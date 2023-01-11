Boys Basketball: Scoring spurts in second half lead Nevis past Red Lake

NEVIS – Nevis broke open a close contest in the second half by using scoring streaks of 13-2 and 10-0 and a game-ending 12-0 spurt to defeat Red Lake 86-61 in a Northland Conference boys basketball game at the Tiger Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The first half saw a series of spurts as the Tigers carried a 38-36 lead into the intermission.

Austin Ahrendt scored off a rebound and Joe Houchin and Ahrendt scored on layups as Nevis jumped out to a 9-3 lead with 15:07 to play in the first half.

Red Lake responded with a 17-0 run as a pair of 3-pointers by Ken Fox III and 3-pointers by Cade Beaulieu and Jack Brown provided a 20-9 advantage at the 10:40 mark. The Tigers reclaimed the lead by going on a 15-3 run for a 24-23 lead with 4:30 to go in the first half. JohnPaul Benson hit two jumpers and scored off a steal while Alex Lester converted a three-point play to spark Nevis’ rally.

Alex Lester wins the opening tip during Nevis' Northland Conference win over Red Lake on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Fox III hit a pair of 3-pointers and Gerald Kingbird Jr. hit a 3-pointer as the Warriors led 32-24 with 2:55 remaining before 3-pointers by Benson and Spencer Lindow and three layups by Devan Lindow gave Nevis the edge at the break. Red Lake stayed close by making eight 3-pointers in the opening half.

A 3-pointer by Kingbird Jr. helped Red Lake maintain a 45-43 lead with 14:59 to play. The Tigers took the lead for good on two inside baskets by Benson, a putback by Ahrendt, two layups by Lester and a layup by Devan Lindow. That gave Nevis a 56-47 advantage with 10:46 to play.

Three-pointers by Austin Perkins and Gordon Thompson offset a layup by Ahrendt and a three-point play by Houchin as the Warriors cut the gap to 61-55 with 9:02 to go.

Ahrendt followed a three-point play with a basket off a rebound while Houchin had a layup and Lester had a putback as Nevis extended the lead to 71-55 with 7:20 left. A pair of 3-pointers by Benson, a jumper by Lester, and putbacks by Ahrendt and AJ Bessler capped off the win.

Lester’s 21 points and 14 rebounds along with Benson’s 21 points and six rebounds led the Tigers. Ahrendt also hit double figures with 15 points while grabbing eight rebounds while Devan Lindow dished out six assists and had two steals. Houchin had four assists and three steals and Christian Moe had three assists as the Tigers improved to 3-0 in the conference and 7-3 overall.

Christian Moe looks to drive past Red Lake's Cade Beaulieu (3) and William Kingbird Jr. during a Northland Conference game at the Tiger Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Fox III scored 24 points and Kingbird Jr. added 11 points as Red Lake fell to 1-1 in conference play and 6-2 overall.

“Even though Red Lake started off hot from behind the arc, we were able to contain them and eventually wear them out in the paint. Red Lake jumped out to an early lead, but our post play really gave them trouble as Lester was able to give them trouble down low. With Kingbird getting into foul trouble and their lack of depth, we were really able to open the game up in the second half,” said Nevis head coach Scott Kramer. “It was nice to get back home for our first home game in about three weeks. It was a big win for us in conference play as we need to take care of business at home.”

RED LAKE: Brown 3 2-2 9, Beaulieu 2 0-0 5, Dudley 1 0-1 2, G. Kingbird Jr. 3 2-3 11, Fox III 8 4-7 24, Thompson 1 0-0 3, Perkins 2 0-0 5, W. Kingbird Jr. 0 2-2 2. Totals: 20 (FG), 10 for 15 (FT).

NEVIS: Ahrendt 7 1-2 15, D. Lindow 4 1-2 9, Houchin 3 2-3 8, Benson 9 0-2 21, Lester 6 9-13 21, I. Bessler 0 1-2 1, Moe 0 4-5 4, S. Lindow 1 2-2 5, AJ Bessler 1 0-0 2. Totals: 31 (FG), 20 for 31 (FT).