Boys Basketball: Park Rapids' rally falls short in loss to Aitkin

PARK RAPIDS – A furious late rally fell short as the Park Rapids boys basketball team couldn’t overcome a 13-0 deficit to start the game in a 64-63 Mid-State Conference loss to Aitkin at the Area High School gym on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The Gobblers led 13-0 with 14:10 to play in the first half before a layup by Noah Larson at the 13:55 mark provided Park Rapids’ first points. Another layup by Larson made it 15-6 at the 13:05 mark, but Aitkin built a 19-6 advantage with 12:13 to play in the first half. Noah Morris and Ryan Carroll hit 3-pointers while a jumper and a 3-pointer by Luke Hartung cut the deficit to 28-20 at the 7:31 mark. Aitkin led 42-28 at the break despite a pair of 3-pointers by Mason Yliniemi and a layup by Carroll.

Carroll opened the second half by hitting a jumper, but the Gobblers responded with a 7-0 run to claim a 49-30 advantage with 15:46 to go. Yliniemi hit a 3-pointer and scored on a layup and Morris made back-to-back 3-pointers as Park Rapids sliced the gap to 53-42 with 10:28 remaining.

Aitkin led 61-44 at the 7:59 mark before 3-pointers by Larson and Morris, a layup off a steal by Morris, a jumper and a 3-pointer by Yliniemi, and another 3-pointer by Morris made it 64-60 with 13 seconds left. Morris’ 3-pointer at the buzzer concluded the scoring as the Panthers’ comeback fell short.

Braedyn Smith (14), Eli Christy (13), Andrew Martinson (12) and Isaac Asmus (11) scored in double figures as Aitkin improved to 1-1 in the conference and 6-10 overall.

Morris made six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points while Yliniemi (18) and Larson (13) also scored in double figures for Park Rapids, which fell to 0-2 against conference opponents and 2-11 overall. The Panthers lost despite making 13 3-pointers.

AITKIN: Christy 5 3-6 13, Smith 5 0-2 14, Martinson 5 0-0 12, Williams 4 0-2 9, Asmus 4 3-4 11, Palm 2 1-1 5. Totals: 25 (FG), 7 for 15 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: N. Morris 7 0-0 20, B. Morris 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Yliniemi 6 2-2 18, Larson 3 6-10 13, Arola 0 0-0 0, Johanning 0 0-0 0, Carroll 3 0-0 7, Hartung 2 0-0 5. Totals: 21 (FG), 8 for 12 (FT).