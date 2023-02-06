Boys Basketball: Nevis coasts to 74-50 victory over Laporte

LAPORTE – Nevis jumped out to a 44-15 halftime lead and coasted to a 74-50 Northland Conference and Section 5A West boys basketball victory over Laporte on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Austin Ahrendt’s 20 points, five rebounds and four steals along with Alex Lester’s 16 points led the Tigers. Lealan Norby chipped in 8 points, four assists and four steals, JohnPaul Benson had five rebounds, Devan Lindow contributed seven steals and four assists, and Christian Moe had four assists and three rebounds as Nevis improved to 8-0 in both the conference and section and 13-5 overall.

Laporte fell to 1-7 in conference games, 0-5 against section teams and 2-11 overall.

“We were able to put a run on at the end of the first half to lead 44-15 going into the break. We then extended the lead to over 35 in the second half before clearing the bench,” said Nevis head coach Scott Kramer. “Our young guys didn’t fare as well shooting, but it was good for them to get some extended playing time as we were able to get another conference win on the road. Only having one game last week came at the right time as we had some kids out with being sick and a few injuries, so hopefully we are able to get to full strength for some key games coming up in the next two weeks.”