99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Basketball: Nevis coasts to 74-50 victory over Laporte

The Tigers remain undefeated in Northland Conference play.

Basketball Isolated
Baskeball isolated on a white background as a sports and fitness symbol of a team liesure activity playing with a leather ball dribbling and passing in competition tournaments.
freshidea - stock.adobe.com
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
February 06, 2023 01:54 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

LAPORTE – Nevis jumped out to a 44-15 halftime lead and coasted to a 74-50 Northland Conference and Section 5A West boys basketball victory over Laporte on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Austin Ahrendt’s 20 points, five rebounds and four steals along with Alex Lester’s 16 points led the Tigers. Lealan Norby chipped in 8 points, four assists and four steals, JohnPaul Benson had five rebounds, Devan Lindow contributed seven steals and four assists, and Christian Moe had four assists and three rebounds as Nevis improved to 8-0 in both the conference and section and 13-5 overall.

Laporte fell to 1-7 in conference games, 0-5 against section teams and 2-11 overall.

“We were able to put a run on at the end of the first half to lead 44-15 going into the break. We then extended the lead to over 35 in the second half before clearing the bench,” said Nevis head coach Scott Kramer. “Our young guys didn’t fare as well shooting, but it was good for them to get some extended playing time as we were able to get another conference win on the road. Only having one game last week came at the right time as we had some kids out with being sick and a few injuries, so hopefully we are able to get to full strength for some key games coming up in the next two weeks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED STORIES
MenahgaBravesLogo.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Menahga defeats NYM in PRC contest
Ryan Tolkkinen and Bodie Berttunen pace the Braves in the 60-47 victory.
February 06, 2023 09:35 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Boys Basketball: Sharp shooting sparks Park Rapids' 78-73 win over EGF
February 06, 2023 08:59 AM
Prep
Boys Basketball: Barnesville defeats Menahga in battle of Section 8AA teams
February 01, 2023 02:00 PM
Prep
Bodie Berttunen's double-double keys Menahga's 65-54 win over Bertha-Hewitt
January 30, 2023 12:58 PM

Related Topics: BOYS BASKETBALLNEVIS TIGERSNORTHLAND CONFERENCE
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
HalleLandstromVault.JPG
Prep
Gymnastics: Halle Landstrom breaks school record in vault with a 9.425
The Panthers tie the school record in vault with a 35.375 during a triangular meet at Perham.
February 06, 2023 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Basketball.logo.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Menahga picks up pair of PRC victories
The Braves defeat Bertha-Hewitt and Verndale in conference battles.
February 06, 2023 11:01 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
NEvis.png
Prep
Girls Basketball: Nevis ends game on 5-0 run to top CL-B
The Tigers prevail 40-37 in a Northwoods Conference game.
February 06, 2023 10:07 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
UNCLogo.gif
Prep
Wrestling: United North Central wins Park Region Conference title
4 Warriors capture titles to lead the way.
February 05, 2023 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson