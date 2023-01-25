Boys Basketball: Nevis cruises past Verndale, W-H-A

VERNDALE – JohnPaul Benson and Alex Lester posted double-doubles in leading the Nevis boys basketball team to a 73-42 victory over Verndale in a game between Section 5A rivals on Monday, Jan. 23.

Benson’s 22 points and 12 rebounds along with Lester’s 14 points and 12 rebounds led the Tigers, who built a 50-28 advantage at the half. Spencer Lindow (9), Devan Lindow (8), Austin Ahrendt (7) and Isaac Bessler (6) combined for 30 points with Ahrendt chipping in five steals, three rebounds and two assists. Devan Lindow and Lester had four assists each with Devan Lindow having three steals and Spencer Lindow making two steals.

No player hit double figures for Verndale, which fell to 2-3 in section games and 3-9 overall.

“In a Section 5A West matchup, we were able to take care of business. After a slow start in which Verndale was willing to foul and slow the game down with their zone defense, we finally started knocking down shots and making a run to end the half up by 20,” said Nevis head coach Scott Kramer. “We cruised the rest of the way for the win. We had balanced scoring from the rest of the team as the reserves saw a lot of action.”

NEVIS: Benson 22, Lester 15, S. Lindow 9, D. Lindow 8, Ahrendt 7, I. Bessler 6, Lewis 3, AJ Bessler 2, Norby 1.

VERNDALE: Russell 9, Schulke 9, Schmitz 8, Hagen 7, White 5, Haskin 2, Kern 2.

Halftime: Nevis 50, Verndale 28.

Tigers rout W-H-A

WALKER – The Tigers jumped out to a 52-19 halftime lead in coasting to a 91-42 Northland Conference and Section 5A West win over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spencer Lindow (19), Ahrendt (17), Christian Moe (11) and Lester (10) combined for 57 points to pace a balanced scoring attack for Nevis. Spencer Lindow added eight rebounds while Devan Lindow and AJ Bessler had five rebounds each. Moe dished out five assists and had two steals, Joe Houchin had four assists and four steals, and Devan Lindow had three assists and three steals as Nevis improved to 6-0 in the conference, 3-0 against section opponents and 11-5 overall.

W-H-A fell to 1-5 in conference and section play and 5-11 overall.

“We were able to get a conference and section win against Walker in a game that was decided early. Our defense gave them trouble and we were able to get some good shots from inside and out. We shot a lot better from the line and also hit six 3s in the first half to put us up big going into halftime,” said Kramer. “The reserves saw a lot of action as we emptied the bench early in the second half. I was happy with the way the guys responded on the second night of back-to-back games. We played with a lot of energy and shared the ball well offensively.”