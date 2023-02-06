Boys Basketball: Sharp shooting sparks Park Rapids' 78-73 win over EGF

EAST GRAND FORKS – Park Rapids shot 64% from the field to defeat East Grand Forks 78-73 in a Section 8AA game on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The Panthers, who made 25 of 39 field goals and 22 of 30 free throws in the game, trailed 37-32 at the half before rallying for the win.

Noah Morris led the way with 31 points and three steals, Blake Morris added 12 points and six rebounds, Noah Larson had 12 points and three assists, Cory Johnson scored 10 points, and Ryan Carroll grabbed six rebounds as Park Rapids improved to 2-6 against section opponents.

Clyde Anderson (18), Drew Carpenter (11) and Austin Rusling (10) scored in double figures as the Green Wave fell to 2-6 in section play and 6-9 overall.

“We have played many close games this year. The biggest thing is the boys showed themselves that they can win the close ones, which will be big for us moving forward,” said Park Rapids head coach Josh Meader. “The keys (to the win) were effort and attitude. None of the boys ever gave up. They played hard the entire game. Our bench and JV/C squads in the stands were cheering and loud and positive all night to help the guys on the court.”

PARK RAPIDS: Arola 1 0-0 2, N. Morris 8 11-14 31, B. Morris 5 1-1 12, Johnson 3 4-5 10, Yliniemi 1 1-2 3, Larson 4 3-4 12, Carroll 2 2-4 6, Hartung 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 for 39 (FG), 22 for 30 (FT).

EAST GRAND FORKS: Anderson 18, Carpenter 11, Rusling 10, Vanyo 8, Bushaw 7, Lindgren 6, Smith 5, Loer 5, McDonald 3. Totals: 26 for 58 (FG), 19 for 26 (FT).

Halftime: East Grand Forks 37, Park Rapids 32. Three-pointers: N. Morris 4, B. Morris 1, Larson 1. Team fouls: Park Rapids 22, EGF 20. Rebounds: Park Rapids 24 (B. Morris 6, Carroll 6, Johnson 5, Hartung 4, Arola 1, Yliniemi 1, Larson 1). Assists: Park Rapids 10 (Larson 3, B. Morris 2, Johnson 2, Yliniemi 1, Carroll 1, Hartung 1). Steals: Park Rapids 5 (N. Morris 3, B. Morris 1, Yliniemi 1). Blocked shots: Park Rapids 1 (B. Morris). Turnovers: Park Rapids 20, EGF 9.

Lakers roll to win

DETROIT LAKES – Detroit Lakes followed a 13-0 run with a 20-5 run to build a 50-24 halftime lead in coasting to an 87-55 Mid-State Conference victory over the Panthers on Friday, Feb. 3.

Mason Carrier (25), Devon Berg (19) and Oliver Quam (13) scored in double figures for the Lakers, who shot 50% from the field (33 for 66, including going 14 for 33 on 3-pointers) in improving to 4-0 in the conference and 12-6 overall.

Larson’s 11 points, six rebounds and four assists along with Mason Yliniemi’s 10 points led Park Rapids, which fell to 0-4 in conference play and 3-13 overall.

PARK RAPIDS: Arola 0 0-5 0, N. Morris 3 0-0 9, B. Morris 2 1-2 6, Johnson 2 3-4 7, Strasburg 0 0-0 0, Johanning 0 0-0 0, Yliniemi 4 0-0 10, Larson 1 9-9 11, Carroll 2 0-1 4, Brewer 0 0-0 0, Hartung 2 2-2 7, Sherva 0 1-2 1, Harrison 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 for 45 (FG), 16 for 25 (FT).

Halftime: Detroit Lakes 50, Park Rapids 24. Three-pointers: N. Morris 3, B. Morris 1, Yliniemi 2, Hartung 1. Team fouls: Park Rapids 14, Detroit Lakes 17. Rebounds: Park Rapids 22 (Larson 6, Arola 4, Johnson 3, Carroll 3, Hartung 3, N. Morris 1, B. Morris 1, Sherva 1). Assists: Park Rapids 10 (Larson 4, N. Morris 2, Hartung 2, Strasburg 1, Yliniemi 1). Steals: Park Rapids 5 (Arola 1, B. Morris 1, Yliniemi 1, Carroll 1, Hartung 1). Blocked shots: Park Rapids 1 (Arola). Turnovers: Park Rapids 20, Detroit Lakes 15.

C-I tops Panthers

CROSBY – James Stokman just missed posting a triple-double in leading Crosby-Ironton to a 65-57 conference win over the Panthers on Jan. 31.

Stokman finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for the Rangers, who led 39-30 at the half. Will Meyer (17) and Noah Larson (14) also scored in double figures as C-I went 8 for 20 on 3-pointers in improving to 2-1 in the conference and 12-4 overall.

Leading the way for the Panthers were Larson with 21 points and seven rebounds, Noah Morris with 10 points and four steals, and Blake Morris and Yliniemi with seven rebounds apiece.

PARK RAPIDS: Arola 0 0-0 0, N. Morris 3 4-5 10, B. Morris 3 0-0 7, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Strasburg 0 0-0 0, Johanning 0 0-0 0, Yliniemi 3 0-0 6, Larson 8 2-4 21, Hartung 2 2-2 6, Sherva 0 2-2 2, Harrison 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 for 59 (FG), 10 for 13 (FT).

CROSBY-IRONTON: Stokman 20, Meyer 17, Larson 14, Mount 5, Hachey 4, Ringhand 3, Millsop 2. Totals: 27 for 62 (FG), 3 for 9 (FT).