Boys Basketball: Strong second half sparks Park Rapids past Crookston

PARK RAPIDS – After Reggie Winjum opened the second half with a 3-pointer to give Crookston its first lead of the game, the Park Rapids boys basketball team went on a 9-0 run to claim the lead for good in an 80-66 Section 8AA victory at the Area High School gym on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Winjum’s basket gave the Pirates a 39-37 lead before Park Rapids countered with a 3-pointer by Ryan Carroll, two inside baskets by Noah Larson and a jumper by Mason Yliniemi for a 46-39 advantage with 15:06 to play.

Tanner Giese responded with back-to-back 3-pointers and Hunter Nicholas scored on a layup to make it 48-47 with 13:49 remaining. Carroll scored off a rebound and on a layup for a 59-49 lead with 9:39 left, but a 3-pointer by Caden Boike closed the gap to 59-56 at the 8:30 mark.

Caleb Arola puts a shot over Crookston's Hunter Nicholas during Park Rapids' 80-66 win on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

The Panthers took control as Yliniemi scored off a rebound and hit a jumper, Carroll followed a layup with a jumper and a three-point play, and Larson converted a layup for a 72-60 advantage with 3:59 to go. A pair of layups by Larson and a putback by Blake Morris capped off the win.

Park Rapids opened the game by claiming a 12-3 lead behind a 3-pointer and a layup by Noah Morris, a jumper by Larson, a 3-pointer by Blake Morris and a layup by Yliniemi. A layup by Larson, two layups by Carroll and a jumper by Luke Hartung made it 20-12 at the 8:56 mark.

Crookston cut the deficit to 24-23 before layups by Yliniemi, Noah Morris and Larson along with a 3-pointer by Noah Morris gave the Panthers a 33-25 advantage with 4:09 to play in the first half. A layup off a steal by Noah Morris and a layup by Carroll gave Park Rapids a 37-36 lead at the half.

Carroll finished with 24 points while Noah Morris and Larson scored 18 points apiece. Yliniemi also scored in double figures with 10 points as the Panthers improved to 3-6 in the section and 4-13 overall.

Noah Larson puts up a shot over Crookston's Jack Everett in Park Rapids' game at the Area High School gym on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Giese (22) and Nicholas (21) combined for 43 points to lead the Pirates, who fell to 4-8 in section play and 7-12 overall.

CROOKSTON: Winjum 3 0-0 8, Abeld 1 3-4 5, Giese 7 4-5 22, Thomforde 1 0-0 2, Nicholas 9 1-2 21, Boike 2 0-0 5, Everett 1 1-2 3. Totals: 24 (FG), 9 for 13 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: N. Morris 5-6-6 18, B. Morris 3 1-2 8, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Yliniemi 5 0-0 10, Larson 8 2-2 18, Arola 0 0-2 0, Carroll 11 1-1 24, Hartung 1 0-0 2. Totals: 33 (FG), 10 for 13 (FT).