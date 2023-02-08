99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
|
Boys Basketball: Verndale hits 9 3-pointers to spark 51-43 win over Menahga

The loss drops the Braves' record to 6-5 in Park Region Conference play.

MenahgaBravesLogo.jpg
Menahga Braves
By Vance Carlson
February 08, 2023 02:30 PM
VERNDALE – Verndale made nine 3-pointers to spark a 51-43 Park Region Conference win over the Menahga boys basketball team on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The game was tied at 14-14 when the Pirates went on a 14-0 run to claim a 28-14 lead. Brock Berttunen’s 3-pointer ended that run as Menahga trailed 28-17 at the half.

Shawn Schmitz, Jaden Schulke and Carter White combined to hit eight 3-pointers while scoring 12 points apiece as Verndale improved to 3-7 in conference games and 6-12 overall.

Menahga, which edged the Pirates 46-45 earlier this season, was led by Bodie Berttunen’s 19 points and Brock Berttunen’s 10 rebounds and five blocked shots. Ryan Tolkkinen added 10 points for the Braves, who slipped to 6-5 in Park Region play and 6-15 overall.

MENAHGA: Tolkkinen 5 0-0 10, Br. Berttunen 1 2-4 5, Howard 1 0-0 2, Aho 0 5-6 5, Bo. Berttunen 7 3-4 19, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Jettmann 0 0-0 0, Usher 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 for 40 (FG), 10 for 14 (FT).

VERNDALE: S. Schmitz 5 0-0 12, Russell 4 0-0 9, Haskin 0 1-2 1, Schulke 3 4-7 12, Hagen 2 0-0 4, White 4 0-0 12, C. Schmitz 0 1-2 1. Totals: 18 for 54 (FG), 6 for 11 (FT).

Halftime: Vernale 28, Menahga 17. Three-pointers: Br. Berttunen 1, Bo. Berttunen 2, S. Schmitz 2, Russell 1, Schulke 2, White 4. Team fouls: Menahga 11, Verndale 9. Rebounds: Menahga 27 (Br. Berttunen 10, Bo. Berttunen 6, Tolkkinen 5, Howard 4, Aho 1, Usher 1). Assists: Menahga 8 (Howard 3, Tolkkinen 1, Br. Berttunen 1, Bo. Berttunen 1, Jettmann 1, Usher 1). Steals: Menahga 7 (Br. Berttunen 2, Bo. Berttunen 2, Tolkkinen 1, Howard 1, Usher 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 6 (Br. Berttunen 5, Jettmann 1). Turnovers: Menahga 16, Verndale 13.

Related Topics: BOYS BASKETBALLMENAHGA BRAVESPARK REGION CONFERENCE
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
