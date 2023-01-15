Boys Basketball: Owen Leach leads D-G-F past Park Rapids

PARK RAPIDS – Owen Leach outscored the entire Park Rapids boys basketball team in the first half in leading Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton to an 83-53 Section 8AA victory at the Area High School gym on Friday, Jan. 13.

After Blake Morris opened the game by hitting a 3-pointer, Leach responded with a pair of 3-pointers and two layups to give D-G-F a 12-6 lead with 14:07 to play in the first half. The Panthers stayed close as 3-pointers by Mason Yliniemi and Luke Hartung and layups by Matt Johanning and Noah Morris made it 17-16 with 10:03 to go.

Park Rapids' Ryan Carroll (right) battles Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton's Owen Leach for a rebound during a game at the Area High School gym on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.<br/> Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

The Rebels took control by going on a 26-3 run. A pair of 3-pointers by Karson Steichen and 3-pointers by Drew Sheeley, Leach and Austin Anderson sparked that spurt as D-G-F led 43-19 at the 1:45 mark. Yliniemi hit a 3-pointer for the Panthers' only scoring during that stretch. Ryan Carroll followed with a layup as Park Rapids trailed 47-21 at the break. Leach scored 22 points in the first half.

Mason Yliniemi leads a fastbreak during Park Rapids' game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

After Anderson hit another 3-pointer to give the Rebels a 52-23 lead with 16:47 left, Noah Larson followed a layup with a 3-pointer and a three-point play while Carroll converted a three-point play as Park Rapids trailed 58-34 with 11:06 to go. D-G-F built its lead to 69-36 at the 8:34 mark before jumpers by Yliniemi and Cory Johnson along with a basket off a rebound and a layup by Blake Morris made it 59-45 with 5:19 remaining. Layups by Johanning and Mason Sherva and a 3-pointer by Hunter Harrison concluded the scoring for the Panthers.

Leach finished with 26 points while Sheeley (13) and Anderson (10) also scored in double figures for the Rebels. D-G-F, which was coming off a 57-56 overtime win over No. 8-ranked Perham, improved to 5-1 against section opponents and 7-2 overall.

Yliniemi’s 10 points led the Panthers, who fell to 0-6 in section games and 1-9 overall.

DILWORTH-GLYNDON-FELTON: Steichen 3 1-3 9, Sheeley 5 2-2 13, Leach 10 3-5 26, A. Anderson 4 0-0 10, G. Anderson 3 0-0 6, Rehder 1 0-0 2, Johnk 0 1-2 1, LePard 0 2-2 2, Aas 0 3-4 3, Bergee 2 0-0 5. Totals: 30 (FG), 14 for 20 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: N. Morris 1 0-0 2, B. Morris 3 0-0 7, Johnson 1 2-4 4, Yliniemi 4 0-0 10, Larson 3 2-3 9, Strasburg 0 0-0 0, Johanning 2 1-2 5, Carroll 3 1-1 7, Brewer 0 0-0 0, Hartung 1 0-0 3, Sherva 1 0-0 2, Harrison 1 1-3 4. Totals: 20 (FG), 7 for 13 (FT).