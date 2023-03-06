Boys Basketball: Nevis closes out regular season with a rout

NORTHOME – Another balanced scoring attack helped the Nevis boys basketball team close out the regular season with a 92-54 Northland Conference victory over Northome-Kelliher on Friday, March 3.

Austin Ahrendt (16), Joe Houchin (13), Alex Lester (12) and JohnPaul Benson (11) scored in double figures to lead the Tigers, who jumped out to a 52-24 halftime advantage. Houchin added seven rebounds, two assists and two steals while Devan Lindow had six rebounds and seven assists. Lester pulled down five rebounds, Spencer Lindow had three assists and Benson had three steals as Nevis improved to 13-1 to win the conference title for the fourth year in a row. The Tigers will carry a 20-6 record and the No. 1 seed into the Section 5A West tournament.

Cass Lake-Bena finished conference play with a 12-1 record with Pine River-Backus (8-5), Blackduck (8-6), Red Lake (7-7) and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (4-10) following. Northome-Kelliher, which lost to Nevis 92-39 earlier this season, joined Laporte at 1-12 in the conference standings. The Mustangs concluded the regular season with a 6-19 overall record.

“We got off to a good start early and had a comfortable lead by halftime. We were able to get everyone into the game in the second half on our way to a win in our season finale,” said Nevis head coach Scott Kramer. “We have had a tremendous season this year with so many young guys getting minutes throughout the season. We have grown a lot as the season has progressed, and we hope to be playing some of our best basketball as we head into the section tournament.”

