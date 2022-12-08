Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Basketball: Pelican Rapids holds on to defeat Park Rapids in 8AA battle

The Panthers fall to 0-2 with the 67-60 loss in their home debut.

CoryJohnsonPR.JPG
Cory Johnson drives in for a layup attempt during Park Rapids' 67-60 loss to Pelican Rapids at the Area High School gym on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
December 08, 2022 08:43 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PARK RAPIDS – Pelican Rapids led 37-34 at the half and held the lead the entire second half in a 67-60 victory over Park Rapids in a game between Section 8AA boys basketball teams at the Area High School gym on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

After a basket off a rebound by Hunter Williams opened the scoring, Park Rapids responded with a pair of 3-pointers by Noah Larson, a jumper by Mason Yliniemi, and a layup and a 3-pointer by Noah Morris for a 13-4 advantage with 12:32 to play in the first half. Two layups by Williams cut the gap to 13-10 at the 10:54 mark before 3-pointers by Morris and Yliniemi gave the Panthers a 19-12 lead.

CalebArolaPR.JPG
Caleb Arola (2) goes up for a shot during Park Rapids' game against Pelican Rapids on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

A layup by Morris and back-to-back 3-pointers by Larson kept Park Rapids in front 28-22 at the 6:13 mark, but the Vikings used 3-pointers by Brady Petznick and Treyvon Benson along with two layups by Petznick to claim a 37-34 lead at the break.

A 3-pointer by Yliniemi, a layup by Morris and a three-point play by Larson kept the Panthers within 45-42 with 14:25 to play before a 3-pointer by Petznick capped a 7-0 run as Pelican Rapids led 52-42 with 12:12 remaining. A jumper by Morris and a layup by Matt Johanning cut the deficit to 52-46 at the 9:06 mark, but the Vikings responded with a 10-3 run for a 62-49 edge with 5:37 left.

HunterHarrisonPR.JPG
Hunter Harrison delivers a pass during Park Rapids' game against Pelican Rapids on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

A 3-pointer and a layup by Noah Morris, four free throws by Larson, and a basket off a rebound by Blake Morris made it 66-60 with 54 seconds left as Pelican Rapids was able to hold on for the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Larson finished with 25 points and Noah Morris added 19 points to lead the Panthers in their section opener. Park Rapids fell to 0-2 on the season.

Williams (16), Ian Fahje (15), Petznick (13) and Charlie Larson (10) scored in double figures for Pelican Rapids, which improved to 2-0 against section teams and 3-0 overall.

BlakeMorrisPR.JPG
Blake Morris puts up a shot during Park Rapids' game against Pelican Rapids at the Area High School gym on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

PELICAN RAPIDS: Benson 2 0-0 6, C. Larson 5 0-0 10, Tollerud 3 1-2 7, Williams 8 0-0 16, Fahje 4 7-10 15, Petznick 5 0-1 13. Totals: 27 (FG), 8 for 13 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Arola 0 0-0 0, N. Morris 8 0-0 19, B. Morris 2 0-0 5, Yliniemi 3 0-1 8, N. Larson 6 9-15 25, Johnson 0 1-2 1, Strasburg 0 0-0 0, Johanning 1 0-0 2, Harrison 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 (FG), 10 for 18 (FT).

Halftime: Pelican Rapids 37, Park Rapids 34. Three-pointers: Benson 2, Petznick 3, N. Morris 3, B. Morris 1, Yliniemi 2, N. Larson 4. Team fouls: Pelican Rapids 17, Park Rapids 12.

RELATED STORIES
Basketball.logo.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Nevis, Menahga fall
Pequot Lakes defeats Tigers while a late run lifts Red Lake past the Braves.
December 22, 2022 10:23 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Boys Basketball: Perham defeats Park Rapids at Concordia
December 21, 2022 03:27 PM
Prep
Boys Basketball: Menahga, Nevis pick up conference wins
December 19, 2022 11:01 AM
Prep
Boys Basketball: Henning begins conference play with a win over Menahga
December 12, 2022 12:58 PM

Related Topics: BOYS BASKETBALLPARK RAPIDS PANTHERSPARK RAPIDS
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What to read next
OliviaDavisWDC.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: W-DC takes advantage of Park Rapids fouls for a 63-48 victory
The loss drops the Panthers to 1-2 against Section 8AA opponents and 3-3 overall.
December 23, 2022 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
092620.N.PRE.PRAHSStormy5789.jpg
Prep
Nordick proposes conference switch, girls hockey co-op
The Park Rapids Area Schools have an opportunity to join a different athletics conference, Activities Director Jeremy Nordick told the school board on Dec. 19.
December 23, 2022 09:12 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
EmmaVriezeWrap.JPG
Prep
Girls Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids enjoyed memorable season
The Panthers repeated as Section 8A True Team, Mid-State Conference and Section 8A champions while qualifying for state in 10 events.
December 22, 2022 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
NEvis.png
Prep
Girls Basketball: Mya Stacey's long-range shooting sparks Nevis past Ogilvie
The Tigers improve to 4-1 with a 59-42 road victory.
December 22, 2022 09:47 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson