Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Basketball: Nevis splits games at Granite City Classic

The Tigers defeat BOLD and lose to Mountain Iron-Buhl.

NEvis.png
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
January 03, 2023 10:01 AM
ST. CLOUD – The Nevis boys basketball team split games at the Granite City Classic.

The Tigers defeated BOLD 71-51 at St. Cloud Tech on Dec. 29 and followed with an 84-71 loss to Mountain Iron-Buhl at St. John’s University on Dec. 30.

Alex Lester’s 17 points and nine rebounds along with Joe Houchin’s 17 points and three steals, and JohnPaul Benson’s 13 points and two assists led the Tigers past BOLD. Devan Lindow had five assists and two steals while joining Benson with five rebounds. Austin Ahrendt had four assists and three steals for the Tigers, who led 36-23 at the half. BOLD fell to 2-3.

“We played maybe our best overall game of the season, beating a good BOLD team,” said Nevis head coach Scott Kramer. “We played great defense and did a good job on the glass. We also were able to get some points in transition. Our bench guys also played well, especially on the defensive end, where we pulled away in the second half.”

Asher Zubich scored 46 points while Nikolas Jesch (14) and Josh Holmes (13) also scored in double figures in leading MI-B past the Tigers. MI-B, which led 39-35 at the half, sealed the win by ending the game with an 8-0 run. MI-B, which made 10 of 16 3-pointers, improved to 4-4.

Benson (17), Lestser (16), Houchin (10) and Ahrendt (10) scored in double figures for Nevis. Lester, Benson and Ahrendt pulled down six rebounds each while Lindow had eight assists. Christian Moe had two assists and Houchin had two steals as the Tigers fell to 5-2 on the season.

“After a quality win the day before against BOLD, we kind of took a step back defensively against a dangerous MIB team, which is a veteran team and is much better than their record would indicate due to their extended football season running over into the start of basketball,” said Kramer, whose team was rated No. 20 in the latest state Class A poll. “We played pretty well offensively as we had four guys in double figures, but we just couldn’t get stops late and they were able to put it away with free throws. It was a very productive two games for us as we played some quality competition and also had some fun as a team.”

