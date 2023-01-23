Boys Basketball: Nevis tops Cass Lake-Bena, improves to 5-0 in conference play

CASS LAKE – Head coach Scott Kramer said the Nevis boys basketball team played one of its best games of the season to claim sole possession of first place in the Northland Conference standings with a 65-58 win over Cass Lake-Bena on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Austin Ahrendt’s 18 points, five steals and four rebounds led the Tigers, who carried a 37-27 lead into the intermission. Joe Houchin had 16 points and three assists, JohnPaul Benson scored 10 points, Spencer Lindow grabbed five rebounds, and Devan Lindow had four rebounds and four assists as Nevis improved to 5-0 in the conference.

Cass Lake-Bena, which was rated No. 2 in the latest state Class A poll, fell to 4-1 in conference play and 12-1 overall.

“We were able to get back into the win column with maybe our best game of the year at Cass Lake. Cass Lake came in undefeated with a number of impressive wins, but our guys were determined to make up for our lack of focus against Fosston (a 57-37 loss on Jan. 14), as well as to get a win in the biggest of conference games for us so far,” said Kramer. “Our guys really stepped up in every phase of the game as we played great team defense. We made things closer than they had to be as Cass Lake made their run and we didn’t shoot too well from the line to close it out, but we made just enough free throws to survive with the win.”

Sacred Heart holds on to defeat Tigers

NEVIS – Nevis battled against another state-ranked opponent, falling to East Grand Forks Sacred Heart 71-66 at the Tiger Arena on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The Tigers led 36-32 at the break before Sacred Heart rallied for the win.

Joe Houchin drives in for a layup during Nevis' game against Sacred Heart at the Tiger Arena on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Christian Moe scored 16 points, Spencer Lindow hit five 3-pointers for 15 points, and Houchin added 11 points to lead the Tigers’ offense. Devan Lindow had a double-double with 13 rebounds and 10 assists, Spencer Lindow grabbed six rebounds, Ahrendt chipped in four rebounds and three assists, Benson had two assists, and Houchin had two steals as Nevis fell to 9-5 on the season.

Ethan Arntson scored 26 points while Parker Erickson (16) and Landen Denney (12) also scored in double figures for the Eagles, who improved to 13-2. Sacred Heart was rated No. 15 in the latest state Class A poll.

“In yet another game against a very good opponent, we played really well, but just couldn’t make enough plays down the stretch to beat Sacred Heart. We had our chances, but missed some key shots and had a couple of costly turnovers which really made the difference,” said Kramer. “It was a tough loss for us, but these are the kind of games we need to play to make us better for tournament time. There were a lot of positives for us coming out of this tough stretch of games, and that will help us as the season goes on.”

SACRED HEART: Arntson 26, Erickson 16, Denney 12, Bloom 9, Sundby 8.

NEVIS: Moe 16, S. Lindow 15, Houchin 11, Ahrendt 8, Lester 7, Benson 5, D. Lindow 4.