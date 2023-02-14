Boys Basketball: Nevis wins battle of top teams in 5A West

NEVIS – A strong second half and a dominating performance by Alex Lester lifted Nevis to a 61-47 win over Browerville-Eagle Valley in a battle between the Section 5A West’s top boys basketball teams at the Tiger Arena on Monday, Feb. 13.

B-EV used a pair of 3-pointers by Miguel Maloney to build a 12-3 lead before the Tigers countered with a jumper by Joe Houchin, a putback by Lester, a 3-pointer by Spencer Lindow, and layups by Austin Ahrendt and Christian Moe to slice the deficit to 15-14 with 9:26 to play in the first half.

Two inside baskets by Parker Duncan gave B-EV a 26-20 advantage with 4:25 remaining, but Nevis responded with a 12-0 run as a 3-pointer by JohnPaul Benson and two layups off steals by Lester gave the Tigers a 32-26 advantage at the 2:55 mark. B-EV closed the half with a 6-0 run as this game was tied at 32-32 at the break.

Nevis' Christian Moe (11) drives past Browerville-Eagle Valley's Ryan Riedel during a game at the Tiger Arena on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

A layup by Devan Lindow, a 3-pointer by Benson, a basket off a rebound by Lester and a jumper by Houchin to open the second half gave Nevis a 43-35 lead with 15:04 to play. Lindow hit a jumper, Benson connected on another 3-pointer and Ahrendt converted a three-point play as the Tigers led 52-41 with 8:54 remaining. A jumper by Spencer Lindow, another 3-pointer by Benson, and layups by Ahrendt and Lester sealed the win.

Lester finished with 18 points and 18 rebounds to go along with five blocked shots, two assists and two steals. Ahrendt scored 14 points and had seven rebounds and three steals while Benson added 12 points and five rebounds. Devan Lindow finished with six assists and three steals and Moe dished out two assists as the Tigers improved to 6-0 against section opponents and 16-5 overall.

Maloney’s 15 points led B-EV, which fell to 9-2 in section games and 16-4 overall.

“In a game that would more than likely decide the No. 1 seed in 5A West, we were able weather an early run by Browerville and then put them away in the second half,” said Nevis head coach Scott Kramer. “Lester played his most dominant game of the year and our defense was tremendous in the second half as we held them to just 15 points. Ahrendt and Benson also hit double figures and hit some timely shots down the stretch to get the win. It was a great team effort for us on both ends of the floor as we get closer to tournament time.”

Nevis’ Northland Conference game at Kelliher-Northome scheduled for Tuesday (Feb. 14) was postponed and rescheduled to March 3 at Northome.

BROWERVILLE-EAGLE VALLEY: Puck 4 0-0 8, Munch 1 0-0 2, Maloney 6 1-2 15, Duncan 3 3-5 9, Decock 1 1-2 3, Riedel 1 0-0 2, Webster 3 0-0 6, Solid 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 (FG), 5 for 9 (FT).

NEVIS: Ahrendt 4 6-10 14, D. Lindow 3 0-0 6, Houchin 2 0-1 4, Benson 4 0-0 12, Lester 6 6-7 18, Moe 1 0-0 2, S. Lindow 2 0-0 5. Totals: 22 (FG), 14 for 25 (FT).