Boys Basketball: Park Rapids drops road games to Mid-State foes

STAPLES – Hunter Miller and Isaiah Schultz combined to score 43 points in leading Staples-Motley to a 69-59 Mid-State Conference victory over the Park Rapids boys basketball team on Feb. 14.

Grant Bestland also hit double figures with 10 points for the Cardinals, who led 38-31 at the half in improving to 2-4 in the conference and 8-12 overall. Staples-Motley swept the season series after defeating the Panthers 60-55 earlier this season. The Cardinals made 8 of 15 3-pointers.

Noah Morris’ 14 points and three assists, Ryan Carroll’s 13 points and three steals, and Cory Johnson’s five rebounds paced the Panthers, who went 2 for 15 on 3-pointers in falling to 0-6 in conference play and 4-16 overall.

PARK RAPIDS: Arola 3 0-0 6, N. Morris 5 2-3 14, B. Morris 2 2-3 6, Johnson 3 1-2 7, Strasburg 1 0-0 2, Johanning 0 0-0 0, Yliniemi 3 2-2 8, Larson 0 3-4 3, Carroll 6 1-3 13. Totals: 23 for 52 (FG), 11 for 17 (FT).

STAPLES-MOTLEY: Miller 22, I. Schultz 21, Bestland 10, Hennagir 8, Brandt 4, Brownell 2, A. Schultz 2. Totals: 24 for 44 (FG), 13 for 20 (FT).

Halftime: S-M 38, Park Rapids 31. Three-pointers: N. Morris 2. Team fouls: Park Rapids 17, S-M 17. Rebounds: Park Rapids 20 (Johnson 5, Carroll 4, Arola 3, B. Morris 3, N. Morris 2, Larson 2, Yliniemi 1). Assists: Park Rapids 6 (N. Morris 3, Johnson 2, Strasburg 1). Steals: Park Rapids 10 (Carroll 3, Larson 2, Arola 1, N. Morris 1, B. Morris 1, Johnson 1, Yliniemi 1). Blocked shots: Park Rapids 1 (Arola). Turnovers: Park Rapids 8, S-M 17.

Aitkin sweeps series

AITKIN – Eli Christy’s 22 points paced Aitkin to a 64-51 conference win over the Panthers on Feb. 17.

Andrew Martinson (17) and Isaac Asmus (14) also scored in double figures as the Gobblers improved to 3-3 in the conference and 8-12 overall. Aitkin, which made 6 of 18 3-pointers, edged the Panthers 64-63 in their other meeting this season.

Noah Larson (15) and Carroll (10) scored in double figures for the Panthers, who trailed 43-27 at the break. Johnson grabbed six rebounds while Matthew Johanning and Larson had five rebounds each. Larson led the way with five assists, Noah Morris had four assists, and Carroll contributed five steals and three blocked shots as Park Rapids fell to 0-7 in conference games and 4-17 overall. The Panthers went 4 for 21 on 3-point tries.

PARK RAPIDS: Arola 1 0-0 2, N. Morris 2 3-4 9, B. Morris 0 3-4 3, Johnson 2 0-1 4, Strasburg 0 0-0 0, Johanning 3 0-0 6, Yliniemi 1 1-2 3, Larson 4 5-6 15, Carroll 4 2-4 10. Totals: 17 for 53 (FG), 14 for 21 (FT).

AITKIN: Christy 22, Martinson 17, Asmus 14, Price 4, Williams 3. Totals: 25 for 51 (FG), 8 for 15 (FT).