he’ll score all right.”

Team scores: Roseau 301-310–611, Fergus Falls 318-324–642, Hawley 331-334–665, Barnesville 342-332–674, Thief River Falls 340-349–689, East Grand Forks 347-349–696, Warroad 360-360–720.

Co-medalists: Max Wilson, Roseau, 75-72–147 and Teagan LaPlante, Roseau, 73-74–147. 3, Jack Justesen, Hawley, 72-76–148. 4, Riley McGovern, Fergus falls, 78-77–155. 5, Bradyn Thingvold, Roseau, 75-82–157. 6, Nolan Eckmann, Park Rapids, 78-80–158. 7 (tie), Brady Petznick, Pelican Rapids, 76-84–160 and Ryan Shaugabay, Warroad, 77-83–160. 9, Carter Hillukka, United North Central, 79-82–161. 19 (tie), Joey Hillukka, United North Central, 83-87–170.