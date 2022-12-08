Boys Basketball: Pelican Rapids holds on to defeat Park Rapids in 8AA battle

PARK RAPIDS – Pelican Rapids led 37-34 at the half and held the lead the entire second half in a 67-60 victory over Park Rapids in a game between Section 8AA boys basketball teams at the Area High School gym on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

After a basket off a rebound by Hunter Williams opened the scoring, Park Rapids responded with a pair of 3-pointers by Noah Larson, a jumper by Mason Yliniemi, and a layup and a 3-pointer by Noah Morris for a 13-4 advantage with 12:32 to play in the first half. Two layups by Williams cut the gap to 13-10 at the 10:54 mark before 3-pointers by Morris and Yliniemi gave the Panthers a 19-12 lead.

Caleb Arola (2) goes up for a shot during Park Rapids' game against Pelican Rapids on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

A layup by Morris and back-to-back 3-pointers by Larson kept Park Rapids in front 28-22 at the 6:13 mark, but the Vikings used 3-pointers by Brady Petznick and Treyvon Benson along with two layups by Petznick to claim a 37-34 lead at the break.

A 3-pointer by Yliniemi, a layup by Morris and a three-point play by Larson kept the Panthers within 45-42 with 14:25 to play before a 3-pointer by Petznick capped a 7-0 run as Pelican Rapids led 52-42 with 12:12 remaining. A jumper by Morris and a layup by Matt Johanning cut the deficit to 52-46 at the 9:06 mark, but the Vikings responded with a 10-3 run for a 62-49 edge with 5:37 left.

Hunter Harrison delivers a pass during Park Rapids' game against Pelican Rapids on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

A 3-pointer and a layup by Noah Morris, four free throws by Larson, and a basket off a rebound by Blake Morris made it 66-60 with 54 seconds left as Pelican Rapids was able to hold on for the win.

Larson finished with 25 points and Noah Morris added 19 points to lead the Panthers in their section opener. Park Rapids fell to 0-2 on the season.

Williams (16), Ian Fahje (15), Petznick (13) and Charlie Larson (10) scored in double figures for Pelican Rapids, which improved to 2-0 against section teams and 3-0 overall.

Blake Morris puts up a shot during Park Rapids' game against Pelican Rapids at the Area High School gym on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

PELICAN RAPIDS: Benson 2 0-0 6, C. Larson 5 0-0 10, Tollerud 3 1-2 7, Williams 8 0-0 16, Fahje 4 7-10 15, Petznick 5 0-1 13. Totals: 27 (FG), 8 for 13 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Arola 0 0-0 0, N. Morris 8 0-0 19, B. Morris 2 0-0 5, Yliniemi 3 0-1 8, N. Larson 6 9-15 25, Johnson 0 1-2 1, Strasburg 0 0-0 0, Johanning 1 0-0 2, Harrison 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 (FG), 10 for 18 (FT).