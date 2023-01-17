STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Boys Basketball: Nevis' offense shut down by Fosston

The Tigers are held to 37 points in falling to 8-4 on the season.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
January 17, 2023 10:38 AM
PERHAM – After scoring 178 points in wins over Red Lake (86-61) and Kelliher-Northome (92-39), the Nevis boys basketball team struggled offensively in a 57-37 loss to Fosston at Perham on Jan. 14.

JohnPaul Benson and Alex Lester scored 11 points apiece with Benson (6), Lester (5) and Austin Ahrendt (5) combining for 16 rebounds. Devan Lindow had five assists while Ahrendt and Christian Moe had four assists each. Ahrendt had five steals for the Tigers, who trailed 25-19 at the half.

The loss dropped Nevis to 8-4 on the season while Fosston improved to 8-1.

“After a couple of impressive conference wins during the week, we really had a letdown against a good Fosston team. We were not able to muster anything offensively in the first half and we really hurt ourselves with turnovers,” said Nevis head coach Scott Kramer. “It wasn’t much better in the second half as we were not able to make shots at crucial times and then Fosston took advantage of their guard play as we really were not able to press them late. It was a tough loss in the sense that we didn’t give ourselves a chance to win with the lack of shooting and the turnovers, but hopefully it will get us focused for two tough games coming up this week against Cass Lake and Sacred Heart.”

Related Topics: BOYS BASKETBALLNEVIS TIGERS
