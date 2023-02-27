Boys Basketball: Strong second half sparks Park Rapids past Bagley

PARK RAPIDS – A strong second half sparked the Park Rapids boys basketball team to an 81-54 win over Bagley at the Area High School gym on Feb. 24.

Noah Larson, Ryan Carroll and Luke Hartung had three baskets apiece while Mason Yliniemi had a pair of baskets and Noah Morris and Cory Johnson each hit a 3-pointer as the Panthers led 36-29 at the half.

Noah Morris’ three 3-pointers and three other baskets helped Park Rapids outscore the Flyers 45-25 in the second half. Larson added four baskets, Blake Morris chipped in a pair of 3-pointers, and Johnson and Hartung contributed a 3-pointer each as Park Rapids coasted to the win.

Noah Morris (18), Larson (18), Hartung (11), Blake Morris (10) and Carroll (10) all scored in double figures to lead a balanced scoring attack for the Panthers, who made nine 3-pointers in the game.

Logan Broten (13), Jackson Kaiser (11) and Peyton Auginaush (10) hit double figures as Bagley fell to 2-23.

BAGLEY: Tramm 1 1-2 3, Derheim 4 1-3 9, Auginaush 5 0-1 10, Broten 5 3-6 13, Kaiser 5 0-0 11, LaFond 1 1-2 4, Ramerud 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 (FG), 6 for 14 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Arola 0 0-0 0, Johnson 2 0-0 6, Yliniemi 3 1-2 7, Hartung 5 0-0 11, Harrison 0 1-2 1, N. Morris 7 0-0 18, B. Morris 4 0-0 10, Johanning 0 0-0 0, Larson 7 4-4 18, Carroll 4 2-2 10, Sherva 0 0-0 0. Totals: 32 (FG), 8 for 10 (FT).

Halftime: Park Rapids 36, Bagley 29. Three-pointers: Kaiser 1, LaFond 1, Johnson 2, Hartung 1, N. Morris 4, B. Morris 2. Team fouls: Bagley 10, Park Rapids 16. Fouled out: Arola.

C-I rallies for win

PARK RAPIDS – Jordan Mount opened the second half by hitting back-to-back 3-pointers and converting two steals into layups in rallying Crosby-Ironton to a 68-64 Mid-State Conference win over the Panthers on Feb. 25.

Park Rapids trailed 9-4 in the early going before going on a 14-5 run. Larson’s jumper and 3-pointer, Carroll’s basket off a rebound, Noah Morris’ 3-pointer and a layup by Larson put the Panthers in front 18-14 with 9:11 to play in the first half. Another 3-pointer by Larson, a layup by Yliniemi, 3-pointers by Blake Morris and Larson, and a layup by Carroll gave Park Rapids a 36-23 lead at the half.

Will Meyer’s two inside baskets and a layup by Joseph Ringhand capped off a 19-5 run by the Rangers to open the second half that turned a 13-point deficit into a 42-41 lead with 12:57 to play. Layups by Carroll and Larson, a 3-pointer by Noah Morris, a putback by Carroll, another layup by Larson, and a 3-pointer by Yliniemi gave Park Rapids a 57-54 edge with 6:37 to go.

C-I responded with a 14-4 run to claim a 68-61 lead with :08 remaining. The Panthers managed only putbacks by Larson and Carroll before Larson’s 3-pointer before the buzzer ended the scoring in this game that was postponed on Feb. 23.

Larson finished with 26 points while Carroll (11) and Noah Morris (10) also scored in double figures.

Mount and Meyer scored 20 points each while Ringhand (12) and James Stokman (10) also scored in double figures as the Rangers improved to 4-4 in the conference and 15-9 overall. C-I also defeated the Panthers 65-57 in the first meeting this season.

CROSBY-IRONTON: Mount 7 2-4 20, Stokman 3 2-6 10, Ringhand 5 1-2 12, Millsop 3 0-0 6, Meyer 7 6-10 20. Totals: 25 (FG), 11 for 22 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: N. Morris 2 4-4 10, B. Morris 1 4-4 7, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Yliniemi 2 1-2 6, Larson 9 4-4 26, Arola 0 0-0 0, Carroll 5 1-3 11, Hartung 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 (FG), 14 for 17 (FT).

Halftime: Park Rapids 36, C-I 23. Three-pointers: Mount 4, Stokman 2, Ringhand 1, N. Morris 2, B. Morris 1, Yliniemi 1, Larson 4. Team fouls: C-I 17, Park Rapids 15.