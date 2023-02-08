99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Basketball: Strong second half sparks Park Rapids past Crookston

A balanced scoring attack lifts the Panthers to an 80-66 victory.

BlakeMorrisCrx.JPG
Blake Morris drives in for a layup as Crookston's Jack Everett attempts a block during a game at the Area High School gym on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
February 08, 2023 09:10 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PARK RAPIDS – After Reggie Winjum opened the second half with a 3-pointer to give Crookston its first lead of the game, the Park Rapids boys basketball team went on a 9-0 run to claim the lead for good in an 80-66 Section 8AA victory at the Area High School gym on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Winjum’s basket gave the Pirates a 39-37 lead before Park Rapids countered with a 3-pointer by Ryan Carroll, two inside baskets by Noah Larson and a jumper by Mason Yliniemi for a 46-39 advantage with 15:06 to play.

Tanner Giese responded with back-to-back 3-pointers and Hunter Nicholas scored on a layup to make it 48-47 with 13:49 remaining. Carroll scored off a rebound and on a layup for a 59-49 lead with 9:39 left, but a 3-pointer by Caden Boike closed the gap to 59-56 at the 8:30 mark.

CalebArolaCrx.JPG
Caleb Arola puts a shot over Crookston's Hunter Nicholas during Park Rapids' 80-66 win on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

The Panthers took control as Yliniemi scored off a rebound and hit a jumper, Carroll followed a layup with a jumper and a three-point play, and Larson converted a layup for a 72-60 advantage with 3:59 to go. A pair of layups by Larson and a putback by Blake Morris capped off the win.

Park Rapids opened the game by claiming a 12-3 lead behind a 3-pointer and a layup by Noah Morris, a jumper by Larson, a 3-pointer by Blake Morris and a layup by Yliniemi. A layup by Larson, two layups by Carroll and a jumper by Luke Hartung made it 20-12 at the 8:56 mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crookston cut the deficit to 24-23 before layups by Yliniemi, Noah Morris and Larson along with a 3-pointer by Noah Morris gave the Panthers a 33-25 advantage with 4:09 to play in the first half. A layup off a steal by Noah Morris and a layup by Carroll gave Park Rapids a 37-36 lead at the half.

Carroll finished with 24 points while Noah Morris and Larson scored 18 points apiece. Yliniemi also scored in double figures with 10 points as the Panthers improved to 3-6 in the section and 4-13 overall.

NoahLarsonCrx.JPG
Noah Larson puts up a shot over Crookston's Jack Everett in Park Rapids' game at the Area High School gym on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Giese (22) and Nicholas (21) combined for 43 points to lead the Pirates, who fell to 4-8 in section play and 7-12 overall.

CROOKSTON: Winjum 3 0-0 8, Abeld 1 3-4 5, Giese 7 4-5 22, Thomforde 1 0-0 2, Nicholas 9 1-2 21, Boike 2 0-0 5, Everett 1 1-2 3. Totals: 24 (FG), 9 for 13 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: N. Morris 5-6-6 18, B. Morris 3 1-2 8, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Yliniemi 5 0-0 10, Larson 8 2-2 18, Arola 0 0-2 0, Carroll 11 1-1 24, Hartung 1 0-0 2. Totals: 33 (FG), 10 for 13 (FT).

Halftime: Park Rapids 37, Crookston 36. Three-pointers: Winjum 2, Giese 4, Nicholas 2, Boike 1, N. Morris 2, B. Morris 1, Carroll 1. Team fouls: Crookston 15, Park Rapids 12.

RELATED STORIES
Basketball Isolated
Prep
Boys Basketball: Nevis coasts to 74-50 victory over Laporte
The Tigers remain undefeated in Northland Conference play.
February 06, 2023 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Boys Basketball: Menahga defeats NYM in PRC contest
February 06, 2023 09:35 AM
Prep
Boys Basketball: Sharp shooting sparks Park Rapids' 78-73 win over EGF
February 06, 2023 08:59 AM
Prep
Boys Basketball: Barnesville defeats Menahga in battle of Section 8AA teams
February 01, 2023 02:00 PM

Related Topics: BOYS BASKETBALLPARK RAPIDS PANTHERS
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
Primary Logo.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Detroit Lakes uses fast start to defeat Park Rapids
The Lakers score 5 times in the first period in an 8-3 victory.
February 08, 2023 09:45 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
FigureSkaters2.jpeg
Prep
Figure skaters compete in St. Cloud
11 members of the Park Rapids Figure Skating Club place in the 15th annual Granite City Compete event.
February 07, 2023 10:11 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Hockey logo.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Bagley/Fosston dominates third period, rallies for win over Park Rapids
The Flyers score 5 unanswered goals in a 6-4 victory.
February 07, 2023 08:45 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
HalleLandstromVault.JPG
Prep
Gymnastics: Halle Landstrom breaks school record in vault with a 9.425
The Panthers tie the school record in vault with a 35.375 during a triangular meet at Perham.
February 06, 2023 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson