99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Basketball: Scoring spurts in second half lead Nevis past Red Lake

The Tigers outscore the Warriors 48-25 after the break for an 86-61 Northland Conference victory.

DevanLindowRL.JPG
Devan Lindow chases after a loose ball during Nevis' win over Red Lake at the Tiger Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
January 11, 2023 10:53 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

NEVIS – Nevis broke open a close contest in the second half by using scoring streaks of 13-2 and 10-0 and a game-ending 12-0 spurt to defeat Red Lake 86-61 in a Northland Conference boys basketball game at the Tiger Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The first half saw a series of spurts as the Tigers carried a 38-36 lead into the intermission.

Austin Ahrendt scored off a rebound and Joe Houchin and Ahrendt scored on layups as Nevis jumped out to a 9-3 lead with 15:07 to play in the first half.

Red Lake responded with a 17-0 run as a pair of 3-pointers by Ken Fox III and 3-pointers by Cade Beaulieu and Jack Brown provided a 20-9 advantage at the 10:40 mark. The Tigers reclaimed the lead by going on a 15-3 run for a 24-23 lead with 4:30 to go in the first half. JohnPaul Benson hit two jumpers and scored off a steal while Alex Lester converted a three-point play to spark Nevis’ rally.

AlexLesterRL.JPG
Alex Lester wins the opening tip during Nevis' Northland Conference win over Red Lake on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Fox III hit a pair of 3-pointers and Gerald Kingbird Jr. hit a 3-pointer as the Warriors led 32-24 with 2:55 remaining before 3-pointers by Benson and Spencer Lindow and three layups by Devan Lindow gave Nevis the edge at the break. Red Lake stayed close by making eight 3-pointers in the opening half.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 3-pointer by Kingbird Jr. helped Red Lake maintain a 45-43 lead with 14:59 to play. The Tigers took the lead for good on two inside baskets by Benson, a putback by Ahrendt, two layups by Lester and a layup by Devan Lindow. That gave Nevis a 56-47 advantage with 10:46 to play.

Three-pointers by Austin Perkins and Gordon Thompson offset a layup by Ahrendt and a three-point play by Houchin as the Warriors cut the gap to 61-55 with 9:02 to go.

Ahrendt followed a three-point play with a basket off a rebound while Houchin had a layup and Lester had a putback as Nevis extended the lead to 71-55 with 7:20 left. A pair of 3-pointers by Benson, a jumper by Lester, and putbacks by Ahrendt and AJ Bessler capped off the win.

Lester’s 21 points and 14 rebounds along with Benson’s 21 points and six rebounds led the Tigers. Ahrendt also hit double figures with 15 points while grabbing eight rebounds while Devan Lindow dished out six assists and had two steals. Houchin had four assists and three steals and Christian Moe had three assists as the Tigers improved to 3-0 in the conference and 7-3 overall.

ChristianMoeRL.JPG
Christian Moe looks to drive past Red Lake's Cade Beaulieu (3) and William Kingbird Jr. during a Northland Conference game at the Tiger Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Fox III scored 24 points and Kingbird Jr. added 11 points as Red Lake fell to 1-1 in conference play and 6-2 overall.

“Even though Red Lake started off hot from behind the arc, we were able to contain them and eventually wear them out in the paint. Red Lake jumped out to an early lead, but our post play really gave them trouble as Lester was able to give them trouble down low. With Kingbird getting into foul trouble and their lack of depth, we were really able to open the game up in the second half,” said Nevis head coach Scott Kramer. “It was nice to get back home for our first home game in about three weeks. It was a big win for us in conference play as we need to take care of business at home.”

RED LAKE: Brown 3 2-2 9, Beaulieu 2 0-0 5, Dudley 1 0-1 2, G. Kingbird Jr. 3 2-3 11, Fox III 8 4-7 24, Thompson 1 0-0 3, Perkins 2 0-0 5, W. Kingbird Jr. 0 2-2 2. Totals: 20 (FG), 10 for 15 (FT).

NEVIS: Ahrendt 7 1-2 15, D. Lindow 4 1-2 9, Houchin 3 2-3 8, Benson 9 0-2 21, Lester 6 9-13 21, I. Bessler 0 1-2 1, Moe 0 4-5 4, S. Lindow 1 2-2 5, AJ Bessler 1 0-0 2. Totals: 31 (FG), 20 for 31 (FT).

Halftime: Nevis 38, Red Lake 36. Three-pointers: Brown 1, Beaulieu 1, G. Kingbird Jr. 3, Fox 4, Thompson 1, Perkins 1, Benson 3, S. Lindow 1. Team fouls: Red Lake 24, Nevis 13.

RELATED STORIES
LukeHartungMattJohanning.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Pine River-Backus holds on to defeat Park Rapids in 52-46 win
The Tigers make clutch free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.
January 10, 2023 10:21 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Boys Basketball: Late 3-pointer propels Crookston to win over Menahga
January 09, 2023 12:47 PM
Prep
Boys Basketball: Austin Ahrendt scores career high as Nevis prevails in conference game
January 09, 2023 09:34 AM
Prep
Boys Basketball: Bodie Berttunen hits game-winner as Menahga prevails
January 06, 2023 11:16 AM

Related Topics: BOYS BASKETBALLNEVIS TIGERSNORTHLAND CONFERENCE
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
Hockey logo.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Prairie Centre skates to win over Park Rapids
Eli Fletcher tallies 5 points in leading the North Stars to a 6-1 victory.
January 10, 2023 11:10 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Basketball.logo.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Nevis controls first half in victory over Clearbrook-Gonvick
The Tigers build a 39-9 halftime lead in a 58-30 Northwoods Conference win.
January 10, 2023 10:49 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Basketball.logo.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Menahga takes charge in second half to defeat Sebeka
The Braves fall to Crookston in a battle between Section 8AA teams.
January 09, 2023 02:16 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Basketball.logo.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Defense leads Nevis to conference win over Blackduck
The Tigers force 29 turnovers in a 54-39 Northwoods Conference victory.
January 09, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson