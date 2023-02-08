Boys Basketball: Verndale hits 9 3-pointers to spark 51-43 win over Menahga
The loss drops the Braves' record to 6-5 in Park Region Conference play.
VERNDALE – Verndale made nine 3-pointers to spark a 51-43 Park Region Conference win over the Menahga boys basketball team on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
The game was tied at 14-14 when the Pirates went on a 14-0 run to claim a 28-14 lead. Brock Berttunen’s 3-pointer ended that run as Menahga trailed 28-17 at the half.
Shawn Schmitz, Jaden Schulke and Carter White combined to hit eight 3-pointers while scoring 12 points apiece as Verndale improved to 3-7 in conference games and 6-12 overall.
Menahga, which edged the Pirates 46-45 earlier this season, was led by Bodie Berttunen’s 19 points and Brock Berttunen’s 10 rebounds and five blocked shots. Ryan Tolkkinen added 10 points for the Braves, who slipped to 6-5 in Park Region play and 6-15 overall.