Boys Basketball: Park Rapids ends regular season with 2 losses

WADENA – Teshe Loer provided the spark as Wadena-Deer Creek jumped out to a 15-1 lead en route to a 61-39 win over the Park Rapids boys basketball team in a game between Section 8AA opponents on March 2.

Loer finished with 17 points and Peyton Church also scored in double figures with 11 as the Wolverines improved to 6-4 against section foes and 18-7 overall with their sixth win in the last seven games.

Noah Larson’s 12 points and five steals along with Ryan Carroll’s 10 rebounds led the Panthers, who trailed 33-17 at the half and were held to their lowest point total of the season. Noah Morris had three steals while Larson and Mason Sherva pulled down five rebounds apiece. Park Rapids made only 2 of 17 3-pointers and 9 of 19 free throws in the loss. The Panthers fell to 3-8 against section teams.

PARK RAPIDS: N. Morris 3 0-0 6, B. Morris 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-2 0, Yliniemi 0 1-4 1, Larson 4 4-5 12, Strasburg 0 0-0 0, Johanning 1 0-0 3, Carroll 2 4-8 8, Brewer 0 0-0 0, Hartung 3 0-0 7, Sherva 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 for 53 (FG), 9 for 19 (FT).

WADENA-DEER CREEK: Loer 17, Church 11, Peterson 7, Kallevig 6, Snyder 5, Hamann 5, Ross 5, Haug 4, Hammond 1.

Halftime: W-DC, 33, Park Rapids 17. Three-pointers: Johanning 1, Hartung 1. Team fouls: Park Rapids 15, W-DC 15. Rebounds: Park Rapids 29 (Carroll 10, Larson 5, Sherva 5, Hartung 3, Yliniemi 2, B. Morris 1, Johnson 1, Strasburg 1, Johanning 1). Assists: Park Rapids 7 (N. Morris 1, B. Morris 1, Johnson 1, Larson 1, Strasburg 1, Brewer 1, Hartung 1). Steals: Park Rapids 9 (Larson 5, N. Morris 3, Johnson 1). Blocked shots: Park Rapids 2 (Carroll 1, Brewer 1). Turnovers: Park Rapids 14, W-DC 15.

Patriots prevail in finale

PEQUOT LAKES – Grant Loge (18) and Gavin Kennen (17) combined to score 35 points as 11 different players entered the scoring column in Pequot Lakes’ 75-46 Mid-State Conference win over the Panthers on March 3.

Clay Erickson and Eli Laposky (8) combined to score 17 points for the Patriots, who led 31-14 at the half and made 11 of 34 3-pointers. The win gave Pequot Lakes the conference title with a 9-1 record as Detroit Lakes finished at 8-1. The Patriots defeated Park Rapids 74-53 in their other meeting this season. Crosby-Ironton went 5-5, Aitkin ended at 4-5 and Staples-Motley went 3-7 in conference play. The Patriots improved to 21-5 overall.

Morris and Larson scored 15 points apiece to pace the Panthers, who went 4 for 18 on 3-pointers. Larson also had seven rebounds and three assists and Mason Yliniemi had five rebounds and blocked two shots as Park Rapids ended the conference schedule with an 0-10 record while falling to 5-20 overall.

PARK RAPIDS: N. Morris 4 4-4 15, B. Morris 1 0-0 2, Johnson 3 1-2 7, Yliniemi 1 1-2 3, Larson 5 4-5 15, Strasburg 0 0-0 0, Johanning 0 0-0 0, Carroll 1 2-2 4, Hartung 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 for 47 (FG), 12 for 15 (FT).

PEQUOT LAKES: Loge 18, Kennen 17, Erickson 9, Laposky 8, Nordby 5, Magnuson 4, Bolz-Andolshek 4, Ackerman 3, Spiczka 3, Quale 2, Sommerness 2. Totals: 30 for 61 (FG), 2 for 3 (FT).

Halftime: Pequot Lakes 31, Park Rapids 14. Three-pointers: N. Morris 3, Larson 1. Team fouls: Park Rapids 4, Pequot Lakes 14. Rebounds: Park Rapids 24 (Larson 7, Yliniemi 5, B. Morris 3, Johnson 3, N. Morris 2, Johanning 2, Strasburg 1, Carroll 1). Assists: Park Rapids 10 (Larson 3, B. Morris 2, N. Morris 1, Johnson 1, Johanning 1, Carroll 1, Hartung 1). Steals: Park Rapids 1 (Hartung). Blocked shots: Park Rapids 2 (Yliniemi 2). Turnovers: Park Rapids 10, Pequot Lakes 5.