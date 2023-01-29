STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Basketball: Park Rapids' rally falls short in loss to Aitkin

After trailing by 19 points in the second half, the Panthers respond before falling 64-63 in a Mid-State Conference game.

MasonYliniemiAit.JPG
Mason Yliniemi drives in for a layup during Park Rapids' Mid-State Conference game against Aitkin on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
January 29, 2023 10:56 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PARK RAPIDS – A furious late rally fell short as the Park Rapids boys basketball team couldn’t overcome a 13-0 deficit to start the game in a 64-63 Mid-State Conference loss to Aitkin at the Area High School gym on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The Gobblers led 13-0 with 14:10 to play in the first half before a layup by Noah Larson at the 13:55 mark provided Park Rapids’ first points. Another layup by Larson made it 15-6 at the 13:05 mark, but Aitkin built a 19-6 advantage with 12:13 to play in the first half. Noah Morris and Ryan Carroll hit 3-pointers while a jumper and a 3-pointer by Luke Hartung cut the deficit to 28-20 at the 7:31 mark. Aitkin led 42-28 at the break despite a pair of 3-pointers by Mason Yliniemi and a layup by Carroll.

Carroll opened the second half by hitting a jumper, but the Gobblers responded with a 7-0 run to claim a 49-30 advantage with 15:46 to go. Yliniemi hit a 3-pointer and scored on a layup and Morris made back-to-back 3-pointers as Park Rapids sliced the gap to 53-42 with 10:28 remaining.

Aitkin led 61-44 at the 7:59 mark before 3-pointers by Larson and Morris, a layup off a steal by Morris, a jumper and a 3-pointer by Yliniemi, and another 3-pointer by Morris made it 64-60 with 13 seconds left. Morris’ 3-pointer at the buzzer concluded the scoring as the Panthers’ comeback fell short.

Braedyn Smith (14), Eli Christy (13), Andrew Martinson (12) and Isaac Asmus (11) scored in double figures as Aitkin improved to 1-1 in the conference and 6-10 overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morris made six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points while Yliniemi (18) and Larson (13) also scored in double figures for Park Rapids, which fell to 0-2 against conference opponents and 2-11 overall. The Panthers lost despite making 13 3-pointers.

AITKIN: Christy 5 3-6 13, Smith 5 0-2 14, Martinson 5 0-0 12, Williams 4 0-2 9, Asmus 4 3-4 11, Palm 2 1-1 5. Totals: 25 (FG), 7 for 15 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: N. Morris 7 0-0 20, B. Morris 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Yliniemi 6 2-2 18, Larson 3 6-10 13, Arola 0 0-0 0, Johanning 0 0-0 0, Carroll 3 0-0 7, Hartung 2 0-0 5. Totals: 21 (FG), 8 for 12 (FT).

Halftime: Aitkin 42, Park Rapids 28. Three-pointers: Smith 4, Martinson 2, Williams 1, N. Morris 6, Yliniemi 4, Larson 1, Carroll 1, Hartung 1. Team fouls; Aitkin 11, Park Rapids 14.

RELATED STORIES
NEvis.png
Prep
Boys Basketball: Nevis cruises past Verndale, W-H-A
The Tigers remain undefeated against Section 5A and Northland Conference opponents with the wins.
January 25, 2023 02:54 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Boys Basketball: Staples-Motley defeats Park Rapids in Mid-State opener
January 24, 2023 08:50 AM
Prep
Boys Basketball: Nevis tops Cass Lake-Bena, improves to 5-0 in conference play
January 23, 2023 09:41 AM
Prep
Boys Basketball: Late run seals Pillager's win over Menahga
January 20, 2023 10:19 AM

Related Topics: BOYS BASKETBALLPARK RAPIDS PANTHERSMID-STATE CONFERENCE
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
TobyIsolaDR.JPG
Prep
Wrestling: UNC sweeps dual meets against Deer River, Fosston/Bagley
The Warriors improve to 9-10 following the pair of wins.
January 29, 2023 12:08 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
MickeyClarkDL.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: Detroit Lakes holds on for 52-36 victory over Park Rapids
The Lakers hit 11 of 12 free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
January 29, 2023 10:25 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
FinnHenryEly.JPG
Prep
Boys Hockey: Park Rapids extends win streak with shutouts
The Panthers defeat Ely and Northern Lakes to improve record to 11-5.
January 28, 2023 10:11 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Gymnastics2.JPG
Prep
Gymnastics: Bemidji defeats Park Rapids-Nevis in dual meet
Halle Landstrom takes first in vault to lead the Panthers.
January 26, 2023 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson