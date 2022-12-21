Boys Basketball: Perham defeats Park Rapids at Concordia

MOORHEAD – Micah Thompson just missed posting a triple-double in leading the Perham boys basketball team to an 81-42 victory over Park Rapids at the Cobber Winter Classic at Concordia College on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Thompson had 29 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds while Soren Anderson chipped in 24 points as the Yellowjackets improved to 2-0 against Section 8AA opponents and 3-0 overall. Perham, which is ranked No. 8 in the Minnesota Basketball News state Class AA poll, led 48-19 at the half.

No Park Rapids player hit double figures. Blake Morris (9), Noah Larson (7), Mason Yliniemi (7), Caleb Arola (6) and Noah Morris (6) combined for 35 points. Arola led the Panthers with four rebounds and four blocked shots while Noah Morris had five assists and two steals. Park Rapids, which went 5 for 23 on 3-pointers and turned the ball over 17 times, fell to 0-2 in section play and 0-4 overall.

PERHAM: M. Thompson 29, Anderson 24, Schmidt 8, Ohm 5, Kovash 5, Daniels 4, N. Thompson 3, Aanenson 2, Sandberg 1. Totals: 33 for 52 (FG), 10 for 12 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Arola 3 0-1 6, N. Morris 3 0-0 6, B. Morris 3 0-0 9, Yliniemi 3 0-0 7, Larson 1 2-4 7,Johnson 0 0-2 0, Strasburg 0 0-0 0, Johanning 1 0-0 2, Carroll 1 1-1 3, Sherva 1 0-0 2, Harrison 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 for 48 (FG), 3 for 9 (FT).