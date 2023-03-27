Boys Basketball: Nevis wins consolation title at state tournament

It was a historic trip to the state Class A tournament for the Nevis boys basketball team.

After entering this year’s tournament with a 0-6 record in their previous four trips to state, the Tigers not only tasted victory for the first time, but brought home some hardware by winning the consolation title at Gangelhoff Center on the campus of the University of Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday, March 25.

Nevis, which received the No. 8 seed in a random draw, opened the state tournament with an 80-62 loss to No. 1-seeded Russell-Tyler-Ruthton on Wednesday, March 22. The Tigers stayed alive with a 63-55 win over No. 5 Border West on Thursday, March 23. Nevis capped off the tournament with a 62-47 victory over No. 7 East Grand Forks Sacred Heart to finish in fifth place.

In the other state quarterfinals, No. 2 New Life Academy defeated Sacred Heart 62-46, No. 3 Spring Grove edged No. 6 Mankato Loyola 39-38 and No. 4 Cherry topped Border West 68-55.

R-T-R advanced to the championship game with a 61-57 win over Cherry while New Life Academy defeated Spring Grove 51-35. R-T-R defeated New Life Academy 59-49 in the championship game while Spring Grove defeated Cherry 68-43 for third place. Sacred Heart edged Mankato Loyola 59-58 in the other consolation semifinal game.

ADVERTISEMENT

In their previous state appearances, the Tigers lost to Central Minnesota Christian 56-47 at Williams Arena in 2015; lost to Springfield 73-65 at Williams Arena and Red Lake 52-43 at Concordia-St. Paul in 2017; lost to Hancock 57-50 at Perham in 2021; and lost to Cherry 68-57 at Williams Arena and R-T-R 74-71 at Concordia-St. Paul last season.

Nevis sophomore Alex Lester, who averaged 17 points in the three state games, was one of 10 players named to the Class A All-Tournament Team.

“It was a truly amazing week for our program,” said Nevis head coach Scott Kramer, whose team ended the season with a 26-7 record. “It was another great experience for our team at the state tournament, and this year we have a little hardware to show for it. I couldn't be more proud of our guys for showing up and playing their guts out for three straight games.”

R-T-R rolls in quarterfinals

MINNEAPOLIS – R-T-R closed out the first half with a 23-5 run, sparking an 80-62 victory over Nevis in the quarterfinals at Williams Arena.

“We actually didn't mind the draw or random seed we received because every team here is going to be a tough matchup, and RTR didn't have some of the matchup problems that we thought a few of the other teams could give us,” said Kramer. “After playing them last year at state and losing to them on the last play, we felt like it was a game that we would compete in.”

R-T-R used three layups by Drew Werkman to claim an early 8-2 lead before a jumper by Joe Houchin, three free throws by Lester, a layup by Austin Ahrendt and a 3-pointer by Spencer Lindow helped the Tigers cut the gap to 16-13 at the 9:11 mark. R-T-R went on a 13-1 spurt behind a pair of baskets by Aiden Wichmann and baskets by Werkman, Hayden Gravley and Tucker Haroldson to make it 29-14 with 4:18 remaining. Lester hit four free throws as Nevis stayed within 33-18, but 3-pointers by Cody Wichmann and Gravley in the final 1:04 gave the Knights a 39-18 advantage at the break.

Nevis shot 22% (4 for 18) from the field and went 9 for 19 on free throws in the first half while turning the ball over eight times. R-T-R offset eight turnovers by making 16 of 32 shots.

Layups by Camden Hansen and Cody Wichmann extended R-T-R’s lead to 43-18. Nevis responded with a layup by Houchin, two free throws by Ahrendt and a 3-pointer by JohnPaul Benson to slice the gap to 46-25 at the 16:46 mark before the Knights used back-to-back layups by Aiden Wichmann and a 3-pointer by Cody Wichmann to push the lead to 53-25 with 14:23 to play.

ADVERTISEMENT

A three-point play by Lester, two 3-pointers by Spencer Lindow, two free throws by Benson, a jumper by Devan Lindow and a layup by Lester kept the Tigers within 63-40 at the 10:17 mark. After R-T-R extended its advantage to 69-40 at the 8:55 mark, a jumper and two free throws by Christian Moe, a 3-pointer by Spencer Lindow, a 3-pointer by Benson, and a layup by Lester made it 73-52 with 4:16 left.

The Knights pushed their lead to 79-52 with 3:22 to go before three layups by Lester, a jumper by Devan Lindow and a layup by AJ Bessler capped off the scoring for the Tigers, who scored 20 points off 10 R-T-R turnovers in the second half.

Lester finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots to lead Nevis. Spencer Lindow added 12 points and joined Houchin with two assists. Houchin had five rebounds, Devan Lindow had four steals and three assists, and Benson had two steals for the Tigers, who went 5 for 17 on 3-pointers in the second half and 6 for 22 on 3-pointers in the game.

Aiden Wichmann’s 24 points and nine rebounds, Werkman’s 19 points and eight rebounds, Cody Wichmann’s 11 points and five steals, Gravley’s 10 points, Hansen’s nine rebounds and Haroldson’s seven assists led the Knights, who made 7 of 18 3-pointers to advance to the semifinals with a 29-1 record.

“The RTR game was really frustrating because we just didn't play the way we know we are capable of. I thought that we played well to start out the game, but we shot the ball poorly and missed a lot of open shots, as well as shooting less than 50% from the line in the first half, which dug a hole for ourselves that we wouldn't be able to recover from,” said Kramer. “RTR wasn’t ranked No. 1 in the tournament by accident. Good teams will make you pay for mistakes, and that is exactly what happened. Free throws have been an issue for us the entire season, but we missed some other open shots, had some unforced turnovers and got beaten on a number of fast breaks where we just didn't get back on defense. Our youth may have played a part in some of this, but you also have to credit RTR. They went on to win the state championship. It was basically a case where they made us pay for each of our miscues, and we just didn't seem to have one ball bounce our way. I was pleased by the way our guys competed in the second half by cutting into their lead, but their guards were too much for us down the stretch when we got to the point where we had to take a lot of chances.”

NEVIS: Ahrendt 2 3-10 7, D. Lindow 2 0-0 4, Houchin 2 0-0 4, Benson 2 2-2 8, Lester 6 8-12 20, Kramer 0 0-0 0, I. Bessler 0 0-0 0, Lewis 0 0-0 0, Moe 1 3-4 5, E. Lindow 0 0-0 0, Norby 0 0-0 0, S. Lindow 4 0-0 12, AJ Bessler 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 for 53 (FG), 16 for 28 (FT).

RUSSELL-TYLER-RUTHTON: C. Wichmann 4 0-0 11, A. Wichmann 9 5-6 24, Hansen 3 0-2 6, Gravely 4 0-0 10, Werkman 7 4-5 19, Christianson 2 1-2 5, Haroldson 2 0-1 4, Pape 0 1-2 1. Totals: 31 for 61 (FG), 11 for 18 (FT).

Halftime: R-T-R 39, Nevis 18. Three-pointers: Benson 2, S. Lindow 4, C. Wichmann 3, A. Wichmann 1, Gravely 2, Werkman 1. Team fouls: Nevis 17, R-T-R 19. Fouled out: Benson.

Tigers top Border West

ST. PAUL – The Tigers used a quick start to defeat Border West 63-55 in the consolation semifinals and advance to the consolation title game at Concordia-St. Paul.

Three-pointers by Benson and Spencer Lindow, a basket off a rebound by Ahrendt, and a layup by Lester gave Nevis an early 11-6 lead. Spencer Lindow hit back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 17-10 before Spencer Lindow converted a steal into a layup and Benson connected on a 3-pointer for a 23-12 advantage. Houchin followed a layup with another layup off a steal while Devan LIndow hit a 3-pointer as the Tigers led 31-16 with 5:25 to go in the first half. Border West – which is a co-op between Wheaton, Herman-Norcross and Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley – used a 3-pointer by Kyle Kremer to cap a 7-0 run and cut the gap to 31-23 at the break.

Nevis opened the second half with a layup and a jumper by Lester and a 3-pointer by Benson for a 38-25 lead. A 3-pointer by Kremer cut the margin to 44-39 with 8:59 to go before Devan Lindow converted a three-point play off a steal, Ahrendt converted a three-point play and Lester scored inside as the Tigers led 52-41. A 3-pointer by Cole Gilsdorf closed the gap to 54-48, but the Tigers sealed the win on a pair of layups by Lester in the final 2:09.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lester (17), Spencer Lindow (11), Devan Lindow (10) and Houchin (10) scored in double figures for the Tigers. Spencer Lindow had six rebounds and three steals; Ahrendt had five rebounds, four assists and three steals; Devan Lindow had five assists, four rebounds and three steals; and Benson had three assists.

Dylan Bainbridge scored 20 points and Clint Determan added a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Buccaneers, who ended the season at 26-4.

