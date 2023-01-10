Boys Basketball: Pine River-Backus holds on to defeat Park Rapids in 52-46 win

PARK RAPIDS – Pine River-Backus hit five free throws in the final 54 seconds to seal a 52-46 win over the Park Rapids boys basketball team at the Area High School gym on Monday, Jan. 9.

This game was originally scheduled as part of the Fornshell Classic at Pillager on Dec. 22, but was postponed.

A 3-pointer by Noah Larson and a basket off a rebound by Blake Morris gave Park Rapids an early 6-0 lead. A layup by Larson and a jumper by Cory Johnson pushed the lead to 10-3 at the 13:17 mark of the first half while a 3-pointer by Mason Yliniemi and another jumper by Johnson made it 15-12 with 7:45 to play in the opening half.

After the Tigers took a 16-15 lead, Larson hit a 3-pointer, Luke Hartung scored on a pair of layups and Caleb Arola hit a jumper as Park Rapids led 25-20 with 3:06 to play. A 3-pointer by Rian Struss and a layup by Andrew Bueckers tied the game at 25-25 at the break.

Hunter Harrison leads a fastbreak during Park Rapids' game against Pine River-Backus on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

A jumper by Noah Morris and layups by Larson and Matt Johanning kept the game tied at 33-33 with 11:15 to play. A 3-pointer by Bueckers capped a 10-2 run as PR-B claimed a 43-35 lead at the 7:28 mark. Blake Morris scored off a rebound and Larson and Arola followed with layups as the Panthers cut the gap to 45-41 with 4:27 to go. Bueckers scored off a rebound as PR-B pushed its lead to 47-41 before the Tigers hit 5 of 6 free throws to clinch the win. Larson converted a three-point play and scored on a layup to account for the Panthers’ points down the stretch.

Larson finished with 19 points as the Panthers fell to 1-8 on the season.

Jared Hamilton (16), Bueckers (14) and Struss (11) scored in double figures as PR-B improved to 5-3.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS: Tulenchik 2 2-2 7, Hamilton 5 5-7 16, Bueckers 6 1-2 14, Struss 3 4-11 11, Travis 0 2-6 2, Norman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 (FG), 14 for 28 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Arola 2 0-0 4, N. Morris 1 0-0 2, B. Morris 2 0-0 4, Yliniemi 1 0-0 3, Larson 7 3-5 19, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Strasburg 0 0-0 0, Johanning 2 0-0 4, Carroll 0 2-2 2, Hartung 2 0-0 4, Harrison 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 (FG), 5 for 7 (FT).

Halftime: Park Rapids 25, PR-B 25. Three-pointers: Tulenchik 1, Hamilton 1, Bueckers 1, Struss 1, Yliniemi 1, Larson 2. Team fouls: PR-B 8, Park Rapids 18.

Frazee tops Panthers in OT

FRAZEE – Frazee outscored the Panthers 6-2 in overtime for a 62-58 win in a game between Section 8AA teams on Jan. 3.

Noah Morris had 15 points, six assists and four steals while Larson contributed 12 points and six rebounds for Park Rapids. Yliniemi also scored in double figures with 10 points while adding five rebounds. Ryan Carroll also had four steals for the Panthers, who went 8 for 26 on 3-pointers. Park Rapids led 35-31 at the half before the Hornets forced overtime after tying the game at 56-56 at the end of regulation.

The win lifted Frazee to 1-5 in section play and 2-7 overall.

The Panthers lost to Barnesville 80-42 on Jan. 5 in another section game. The Panthers trailed 47-15 at the half. No statistics were provided from that game.

That loss dropped Park Rapids to 0-5 against section opponents while Barnesville improved to 2-0 in the section and 5-0 overall.

PARK RAPIDS: N. Morris 6 1-1 15, B. Morris 1 1-2 4, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Strasburg 2 1-1 5, Johanning 1 0-0 2, Yliniemi 4 0-0 10, Larson 5 0-0 12, Carroll 3 1-1 8, Hartung 0 0-0 0, Harrison 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 for 53 (FG), 4 for 5 (FT).