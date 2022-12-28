Boys Basketball: Park Rapids picks up first victory of the season

PILLAGER – Noah Morris’ 28 points, six assists and five steals helped the Park Rapids boys basketball team pick up its first win of the season.

Noah Larson chipped in 17 points and five assists while Caleb Arola scored 10 points as the Panthers defeated Pillager 76-57 at the Fornshell Classic on Dec. 20. Matt Johanning (9), Larson (7), Arola (6) and Ryan Carroll (6) combined for 28 rebounds while Mason Yliniemi had four assists and Carroll blocked four shots as Park Rapids improved to 1-5 on the season. The Panthers, who led 42-28 at the half, went 5 for 29 on 3-point shots and forced 21 turnovers.

Elijah Miller (24), Christian Hooge (14) and Parker Schaefer (10) scored in double figures for the Huskies, who fell to 1-3.

Park Rapids’ second tournament game against Pine River-Backus scheduled for Dec. 22 was postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 9 at Pillager at 7:30 p.m.

PARK RAPIDS: Arola 5 0-0 10, N. Morris 11 2-2 28, B. Morris 1 1-1 3, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Johanning 2 0-0 4, Yliniemi 4 0-0 8, Larson 4 8-8 17, Carroll 1 2-2 4, Harrison 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 for 79 (FG), 13 for 13 (FT).

PILLAGER: Miller 24, Hooge 14, Schaefer 10, Parrish 7, Anderson 2. Totals: 23 for 66 (FG), 10 for 21 (FT).

Halftime: Park Rapids 42, Pillager 28. Three-pointers: N. Morris 4, Larson 1. Team fouls: Park Rapids 14, Pillager 11. Rebounds: Park Rapids 40 (Johanning 9, Larson 7, Arola 6, Carroll 6, Yliniemi 5, B. Morris 4, N. Morris 3). Assists: Park Rapids 19 (N. Morris 6, Larson 5, Yliniemi 4, B. Morris 2, Arola 1, Carroll 1). Steals: Park Rapids 13 (N. Morris 5, B. Morris 3, Carroll 3, Johanning 1, Yliniemi 1). Blocked shots: Park Rapids 7 (Carroll 4, Yliniemi 2, N. Morris 1). Turnovers: Park Rapids 6, Pillager 21.

Prowlers top Panthers

THIEF RIVER FALLS – Thief River Falls used a balanced scoring attack and a defense that forced 28 turnovers for an 83-60 win over the Panthers on Dec. 19.

Jack Rosendahl (23) and Jack Manning (20) combined for 43 points while Caleb Rosenthal (15) and Jake Friedrich (12) also scored in double figures to lead the Prowlers, who led 42-32 at the break. TRF went 8 for 18 on 3-pointers.

Larson (20), Blake Morris (12) and Noah Morris (10) scored in double figures for Park Rapids. Larson (7), Blake Morris (6) and Yliniemi (6) combined for 19 rebounds while Noah Morris and Larson had five assists each. The Panthers made 7 of 21 3-pointers.

The win lifted TRF to 3-0 in section play and 5-0 overall while the Panthers fell to 0-3 against section foes.

PARK RAPIDS: Arola 0 0-0 0, N. Morris 2 5-6 10, B. Morris 4 2-6 12, Yliniemi Hensel 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Strasburg 0 0-0 0, Johanning 3 2-4 8, Yliniemi 2 1-2 6, Larson 7 4-4 20, Carroll 1 0-1 3, Brewer 0 1-2 1, Sherva 0 0-0 0, Harrison 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 for 50 (FG), 15 for 23 (FT).

THIEF RIVER FALLS: J. Rosendahl 23, Manning 20, C. Rosendahl 15, Friedrich 12, Potucek 6, McDougall 3, Peterson 2, Grosz 2. Totals: 35 for 67 (FG), 5 for 13 (FT).