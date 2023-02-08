99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Basketball: Nevis defeats Blackduck in conference clash

The Tigers remain undefeated in Northland Conference play with the win.

girls basketball
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
February 08, 2023 10:36 AM
The Nevis boys basketball team remained undefeated in Northland Conference play by defeating Blackduck 73-57 at the Tiger Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Austin Ahrendt’s 23 points and three steals, JohnPaul Benson’s 17 points and seven rebounds, and Devan Lindow’s 10 points, five assists and three steals paced the Tigers. Spencer Lindow had nine rebounds and two assists, Alex Lester grabbed eight rebounds, Christian Moe had four steals, and Eli Lewis dished out two assists for Nevis, which led 38-28 at the break.

The win lifted the Tigers’ record to 9-0 in the conference and 14-5 overall while Blackduck fell to 5-4 in the conference and 11-7 overall. Nevis defeated the Drakes 60-43 earlier this season.

“We were able to get off to a great start against a veteran Blackduck team and stay in control for the rest of the night,” said Nevis head coach Scott Kramer. “We started the game on a 13-1 run and then played well defensively to keep a double-digit lead throughout the game. Blackduck made a couple of runs, but we were always able to answer.”

