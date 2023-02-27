Boys Basketball: Nevis rebounds from first conference loss with pair of wins at home

Nevis rebounded from its first Northland Conference loss of the season by defeating Mahnomen/Waubun and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at home.

The Tigers, who were coming off a 98-83 loss to Cass Lake-Bena, used 17 points apiece from Spencer Lindow (who hit five 3-pointers) and Alex Lester to defeat Mahnomen/Waubun 53-48 at the Tiger Arena on Feb. 23.

Lester added eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. Devan Lindow had seven rebounds, four assists and three steals while JohnPaul Benson hauled down five rebounds and had three assists for the Tigers. The Thunderbirds fell to 13-11.

“After a few days in between games, we were a little rusty against M-W as neither team was very sharp offensively,” said Nevis head coach Scott Kramer. “We had chances in the second half to put the game away, but some careless turnovers and untimely shots left the door open for M-W. But we eventually knocked down some free throws and got a couple of stops to get the win.”

The Tigers dominated from the opening tip in a 93-24 conference win over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at the Tiger Arena on Friday, Feb. 24.

Benson scored 26 points and had five rebounds, Christian Moe scored 20 points, and Joe Houchin had 13 points, four assists and three steals. Benson and Moe combined to make 12 3-pointers while Spencer Lindow had a pair of dunks in scoring 8 points. Devan Lindow dished out eight assists, Lester grabbed four rebounds, Spencer Lindow had four steals and three assists, and AJ Bessler had three rebounds as the Tigers led 58-12 at the half.

The win lifted Nevis to 11-1 in the conference and 18-6 overall while W-H-A (which lost to the Tigers 91-42 earlier this season) fell to 3-10 in the conference and 8-17 overall.

“We were able to put a good effort together early and coast to a win against W-H-A,” said Kramer. “It was a great effort by our guys on Senior Night. We really overmatched W-H-A with our press and defense. It was nice to get everyone some playing time as it was also Parents Night.”