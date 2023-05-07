99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys Golf: Headwaters Golf Club hosts 19-team invitational tournament

Park Rapids finishes 7th, United North Central ties for 8th and Nevis places 14th.

JeremiahOlsonPR.JPG
Jeremiah Olson watches his drive off the No. 14 tee box during the Park Rapids Invitational at Headwaters Golf Club on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 9:10 AM

PARK RAPIDS – Nolan Eckmann carded an 80 to lead the Park Rapids boys golf team to seventh place at the Park Rapids Invitational at Headwaters Golf Club on Friday, May 5.

Quincy Squires’ 82, Hunter Harrison’s 89 and Conner Hanson’s 95 rounded out the Panthers’ 346 team score. Jeremiah Olson carded a 98 and Isaac Zinniel had a 114.

IsaacZinnielPR.JPG
Isaac Zinniel chips onto the No. 14 green during the Park Rapids Invitational on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

United North Central tied for eighth place with a 348 behind Carter Hillukka’s 79, Joey Hillukka’s 83, Jeron Pinoniemi’s 91 and Ryan Tolkkinen’s 95. Josh Hillukka carded a 97 and Paul Peterson had a 99 for the Warriors.

CarterHillukkaPR.JPG
United North Central's Carter Hillukka rolls a putt toward the cup on the No. 6 green during the Park Rapids Invitational on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Lealan Norby’s 84 led Nevis to 14th place with a 363. Hunter Simon’s 91, Eli Lewis’ 92 and Spencer Lindow’s 96 completed the team score while Finn Henry’s 98 and Tim Johnson’s 104 rounded out the Tigers’ varsity squad.

LealanNorbyPR2.JPG
Nevis' Lealan Norby chips onto the No. 7 green during the Park Rapids Invitational on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Bemidji’s Nick Yavarow earned medalist honors with a 71 on the par-72 course while Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s Parker Brock was second out of the 109 golfers with a 72. Bemidji led the 19-team field with a 306.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team scores: Bemidji 306, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 319, Hawley 322, Pequot Lakes 325, Thief River Falls 335, Barnesville 344, Park Rapids 346, United North Central 348, Perham 348, Pelican Rapids 353, Pine River-Backus 356, Crookston 357, Cass Lake-Bena 360, Nevis 363, East Grand Forks 366, Wadena-Deer Creek 383, Frazee 404, Rothsay 431, Kelliher-Northome incomplete.

Medalist: Nick Yavarow, Bemidji, 37-34–71. 2, Parker Brock, W-H-A, 34-38–72. 3 (tie), Jack Justesen, Hawley, 37-38–75 and Isaiah Aulie, PR-B, 38-37–75. 5 (tie), Ayden Hauck, Barnesville, 40-36–76; Weston Seitz, Bemdiji, 36-40–76; and Anthony Armstrong, Pequot Lakes, 37-39–76. 10 (tie), Carter Hillukka, UNC, 37-42–79. 13 (tie), Nolan Eckmann, Park Rapids, 40-40–80. 18 (tie), Quincy Squires, Park Rapids, 39-43–82. 22 (tie), Joey Hillukka, UNC, 43-40–83. 27 (tie), Lealan Norby, Nevis, 43-41–84. 41 (tie), Hunter Harrison, Park Rapids, 44-45–89. 51 (tie), Jeron Pinoniemi, UNC, 46-45–91 and Hunter Simon, Nevis, 42-49–91. 57 (tie), Eli Lewis, Nevis, 49-43–92. 67 (tie), Ryan Tolkkinen, UNC, 48-47–95. 67 (tie), Conner Hanson, Park Rapids, 48-47–95. 71 (tie), Spencer Lindow, Nevis, 49-47–96. 74, Josh Hillukka, UNC, 46-51–97. 75 (tie), Jeremiah Olson, Park Rapids, 47-51–98 and Finn Henry, Nevis 49-49–98. 82, Paul Peterson, UNC, 48-51–99. 94, Tim Johnson, Nevis, 47-57–104. 102 (tie), Isaac Zinniel, Park Rapids, 58-56–114.

ConnerHansonPR.JPG
1/8: 
FinnHenryPR2.JPG
2/8: 
EliLewisPR2.JPG
3/8: 
JVArola.JPG
4/8: 
JVMorris.JPG
5/8: 
JVPhillippi.JPG
6/8: 
RyanTolkkinenPR.JPG
7/8: 
SpencerLIndowPR.JPG
8/8: 

RELATED STORIES

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
LeahWeaverPR.JPG
Prep
Softball: Late rally lifts Menahga to a 5-4 win over Park Rapids
May 07, 2023 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
MattJohanningPL.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Park Rapids rebounds to earn a split against Pequot Lakes
May 06, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Track logo.jpg
Prep
Track and field: Nevis, UNC compete at Sebeka
May 04, 2023 08:44 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
FireDangerBurningRestrrictions0504.jpg
Local
Burning restrictions expand to Hubbard County
May 04, 2023 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
CrossingMississippiHeadwaters2022.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Highlights at Itasca State Park in May & June
May 05, 2023 10:36 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Fire flames on a white background.
Local
DNR and Park Rapids respond to fire near Two Inlets
May 03, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
ChildCareSolutionsPanelBEST042623.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Innovative ideas that may fix Hubbard County's child care crisis
May 02, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen