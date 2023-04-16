Boys Basketball: Park Rapids gave maximum effort during season

Despite finishing with a 5-22 record, head coach Josh Meader felt the improvement made by the Park Rapids boys basketball team resulted in a successful season.

The Panthers opened the season with losses to West Central Area (72-67), Pelican Rapids (67-60 in a Section 8AA game), Nevis (61-48), Perham (81-42 in a section game) and Thief River Falls (83-60 in a section game).

After a 74-57 win over Pillager, Park Rapids dropped section games to Frazee (62-58 in overtime) and Barnesville (80-42), lost to Pine River-Backus (52-46) and lost another section game to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (83-53). After a section win over Menahga (81-44), the Panthers opened Mid-State Conference play with close losses to Staples-Motley (60-55), Aitkin (64-63) and Crosby-Ironton (65-57).

The Panthers defeated East Grand Forks (78-73 in a section game), lost to Detroit Lakes (85-55 in a conference game) and defeated Crookston (80-66 in a section game) before losing to Pequot Lakes (74-53 in a conference game), Hawley (82-59 in a section game), Staples-Motley (69-59) and Aitkin (64-51). After an 81-54 win over Bagley, Park Rapids ended the regular season with losses to Crosby-Ironton (68-64), Detroit Lakes (74-49), Wadena-Deer Creek (61-39 in a section game) and Pequot Lakes (75-46).

Noah Morris led the Panthers with 120 assists, 59 steals and 55 3-pointers while averaging 11.8 points a game in earning Mid-State Conference honors and sharing the team's MVP award during the 2022-23 season. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Pequot Lakes went 9-1 to win the conference title with Detroit Lakes (8-1), Crosby-Ironton (5-5), Aitkin (4-5), Staples-Motley (3-7) and Park Rapids (0-10) following.

Going 3-8 against Section 8AA opponents gave the Panthers the No. 12 seed for the playoffs. No. 5-seeded Wadena-Deer Creek ended Park Rapids’ season with a 52-50 win to open the tournament. No. 3 D-G-F defeated No. 1 Thief River Falls 77-67 in overtime in the section championship game.

For the season, the Panthers shot 39.1% from the field (567 for 1,451, including going 168 for 582 on 3-pointers) and 66% on free throws (272 for 412) in averaging 58.3 points a game while committing 16.3 turnovers a game. Park Rapids’ opponents averaged 67.7 points and 15.9 turnovers a game.

“Throughout the season we got better as it went and ended the season with one of our best games, so overall it was successful as we got better each day and played some of our best basketball at the end of the season,” said Meader. “It's about getting better each day and playing well at the end of the year.”

Mason Yliniemi averaged 7.8 points a game in 27 starts for the Panthers during the 2022-23 season. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Leading the Panthers this season were seniors Mason Yliniemi, Cory Johnson, Caleb Arola, Luke Hartung and Hunter Harrison; juniors Noah Larson, Noah Morris, Blake Morris and Matt Johanning; and sophomore Ryan Carroll. Larson and Noah Morris received all-conference honors and shared the team MVP award while Carroll received the team’s 6th Man and Mr. Defense awards. Johnson received an All-In award.

Larson led the team by averaging 14.6 points and 6.0 rebounds a game. In 27 games, Larson scored 393 points, including making 36 3-pointers, while grabbing 163 rebounds and contributing 54 assists and 32 steals. Larson scored in double figures in 22 games with a high of 26.

Noah Morris led the Panthers with 120 assists, 59 steals and 55 3-pointers while finishing second in scoring at 11.8 points a game in 27 starts. Morris scored 318 points and had 32 rebounds while scoring in double figures 16 times with a high of 31.

Caleb Arola capped off his senior season by averaging 2.6 points in 21 games for the Panthers during the 2022-23 season. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Yliniemi was third in scoring at 7.8 points a game, scoring 211 points with a high of 18 in 27 games. Yliniemi made 26 3-pointers and had 87 rebounds, 41 assists and 27 steals.

Carroll averaged 7.7 points a game in 24 appearances off the bench. Carroll led the team with 19 blocked shots and was second in rebounds with 109 while scoring 184 points with a high of 24 and adding 35 steals and 13 assists.

Blake Morris played in all 27 games and averaged 5.6 points a game. Morris scored 150 points, made 24 3-pointers and had 89 rebounds, 39 assists and 21 steals.

Cory Johnson played in all 27 games for the Panthers during the 2022-23 season, averaging 3.2 points a game. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Hartung averaged 3.5 points a game, scoring 67 points, grabbing 50 rebounds and dishing out 20 assists in 19 games.

Johnson chipped in 3.2 points a game, scoring 86 points and recording 58 rebounds, 24 assists and 10 steals in 27 games.

Johanning scored 67 points (3.0 per game) with 55 rebounds in 22 games.

Arola played in 21 games and averaged 2.6 points a game, scoring 55 points with 89 rebounds, 15 steals, 13 blocks and 10 assists.

Sophomore Landon Strasburg (17 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists in 19 games), juniors Mason Sherva (11 points, 13 rebounds in nine games) and Alex Brewer (eight games), and senior Aidan Yliniemi-Hensel (two games) also saw some varsity action this season.

Luke Hartung capped off his senior season by averaging 3.5 points a game in 19 appearances for the Panthers during the 2022-23 season. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

The Panthers will have to replace the contributions of the senior crew, but will return a solid nucleus to build around next season.

“The seniors played a large part in helping us work hard and playing some of our best basketball at the end of the season. A huge thanks goes out to them and all they have done over their careers for the program,” said Meader. “(For the) returning players, the expectations stay the same: have a positive attitude, give maximum effort in order to get better each day and play the best basketball by the end of the season.”

Park Rapids statistics

Scoring average: Larson 14.6, N. Morris 11.8, Yliniemi 7.8, Carroll 7.7, B. Morris 5.6, Hartung 3.5, Johnson 3.2, Johanning 3.0, Arola 2.6, Sherva 1.2, Strasburg 0.9, Harrison 0.9, Brewer 0.0, Yliniemi-Hensel 0.0.

Points: Larson 393, N. Morris 318, Yliniemi 211, Carroll 184, B. Morris 150, Johnson 86, Hartung 67, Johanning 67, Arola 55, Strasburg 17, Harrison 14, Sherva 11.

Field goals: Larson 123-271, N. Morris 105-320, Yliniemi 82-245, Carroll 76-126, Arola 52-72, B. Morris 52-141, Johnson 34-90, Hartung 28-79, Johanning 27-62, Strasburg 6-15, Harrison 5-21, Sherva 4-7, Brewer 0-2.

3-pointers: N. Morris 55-198, Larson 36-94, Yliniemi 26-99, B. Morris 24-76, Carroll 7-20, Hartung 6-25, Johnson 5-25, Johanning 3-10, Strasburg 2-8, Harrison 2-13, Arola 2-15.

Free throws: Larson 111-143, N. Morris 53-63, Carroll 23-45, B. Morris 22-35, Yliniemi 21-38, Johnson 13-31, Johanning 10-17, Hartung 5-10, Strasburg 3-4, Sherva 3-4, Arola 3-13, Harrison 2-5.

Rebounds: Larson 163, Carroll 109, Arola 89, B. Morris 89, Yliniemi 87, Johnson 58, Johanning 55, Hartung 50, N. Morris 32, Sherva 13, Strasburg 13, Harrison 10, Brewer 2.

Assists: N. Morris 120, Larson 54, Yliniemi 41, B. Morris 39, Johnson 24, Hartung 20, Carrol l13, Strasburg 11, Arola 10, Johanning 7, Harrison 5, Brewer 3, Yliniemi-Hensel 1, Sherva 1.

Steals: N. Morris 59, Carroll 35, Larson 32, Yliniemi 27, B. Morris 21, Arola 15, Johnson 10, Johanning 9, Strasburg 7, Hartung 6, Harrison 3, Sherva 1.

Blocked shots: Carroll 19, Arola 13, Yliniemi 9, Johnson 4, B. Morris 4, Larson 3, N. Morris 3, Hartung 2, Johanning 2, Brewer 1, Harrison 1.

Turnovers: N. Morris 94, Larson 67, Yliniemi 54, B. Morris 49, Hartung 45, Johnson 38, Johanning 26, Arola 24, Carroll 16, Strasburg 11, Harrison 14, Sherva 1, Brewer 1.