Boys Golf: A rebuilding season should pay dividends for Park Rapids this spring

A rebuilding season could pave the way for a revitalized season for the Park Rapids boys golf team.

With all seven players who competed on varsity last season returning, head coach Jeff Anderson is expecting a successful season this spring.

Seniors Nolan Eckmann, Hunter Harrison, Jeremiah Olson and Quincy Squires along with juniors Conner Hanson, Jack Moses and Noah Phillippi return to lead the Panthers, who placed fifth at the Mid-State Conference tournament and fourth at the Section 8AA North tournament. Eckmann, Squires and Hanson will serve as captains.

Detroit Lakes carded a 315 to win the conference title for the 28th year in a row as the Panthers carded a 365. Phillippi (89), Squires (91), Hanson (92), Harrison (93), Eckmann (94) and Olson (115) competed for Park Rapids.

At the Section 8AA North tournament, Park Rapids finished with a 364 behind Eckmann’s 84 and Hanson’s 89 as both qualified for the Section 8AA tournament. Harrison and Phillippi had 95s while Squires and Moses carded 96s. Roseau won the North title with a 310.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Section 8AA tournament, Eckmann had rounds of 85 and 84 for a 169 to place 15th while Hanson used rounds of 93 and 96 to place 43rd with a 189. Roseau won the team title with a two-day total of 639.

The Panthers had a 375.3 average in their four 18-hole tournaments, including a 362.3 average in their last three meets. Eckmann led the team with an 85.8 average in four rounds, Squires had a 93.3 average in four rounds, Harrison had a 93.7 average in three rounds, Hanson had a 96.7 average in four rounds, Phillippi had a 101.8 average in four rounds, Moses had a 112.3 average in three rounds and Olson had a 120.0 average in two rounds.

In the six nine-hole Northern Pines Conference meets, Park Rapids won one meet, tied for first in another and took second in one meet in posting a 173.3 average. Leading the Panthers in NPC play were Eckmann (43.0 average), Squires (43.3 average), Harrison (44.5 average), Hanson (46.7 average), Moses (52.5 average) and Olson (55.3 average).

Looking to compete for varsity spots are seniors Caleb Arola, Matt Lichter and Isaac Zinniel; junior Blake Morris; and sophomores Brock Leiran and Aiden Maanum. Freshman Tristan Johnson rounds out the roster.

“We have eight kids who have the potential to be good golfers,” said Park Rapids head coach Jeff Anderson, whose team opened the season with a Northern Pines Conference and invitational meet at Blueberry Pines on May 1. “I expect three kids to make it as individuals and if our top six kids play well, I’m pretty confident we can move on to sections as a team.”

REMAINING SCHEDULE

May 5 – Park Rapids Invitational at Headwaters Golf Club, 9 a.m. May 8 – at Bemidji Invitational, 9 a.m. May 9 – Northern Pines Conference meet at Walker’s Tianna Country Club, 1 p.m. May 15 – Mid-State Conference meet at Headwaters Golf Club, 9 a.m. May 16 – Northern Pines Conference meet at Walker’s Longbow Golf Club, 10 a.m. May 23 – PreSection 8AA North tournament at East Grand Forks, 9 a.m. May 31 – Section 8AA North tournament at East Grand Forks, 9 a.m.

June 5-6 – Section 8AA tournament at Bemidji, 9 a.m.