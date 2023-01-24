STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Boys Basketball: Staples-Motley defeats Park Rapids in Mid-State opener

The Panthers fall to 2-10 with the 60-55 loss.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
January 24, 2023 08:50 AM
PARK RAPIDS – Isaiah Schultz scored 25 points in leading Staples-Motley to a 60-55 victory over Park Rapids in the Mid-State Conference boys basketball opener for both teams at the Area High School gym on Friday, Jan. 20.

Hunter Miller (16) and Avandre Brandt (11) also scored in double figures for the Cardinals, who took advantage of 19 Park Rapids fouls to make 17 of 23 free throws in improving to 6-5.

Mason Yliniemi’s 14 points and five assists and Noah Larson’s 12 points and eight rebounds led the Panthers, who went 6 for 27 on 3-pointers in falling to 2-10.

STAPLES-MOTLEY: Schultz 25, Miller 16, Brandt 11, Brownell 5, Hennagir 2, Bestland 1. Totals: 19 for 45 (FG), 17 for 23 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: N. Morris 2 0-0 5, B. Morris 3 0-0 9, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Johanning 0 1-2 1, Yliniemi 5 2-4 14, Larson 4 4-4 12, Carroll 4 0-0 8, Hartung 1 0-1 2. Totals: 21 for 53 (FG), 7 for 10 (FT).

Halftime: S-M 33, Park Rapids 26. Three-pointers: N. Morris 1, B. Morris 3, Yliniemi 2. Team fouls: S-M 10, Park Rapids 19. Fouled out: Hartung. Rebounds: Park Rapids 27 (Larson 8, B. Morris 5, Yliniemi 4, Carroll 3, Hartung 3, Johnson 2, N. Morris 1, Johanning 1). Assists: Park Rapids 18 (Yliniemi 5, N. Morris 3, Larson 3, Hartung 3, B. Morris 2, Johnson 1, Johanning 1). Steals: Park Rapids 5 (N. Morris 1, B. Morris 1, Johanning 1, Yliniemi 1, Carroll 1). Turnovers: S-M 13, Park Rapids 14.

Related Topics: BOYS BASKETBALLPARK RAPIDS PANTHERSMID-STATE CONFERENCE
