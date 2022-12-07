Boys Basketball: Nevis leads from start to finish in win over Menahga

NEVIS – Nevis led from start to finish in a 75-38 victory over Menahga in a boys basketball game at the Tiger Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

A pair of layups by Devan Lindow gave Nevis a 4-0 lead before the Braves countered with a 3-pointer by Ryan Tolkkinen. Nevis followed with an 18-2 run as jumpers by Joe Houchin and JohnPaul Benson, back-to-back 3-pointers by Benson and Lindow, layups by AJ Bessler and Alex Lester, and a jumper by Benson pushed the Tigers’ advantage to 22-5.

Two layups by Tolkkinen, a three-point play by Bodie Berttunen, and layups by Blaise Anderson, Knaylor Howard, Brock Berttunen and Brayden Aho cut the gap to 31-21. Benson hit a jumper for the Tigers during that stretch. A jumper by Spencer Lindow and basket off a rebound by Lester gave Nevis a 35-22 edge at the intermission.

Brock Berttunen opened the second half with a layup to make it 35-24. The Tigers responded with an 11-0 run behind two layups and a jumper by Austin Ahrendt and baskets by Houchin and Benson. After Bodie Berttunen scored off a rebound, a 3-pointer and a jumper by Christian Moe and a three-point play by Houchin extended Nevis’ lead to 54-26.

Bodie Berttunen’s pair of layups cut the gap to 56-31, but Benson countered with a pair of 3-pointers. After Anderson’s putback and Isaiah Usher’s layup made it 62-31, Anderson scored off a rebound and Isaiah Usher converted a layup. The Tigers closed the game with a 13-3 run as Moe, Benson and Eli Lewis hit 3-pointers down the stretch.

Tolkkinen’s 13 points, Brock Berttunen’s 11 rebounds, and Bodie Berttunen’s three assists led the Braves, who went 2 for 14 on 3-pointers and had 20 turnovers. Brock Berttunen and Howard had two steals each as Menahga fell to 0-3 on the season.

Benson’s 23 points, six rebounds and three steals along with Houchin’s 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists led Nevis. Devan Lindow added seven rebounds and five assists, Lewis had four assists, and Spencer Lindow joined Ahrendt with two steals as the Tigers hit 9 of 31 3-pointers in their season debut.

“We got off to a good start in the first half building a double-digit lead early, but then went cold from the field by shooting 3 for 18 from behind the arc in the first half, which kind of let them back into the game. We took some quick shots and settled for a lot of 3s when we really could've gotten better looks and also could’ve made more of an effort to get to the free throw line,” said Nevis head coach Scott Kramer. “Our defense was steady and we ran away with it in the second half. Overall, I thought we played well, but with so many new faces on the floor, it will take some time to find an identity with where we want the ball to go.”

MENAHGA: Tolkkinen 5 1-2 13, Br. Berttunen 2 1-5 5, Howard 1 0-0 2, Aho 1 1-2 3, Bo. Berttunen 4 1-1 9, Usher 1 0-2 2, Anderson 2 0-0 4, Lusti 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 for 54 (FG), 4 for 12 (FT).

NEVIS: Ahrendt 4 0-0 8, D. Lindow 3 0-0 7, Houchin 5 2-3 12, Benson 8 2-4 23, S. Lindow 1 0-0 2, Lewis 1 0-0 3, Moe 3 0-0 8, Norby 0 0-0 0, E. Lindow 0 0-0 0, Lester 3 0-0 6, AJ Bessler 3 0-2 6. Totals: 31 for 74 (FG), 4 for 9 (FT).