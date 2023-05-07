Boys Golf: Headwaters Golf Club hosts 19-team invitational tournament

PARK RAPIDS – Nolan Eckmann carded an 80 to lead the Park Rapids boys golf team to seventh place at the Park Rapids Invitational at Headwaters Golf Club on Friday, May 5.

Quincy Squires’ 82, Hunter Harrison’s 89 and Conner Hanson’s 95 rounded out the Panthers’ 346 team score. Jeremiah Olson carded a 98 and Isaac Zinniel had a 114.

Isaac Zinniel chips onto the No. 14 green during the Park Rapids Invitational on Friday, May 5, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

United North Central tied for eighth place with a 348 behind Carter Hillukka’s 79, Joey Hillukka’s 83, Jeron Pinoniemi’s 91 and Ryan Tolkkinen’s 95. Josh Hillukka carded a 97 and Paul Peterson had a 99 for the Warriors.

United North Central's Carter Hillukka rolls a putt toward the cup on the No. 6 green during the Park Rapids Invitational on Friday, May 5, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Lealan Norby’s 84 led Nevis to 14th place with a 363. Hunter Simon’s 91, Eli Lewis’ 92 and Spencer Lindow’s 96 completed the team score while Finn Henry’s 98 and Tim Johnson’s 104 rounded out the Tigers’ varsity squad.

Nevis' Lealan Norby chips onto the No. 7 green during the Park Rapids Invitational on Friday, May 5, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Bemidji’s Nick Yavarow earned medalist honors with a 71 on the par-72 course while Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s Parker Brock was second out of the 109 golfers with a 72. Bemidji led the 19-team field with a 306.

Team scores: Bemidji 306, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 319, Hawley 322, Pequot Lakes 325, Thief River Falls 335, Barnesville 344, Park Rapids 346, United North Central 348, Perham 348, Pelican Rapids 353, Pine River-Backus 356, Crookston 357, Cass Lake-Bena 360, Nevis 363, East Grand Forks 366, Wadena-Deer Creek 383, Frazee 404, Rothsay 431, Kelliher-Northome incomplete.

Medalist: Nick Yavarow, Bemidji, 37-34–71. 2, Parker Brock, W-H-A, 34-38–72. 3 (tie), Jack Justesen, Hawley, 37-38–75 and Isaiah Aulie, PR-B, 38-37–75. 5 (tie), Ayden Hauck, Barnesville, 40-36–76; Weston Seitz, Bemdiji, 36-40–76; and Anthony Armstrong, Pequot Lakes, 37-39–76. 10 (tie), Carter Hillukka, UNC, 37-42–79. 13 (tie), Nolan Eckmann, Park Rapids, 40-40–80. 18 (tie), Quincy Squires, Park Rapids, 39-43–82. 22 (tie), Joey Hillukka, UNC, 43-40–83. 27 (tie), Lealan Norby, Nevis, 43-41–84. 41 (tie), Hunter Harrison, Park Rapids, 44-45–89. 51 (tie), Jeron Pinoniemi, UNC, 46-45–91 and Hunter Simon, Nevis, 42-49–91. 57 (tie), Eli Lewis, Nevis, 49-43–92. 67 (tie), Ryan Tolkkinen, UNC, 48-47–95. 67 (tie), Conner Hanson, Park Rapids, 48-47–95. 71 (tie), Spencer Lindow, Nevis, 49-47–96. 74, Josh Hillukka, UNC, 46-51–97. 75 (tie), Jeremiah Olson, Park Rapids, 47-51–98 and Finn Henry, Nevis 49-49–98. 82, Paul Peterson, UNC, 48-51–99. 94, Tim Johnson, Nevis, 47-57–104. 102 (tie), Isaac Zinniel, Park Rapids, 58-56–114.

