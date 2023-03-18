Boys Basketball: Nevis earns return trip to state tournament

COLLEGEVILLE – Having players take on different roles led to the same result for the Nevis boys basketball team.

The Tigers had to replace three starters – 1,000-pointer scorers Eddie Kramer and Ty Warrington along with Cain Mitchell – from last year’s team that repeated as the Section 5A champions. Austin Ahrendt, Joe Houchin and Alex Lester took over those spots to join returning starters JohnPaul Benson and Devan Lindow while Spencer Lindow and Christian Moe became the first players off the bench.

That group didn’t miss a beat, playing well from the start of the season as the Tigers completed their mission by earning a trip to state for the third consecutive year and the fifth time in school history.

Lester set the tone early by scoring 21 points in the first half as Nevis claimed a 39-23 advantage in defeating Barnum 68-54 in the Section 5A championship game at St. John’s University on Friday, March 17.

Lester opened the game with a putback before a pair of baskets by Layne Wickstrom gave Barnum a 4-2 lead with 15:20 to play in the first half. The Tigers, the No. 1 seed in the West, responded with a 25-5 run to take control.

Three inside baskets and a pair of three-point plays by Lester along with layups by Eli Lewis and Benson and a 3-pointer by Moe gave Nevis a 27-9 advantage. A layup by Spencer Lindow along with three-point plays by Ahrendt and Lester made it 37-16 at the 1:48 mark before another layup by Lester gave the Tigers their 16-point cushion at the break.

Nevis opened the second half with a 12-0 run as a layup by Lester, a 3-pointer by Benson, a layup off a steal by Devan Lindow, a three-point play by Benson and a layup by Houchin extended the lead to 51-23 with 14:43 to go.

Back-to-back layups by Benson and consecutive 3-pointers by Moe gave the Tigers their biggest lead of the game at 62-27. Lealan Norby’s 3-pointer and jumper made it 67-35 before Barnum, led by a pair of 3-pointers by Hayden Charboneau, closed out the game with a 19-1 run.

Lester finished with 23 points and Benson chipped in 15 points as the Tigers improved to 24-6.

Wickstrom hit all 16 free throws he attempted in scoring 22 points while Charboneau added 13 points to lead the Bombers, who ended the season with a 17-13 record. Barnum made 24 of 26 free throws in the game.

This marked Nevis’ fifth Section 5A title in the last eight years. The Tigers qualified for state for the first time in school history in 2015 and returned in 2017 before winning the last three Section 5A titles. Nevis could also have qualified for state in 2020, but the section final against Hinckley-Finlayson was canceled because of COVID.

Barnum, the No. 1 seed, advanced to the section final by defeating No. 3 Kaleidoscope Charter 46-36 in the Section 5A East title game. The Tigers defeated Barnum 67-37 in last year’s 5A championship game.

The Tigers (who have won 15 of their last 16 games) will advance to the state Class A tournament, which begins on Wednesday (March 22) at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

BARNUM: Beckstrand 1 2-2 4, Coughlin 2 0-0 5, Charboneau 4 2-2 13, Wickstrom 3 16-16 22, Nelson 2 2-2 6, Thiry 1 0-0 2, Hurst 0 1-2 1, Gustafson 0 1-2 1. Totals: 13 (FG), 24 for 26 (FT).

NEVIS: Ahrendt 1 2-3 4, D. Lindow 1 0-0 2, Houchin 2 1-1 5, Benson 6 1-1 15, Lester 9 5-5 23, Lewis 1 0-0 2, Moe 3 0-0 9, S. Lindow 1 0-0 2, Norby 2 0-0 5, AJ Bessler 0 1-2 1. Totals: 26 (FG), 10 for 12 (FT).

Halftime: Nevis 39, Barnum 23. Three-pointers: Coughlin 1, Charboneau 3, Benson 2, Moe 3, Norby 1. Team fouls: Barnum 14, Nevis 20.