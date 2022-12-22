Boys Basketball: Nevis, Menahga fall

NEVIS – Eli Laposky and Gavin Kennen scored 19 points each in leading Pequot Lakes to a 62-47 victory over the Nevis boys basketball team on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Grant Loge also scored in double figures with 15 points as the Patriots improved to 4-0 on the season. Pequot Lakes, which trailed 31-29 at the half, was rated No. 9 in the latest state Class AA poll.

JohnPaul Benson’s 20 points and four rebounds and Joe Houchin’s 13 points and two assists led the Tigers. Devan Lindow had five rebounds and two assists while Alex Lester grabbed three rebounds and Austin Ahrendt dished out four assists. Nevis fell to 4-1 on the season.

“This was a good game between two quality teams, both of which made state tourney appearances last season. Pequot Lakes had a number of guys returning and they are a balanced team. Laposky did the job on the perimeter and their two post players controlled the paint, and they were able to pull away in the second half,” said Nevis head coach Scott Kramer. “Benson led us in the first half and our defense was very good as we got them into foul trouble and went into halftime with a lead. They were able to shut us down in the second half and force us to shoot from the perimeter, where we went 1 for 11 in the second half. Even though we weren’t able to get the win, it was a great opportunity for our team to play a higher level of competition. These are the games that make you better moving forward.”

NEVIS: Benson 20, Houchin 13, Lester 6, Ahrendt 4, D. Lindow 4.

PEQUOT LAKES: Laposky 19, Kennen 19, Loge 15, Spiczka 3, Quale 2, Sommerness 2, Bolz-Andolshek 2.

Halftime: Nevis 31, Pequot Lakes 29.

Red Lake tops Braves

MENAHGA – Red Lake closed the game with a 12-0 run to seal a 72-58 win over the Menahga boys basketball team on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ken Fox (21), Jack Brown Jr. (16) and Cade Beaulieu (16) scored in double figures for Red Lake, which went 13 for 27 on 3-pointers to improve to 4-1 on the season.

Bodie Berttunen’s 17 points and Ryan Tolkkinen’s 13 points led the Braves, who trailed 36-30 at the half. Brock Berttunen pulled down 11 rebounds and Knaylor Howard had five assists for Menahga, which went 6 for 15 on 3-pointers in falling to 1-5.

MENAHGA: Tolkkinen 6 0-0 13, Br. Berttunen 2 0-0 4, Howard 4 0-1 8, Aho 3 2-2 8, Bo. Berttunen 6 1-2 17, Jettmann 1 1-5 3, Usher 2 0-0 5. Totals: 24 for 55 (FG), 4 for 10 (FT).