“The biggest key going into the Border West game was which team was going to play with more of a sense of urgency, and the answer was us. We got off to a great start, but some foul trouble and a West run before half cut the lead to 8 at the break,” said Kramer. “We always talk about making the first run to start the second half, and we came out in the second half and took control of the game. We really played well on defense down the stretch. It was a total team effort. It was our first win at the tourney after years of misfortune and everything else you could imagine, from COVID to outstate tournament sites with limited fans.”

NEVIS: Ahrendt 2 2-3 6, D. Lindow 2 5-7 10, Houchin 3 4-4 10, Benson 3 0-1 9, Lester 7 3-4 17, Moe 0 0-0 0, S. Lindow 4 0-3 11. Totals: 21 (FG), 14 for 22 (FT).

BORDER WEST: Bainbridge 4 10-12 20, Gilsdorf 3 0-0 8, Rinke 2 2-2 6, Determan 3 6-8 13, Hormann 1 0-0 2, Kremer 2 0-0 6, Dawson 0 0-2 0, Walker-Hanneman 0 0-1 0. Totals: 15 (FG), 18 for 25 (FT).

Halftime: Nevis 31, Border West 23. Three-pointers: D. Lindow 1, Benson 3, S. Lindow 3, Bainbridge 2, Gilsdorf 2, Determan 1, Kremer 2. Team fouls; Nevis 16, Border West 19.

Tigers take 5th

ST. PAUL – Another fast start sparked a 62-47 win in the consolation championship game at Concordia-St. Paul as the Tigers avenged a loss to Sacred Heart during the regular season.

Four layups by Ahrendt, a jumper by Benson, a basket off a rebound by Lester and a 3-pointer by Benson gave Nevis a 15-8 lead with 12:54 to play in the first half. A pair of 3-pointers by Josiah Sundby and a 3-pointer by Breck Bloom cut the gap to 24-21. Moe and Spencer Lindow hit 3-pointers for Nevis during that run.

Layups by Lester and Ahrendt, a jumper by Moe, putbacks by Lester and Ahrendt, and a layup by Houchin gave the Tigers a 36-27 lead. Nevis carried a 36-28 advantage into the break.

Two layups by Ahrendt and a layup by Lester pushed the Tigers’ lead to 42-28 with 15:46 to play. Bloom hit another 3-pointer as Sacred Heart cut the deficit to 44-36, but Nevis responded with a 16-4 run as a layup by Ahrendt, a jumper and a layup by Devan Lindow, a putback by Lester, and layups by Ahrendt and Houchin made it 60-40 with 4:46 left. A basket by AJ Bessler concluded the scoring for the Tigers.

Ahrendt finished with 21 points and Lester added a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Tigers. Ahrendt had six assists, five rebounds and two steals while Deven Lindow had four rebounds, four assists and two steals. Benson led the way with three steals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sacred Heart, which defeated the Tigers 71-66 during the regular season, ended the season at 28-6.

“With a win under our belts, we stayed to see who our opponent would be and we found out that it would be a rematch with Sacred Heart. We watched the tape back in the hotel and decided that we were the better team if we came out to play and limited the mistakes. That is just what we did,” said Kramer. “Ahrendt was unguardable in the first half and we led by 8 at half. Like a lot of times, we made the first run of the second half and put this one away. We got up by 20 and coasted to the win. It was a huge improvement from our loss in January and it was a great way to put the icing on top of the cake for our guys, especially our lone senior Spencer Lindow.”

NEVIS: Ahrendt 10 1-3 21, D. Lindow 2 0-0 4, Houchin 2 2-2 6, Benson 3 0-0 7, Lester 5 4-4 14, Moe 2 0-0 5, S. Lindow 1 0-0 3, AJ Bessler 1 0-0 2, I. Bessler 0 0-0 0, E. Lindow 0 0-0 0, Klimek 0 0-0 0, Lewis 0 0-0 0, Kramer 0 0-0 0, Norby 0 0-0 0, Buckholtz 0 0-0 0, Norton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 (FG), 7 for 9 (FT).

SACRED HEART: Sundby 3 0-0 8, Bloom 3 0-0 9, Et. Arnston 4 1-2 9, Denney 1 1-2 3, Downs 1 0-0 2, Gapp 4 1-2 9, Oritz 2 0-1 5, Jorgenson 0 0-2 0, El. Arnston 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 (FG), 3 for 9 (FT).

Halftime: Nevis 36, Sacred Heart 28. Three-pointers: Benson 1, Moe 1, S. Lindow 1, Sundby 2, Bloom 3, Ortiz 1. Team fouls: Nevis 9, Sacred Heart 10.