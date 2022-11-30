Boys Basketball: Nevis looking to defend section title

Despite graduating five seniors, head coach Scott Kramer is counting on the Nevis boys basketball team to once again contend for the Northwoods Conference and Section 5A titles.

A year ago, the Tigers capped off a 27-5 season by tying Cass Lake-Bena for the conference title with a 13-1 record, defeating Barnum 67-37 in the section title game and falling to Cherry (68-57) and Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (74-71) at the state Class A tournament.

Leading Nevis to the state tournament last season were the senior crew of Eddie Kramer, Ty Warrington, Cain Mitchell, Ian Ahrendt, Ethan Lewis and Tyler Lindow. Kramer was named the conference’s MVP after averaging 19.8 points a game and hitting 125 3-pointers to finish his career in the No. 3 spot in school history with 1,909 points. Warrington also earned all-conference honors after averaging 14.0 points a game to end his career in the No. 8 spot in scoring with 1,434 points and leading the team with 203 assists. Mitchell was another all-conference player who averaged 9.5 points a game. Lewis averaged 2.6 points a game, Ahrendt chipped in 2.2 points a game and Lindow averaged 0.9 points a game.

Being counted on to lead the Tigers this season are juniors JohnPaul Benson and Joe Houchin and sophomore Devan Lindow. Benson was an all-conference player while Houchin and Lindow received all-conference honorable mention honors.

Benson was third on the team in scoring at 13.0 points a game. Benson scored 402 points and had 181 rebounds while making 59 3-pointers. Houchin averaged 5.5 points per game by scoring 198 points and had 52 rebounds, 46 assists and 34 steals. Lindow averaged 2.8 points a game with 86 points, 67 rebounds, 61 assists and 36 steals.

Also back with varsity experience are senior Spencer Lindow (2.2 points per game, 41 points, 34 rebounds), junior Austin Ahrendt (5.5 points a game, 133 points, 36 rebounds) and sophomore Alex Lester (1.3 points per game).

Rounding out the varsity roster are juniors Christian Moe (who played at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley last season), Eli Lewis and Lealan Norby; sophomores Isaac Bessler, Hank Kramer, Caleb Norton and Eli Klimek; and freshman AJ Bessler.

“Spencer saw limited action with our large senior group last year, but looks to step up for us this year, especially from behind the arc. JohnPaul will turn into one of our ‘go-to’ guys after a great sophomore season last year and impressive play during our section title run. Joe and Austin return with a lot of experience and should really help us defensively as well as being able to get to the rim offensively. Devan was our backup point guard last season and will have some big shoes to fill. Devan has really worked hard and is looking to have a breakout season for us this year. Alex should get plenty of time as well as he continues to grow into an all-around force in the post,” said Kramer. “As you can see by our numbers, we are a young team with only one returning senior letterwinner. I think we will improve a lot during the year as our guys compete for playing time and to make each other better.”

Kramer expects the Tigers to be one of the favorites to win the conference and section titles this winter.

“As for the conference, I think it’s a three-way race with Nevis, Cass Lake and Blackduck. All three teams return some talented groups and it should be very competitive,” said Kramer. “The section should be competitive this year with Browerville-Eagle Valley having most of their team back from last year and looking like the favorite, along with Nevis.”

SEASON SCHEDULE

Dec. 6 – vs. Menahga, 7:15 p.m. Dec. 8 – vs. Northland Remer, 7:15 p.m. Dec. 9 – at Park Rapids, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 – vs. Laporte, 7 p.m. Dec. 20 – vs. Pequot Lakes, 7:15 p.m. Dec. 22 – at Verndale, 7:15 p.m. Dec. 29 – vs. BOLD at St. Cloud Tech, 2:45 p.m. Dec. 30 – vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl at St. John’s University, 3:45 p.m.

Jan. 5 – at Blackduck, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 7 – vs. Cherry at Duluth East, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10 – vs. Red Lake, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 13 – vs. Kelliher-Northome, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 14 – vs. Fosston at Perham, 10:30 a.m. Jan. 19 – at Cass Lake-Bena, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 21 – vs. Sacred Heart, 2 p.m. Jan. 24 – at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 27 – at Pine River-Backus, 7:15 p.m.