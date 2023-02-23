99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys Basketball: Pillager takes control in second half to defeat Menahga

The Braves' record falls to 7-7 in Park Region Conference play.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
February 23, 2023 08:33 AM

PILLAGER – A 13-2 run to open the second half put Pillager in control in a 60-46 Park Region Conference win over the Menahga boys basketball team on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The Huskies turned a 31-24 halftime lead to a 44-26 advantage in coasting to the win.

Brayden Aho’s 3-pointer and layup along with a layup by Bodie Berttunen tied the game at 9-9. Three-pointers by Carder Jettmann, Berttunen and Isaiah Usher along with inside baskets by Aho, Berttunen and Knaylor Howard led Menahga the rest of the first half.

After Pillager took charge in the second half, Blaise Anderson scored off a rebound, Howard hit a pair of layups, Aho made a 3-pointer, and Berttunen and Jettmann scored on layups as the Braves trailed 60-41.

Parker Schaefer’s 16 points and Christian Hooge’s double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds led Pillager. Elijah Miller (13) and Gabe Parrish (11) also scored in double figures as the Huskies upped their record to 8-6 in the conference and 12-11 overall. Pillager defeated the Braves 83-63 earlier this season.

Aho’s 11 points and two assists along with Howard’s 10 rebounds and two assists paced the Braves, who fell to 7-7 against Park Region teams and 7-18 overall. Menahga went 5 for 20 on 3-pointers while the Huskies went 3 for 16.

MENAHGA: Tolkkinen 0 1-2 1, Br. Berttunen 0 0-0 0, Howard 3 3-9 9, B. Aho 4 1-2 11, Bo. Berttunen 4 0-1 9, Jettmann 2 0-0 5, Anderson 1 1-2 3, T. Aho 0 0-0 0, Usher 1 0-2 3. Totals: 15 for 55 (FG), 6 for 18 (FT).

PILLAGER: Kriegl 0 0-3 0, Hooge 3 8-8 14, Parrish 2 7-7 11, Miller 5 2-2 13, Schaefer 7 2-4 16, Imdieke 2 0-0 6. Totals: 19 for 61 (FG), 19 for 24 (FT).

Halftime: Pillager 31, Menahga 24. Three-pointers: B. Aho 2, Bo. Berttunen 1, Jettmann 1, Miller 1, Imdieke 2. Team fouls: Menahga 17, Pillager 15. Rebounds: Menahga 33 (Howard 10, Br. Berttunen 5, Bo. Berttunen 5, Jettmann 5, Tolkkinen 4, B. Aho 3, Anderson 1). Assists: Menahga 9 (Howard 2, B. Aho 2, Tolkkinen 1, Br. Berttunen 1, Bo. Berttunen 1, Jettmann 1, Usher 1). Steals: Menahga 3 (Tolkkinen 1, Br. Berttunen 1, B. Aho 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 3 (Br. Berttunen 2, Tolkkinen 1). Turnovers: Menahga 14, Pillager 9.

